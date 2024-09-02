Amal Clooney just made the case for wearing butter yellow - it's the perfect colour to keep the sunshine going in your autumn wardrobe

Amal Clooney is the style queen of Venice. She tied the knot with husband George there in 2014, and ten years later, she's back at the Venice Film Festival, wearing exactly the kind of exquisite looks we've come to expect from her.

If you're wondering what colour suits me, head-turning yellow hues have always been a go-to for Amal, and might just be right for you too. Remember the vibrant Stella McCartney dress she wore to Meghan and Harry's wedding? Or the chic one-shoulder gown she chose when making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival?

She knows it's a colour that works really well on her, so it's no surprise she embraced butter yellow - one of the biggest colour trends of the year - for the premiere of Wolfs in Venice over the weekend. She chose a lace-trimmed gown by Atelier Versace, which features a fitted bodice and flowed into a beautiful train that looked stunning against the red carpet.

When teamed with Aquazzura heels, a metallic box clutch bag and some drop earrings, it's a world away from the more casual looks we've recently been coveting on her - like her straight-cut jeans - but we can certainly take inspiration from the colour of this gown for our everyday style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the butter yellow trend

Even if you don't need a premiere-ready dress, butter yellow is a great way to update your autumn capsule wardrobe. It's a soft shade that will work really well with blue denim and black leather, as well as tan, navy, brown and grey... pretty much everything! Much easier to incorporate into your wardrobe than a brighter colour, try treating butter yellow as a neutral when figuring out how to style it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For more high end inspiration on this trend, look to labels like Burberry, Jil Sander and Gucci, who are all leaning into this tone at the moment. Think trench coats, shoes, bags and more. And if Amal's look has left you hungry for more butter, try colour drenching (which is fashion speak for wearing head to toe yellow!).