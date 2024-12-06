Kate Middleton is the epitome of festive magic in her favourite tartan skirt, cherry red coat and knee highs for annual carol concert

Kate Middleton embodied festive magic as she stepped out for her annual Together At Christmas carol concert, looking ravishing in a cherry red coat with a tartan skirt, knee high boots and a sweet bow detail.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey in London on December 6th for her annual Together At Christmas carol concert, the Princess of Wales proved that she certainly has some festive favourites in her winter capsule wardrobe.

Catherine looked incredible in a ravishing red double-breasted coat by Alexander McQueen, a pair of her favourite Ralph Lauren suede knee-high boots and her stunning Emelia Wickstead pleated tartan skirt that she's worn on multiple Christmassy occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Be Inspired By Kate's Festive Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales beamed as she arrived at the Abbey, looking impeccably elegant in the sophisticated winter look. Kate has long been a lover and wearer of Alexander McQueen pieces and showcased the scarlet longline coat beautifully, wearing it done up with the contrasting black buttons done up, with a neck bow detail tied at her neck to add a touch of festive fun.

Making sure to add a touch of pattern to the statement look, Catherine allowed the tartan Emelia Wicksted midi skirt to be seen through the slits at the hem of her coat, with the pleats of the Christmassy tartan piece adding a timeless dose of nostalgia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We first saw Kate wear the classic Scottish piece back in December 2018 when she paired it with a button-up cashmere cardigan and the same Ralph Lauren knee high boots. She then wore the skirt, boots and the red Alexander McQueen back in 2020 during a trip to Wales.

Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas carol service will see Royal Family members, celebrities and special guests gather at Westminster Abbey to celebrate and reflect upon the importance of love, empathy and togetherness - especially at times when it is most needed.

The magical Christmas gathering, hosted by Kate, will be one of her biggest and most poignant appearances of the year, following her cancer diagnosis back in January and the chemotherapy treatment she faced in the months that followed.

Having gradually stepped back into the spotlight over this autumn and winter, after confirming she had 'completed' her cancer treatment back in September, the evening will no doubt be a special one for Catherine, as she hosts the carol service for the fourth year.