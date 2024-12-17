Amal Clooney started the bow trend that Kate Middleton and Claudia Winkleman are loving this Christmas
She wore the chicest Gucci dress with a red pussybow neckline back in 2016
Beautiful bows seem to be popping up everywhere at the moment - from Claudia Winkleman hosting the Strictly Come Dancing final to the Princess of Wales adding a £20 hair clip from Jigsaw to her festive red coat at her Christmas carol service.
Always several steps ahead, it's a trend we actually saw Amal Clooney embracing way back in 2016. She was pictured out and about in New York wearing a capsule wardrobe staple: a black Gucci mini dress with a contrasting white collar, cuffs and pleated hemline, plus a statement red tie at the neckline.
The dress has of course long sold out, but you can buy something similar here if you're in the mood for a splurge!
When teamed with Giambattista Valli heels, a Dolce & Gabbana bag and sunglasses by Gucci, it's certainly a high end outfit on Amal, but the good news is you recreate this pussybow style from as little as £10. Why not try adding a festive red bow to a white shirt or black dress you already have?
Shop similar dresses
An almost perfect match for Amal's dress, this option is a fresh twist on the classic LBD. Wear it with tights and boots for New Year's Eve. One reviewer wrote: "This dress is my new favourite! Proper enough for business, but fun enough for a party."
A more budget-friendly option, this is a really popular brand on Amazon, and it's available in several colours. Try patterned tights to really go all-out. It is Christmas, after all!
Monsoon's take on the trend is currently reduced, and I have to say I think it might be my favourite. I totally would have believed it was by one of the best French clothing brands like Maje or Sandro.
Shop festive bows
The sheer fabric on this hair clip is so pretty. It's an easy thing to take in your suitcase if you're travelling this Christmas, and you can wear it in your hair or on clothes for two different festive looks.
Nothing says Christmas quite like velvet, so this Mango option is incredibly tempting. An outfit update for £12.99 is seriously impressive.
Bows are a huge trend at the moment, whether it's in decorations like Stacey Dooley's Christmas tree, or Kate Middleton accessorising her cherry red coat with a black velvet bow recently.
It's a running them for Kate lately - she also updated her white Jenny Packham dress with a black and white bow for Trooping the Colour back in summer.
woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock explains: "the Princess of Wales has long been a fan of bows but this year we’ve seen her wear some particularly iconic bow-adorned outfits, including her recent cranberry red coat for her Together at Christmas carol service which featured a contrasting black bow.
"This is a lovely way to add a festive nod to an outfit without going for all-out holly and reindeer patterns. Bows can also have a very traditional feel and this more elegant, pared-back approach is something Kate and her fellow royals often take."
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)
A photo posted by on
Reinforcing our love for this trend, viewers went wild for Claudia Winkleman's bow-tiful Strictly finale outfit, which consisted of a ME+EM shirt with a black velvet tie attached. Bravo to her stylist Sinead McKeefry!
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
