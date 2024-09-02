Amal Clooney just made the case for wearing butter yellow - it's the perfect colour to keep the sunshine going in your autumn wardrobe
This soft, muted shade is guaranteed to add warmth to your new season style
Amal Clooney is the style queen of Venice. She tied the knot with husband George there in 2014, and ten years later, she's back at the Venice Film Festival, wearing exactly the kind of exquisite looks we've come to expect from her.
If you're wondering what colour suits me, head-turning yellow hues have always been a go-to for Amal, and might just be right for you too. Remember the vibrant Stella McCartney dress she wore to Meghan and Harry's wedding? Or the chic one-shoulder gown she chose when making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival?
She knows it's a colour that works really well on her, so it's no surprise she embraced butter yellow - one of the biggest colour trends of the year - for the premiere of Wolfs in Venice over the weekend. She chose a lace-trimmed gown by Atelier Versace, which features a fitted bodice and flowed into a beautiful train that looked stunning against the red carpet.
When teamed with Aquazzura heels, a metallic box clutch bag and some drop earrings, it's a world away from the more casual looks we've recently been coveting on her - like her straight-cut jeans - but we can certainly take inspiration from the colour of this gown for our everyday style.
Shop the butter yellow trend
The balloon-style skirt on this dress makes it look much more designer than high street, and the square neckline is ideal to frame your favourite necklaces. Wear it with your best white trainers and a chunky knit layered over the top when the temperatures really dip. The wide straps will cover your best bras too, which is always a bonus.
The ME+EM sale really is too good to miss. This midi skirt had a beautiful A-line shape to it, and is delightfully described as 'custard' coloured. Delicious! Style it with a crisp white shirt and knee high boots for back to school elegance this September.
If you've got a late in the season event and you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses, this H&M bargain is a great option. I love the asymmetric frills, but don't just take my word for it. One reviewer wrote "Absolutely stunning dress! Was a little unsure of size as I'm in between 14 and 16 so went for the L, which fit perfectly and the material was was very comfortable and skimmed my curves without clinging."
Even if you don't need a premiere-ready dress, butter yellow is a great way to update your autumn capsule wardrobe. It's a soft shade that will work really well with blue denim and black leather, as well as tan, navy, brown and grey... pretty much everything! Much easier to incorporate into your wardrobe than a brighter colour, try treating butter yellow as a neutral when figuring out how to style it.
For more high end inspiration on this trend, look to labels like Burberry, Jil Sander and Gucci, who are all leaning into this tone at the moment. Think trench coats, shoes, bags and more. And if Amal's look has left you hungry for more butter, try colour drenching (which is fashion speak for wearing head to toe yellow!).
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
