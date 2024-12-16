Claudia Winkleman proves a velvet bow is the chicest way to elevate classic tailoring

The Strictly Come Dancing final saw some fabulous outfits on stage; however, we had our eyes off-stage with on Claudia Winkleman's tailored look, which might be the chicest combination we've seen all season.

If you're a fan of stylish, tailored trousers looks with a twist, Claudia's latest ensemble is the perfect match for you. Combining a crisp white shirt, straight-leg black tailored trousers, and the chicest finishing touch—a velvet black neck bow—this look is ideal for the festive season. It's not only the perfect Christmas party outfit, but this styling combination offers the ultimate solution for elevating your go-to winter staples—just add a velvet neck bow or scarf and you're good to go!

A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)

Her exact outfit features a fabulous white tux shirt from ME+EM, tucked into some high-waisted straight-leg trousers from Zara, and a fabulous velvet black bow, which brings both pieces together. She finishes off the look with minimal gold jewellery, including a thick gold bangle and stacked gold rings.

Shop Claudia's Tailored Look

exact match ME+EM Impossibly Soft Forever Tux Shirt £175 at ME+EM Made from a quality soft cotton-lyocell blend, this shirt mixes classic tux tailoring such as the deep cuffs and a bib detail with a modern on-trend silhouette. This is a staple you'll reach for time and time again. exact match Zara Collection Straight-Fit Trousers £45.99 at Zara These tailored trousers feature a handy belt loop and side pockets for keeping those essentials in. Style with almost anything, from a crisp white shirt, to your best wool jumper, these are a wardrobe must-have. Mint Velvet Black Velvet Skinny Scarf £35 at Mint Velvet This velvet skinny scarf can be worn numerous ways, from tying into a bow around the collar of a smart white shirt to wearing with a flowy red dress. The options are endless, meaning you'll get lots of wear out of this piece. COS Relaxed Cotton Tuxedo Shirt £85 at COS This women's tuxedo shirt takes inspiration from male tailoring, with a stylish bib front and grandad collar. It's made from quality cotton-twill material and has a comfortable relaxed shape that's flattering and practical. Watiifufu Elegant Large Bow Brooch £6.39 at Amazon This velvet bow would work wonderfully as an accessory for dressing up your smart shirts or wearing with a festive party dress and blazer. Or you could even wear this piece as a brooch over a warm winter coat. And for under £7 who can resist? Open Edit Black Wide Leg Trousers From £25.49 at Nordstrom A pair of black tailored trousers is a wardrobe essential, and this wide leg pair are a fabulous choice. Wear these all year round, from the colder months styled with chunky knitwear to warmer days with a light t-shirt or blouse.

What really sets this look apart from the usual smart shirt and tailored trouser combination is the velvet neck bow or tie; it's such a small feature, but it immediately elevates this entire look. And as someone who loves tailored looks, this is an excellent styling hack, especially for this time of year when velvet rules.

Winter dressing for me is all about finding those go-to accessories that you can rely on for adding a quick touch of glamour to your winter capsule wardrobe staples. And adding a neck scarf to a high-neck blouse, shirt, or even a dress is an easy, yet effective way to take your outfit from laid-back to luxurious.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, "Claudia and her stylist Sinead McKeefry haven't put a foot wrong during this series of Strictly Come Dancing, and what a fashion finale it was. This look is classic Claudia, and she's taken a page out of Kate Middleton's playbook with that black velvet bow on her tailored white ME+EM shirt. The perfect finishing touch!".