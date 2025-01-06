Amal Clooney's chic boucle coat, leather trousers, and cosy knitted hat prove winter layering doesn't have to be boring

We're taking notes on mixing and layering our textured staples this January

Image of Amal Clooney
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amal Clooney's talent for layering textures offers the ultimate insight into how to look stylish whilst mixing and matching your go-to winter staples.

Her 2015 look—a white bouclé coat styled with sleek leather trousers, black suede boots, and a slouchy knitted hat—perfects cold-weather styling whilst showing us exactly how to wear differing textures. The clever contrast of textures—soft knits, supple leather, and tactile bouclé—adds depth to this look, and this is something we can all aim to recreate with favourite staples from our winter capsule wardrobes.

Image of Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this is an archival outfit, it feels completely relevant today, signalling another great styling move from Amal. Her choice of timeless staples that can be rotated season to season, such as a white boucle coat and leather trousers, proves that it's valuable to invest in quality, long-lasting wardrobe staples. And you can wear these for years to come.

Shop Amal's Textured Winter Look

Image of white boucle coat
Aria Cove Oversized Boucle Wool Coat

Layer this cosy white coat over the best wool jumper and add some sleek leather trousers for the perfect cold weather look.

Image of leather trousers
DAZE Far Out Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants

If you're tired of denim try faux leather! These wide leg trousers are ideal for elevating your partywear collection, just add some slingback heels.

Image of black suede boots
Sam Edelman Saige Bootie

These classic black suede boots will be your new best friend. Team with anything, from wide leg tailored trousers to a little black dress.

Image of leopard print handbag
& Other Stories Leopard Print Tote Bag

This leopard print tote bag is already on my New Year wishlist. With a slouchy large design this bag has enough room for your daily essentials, and it's super chic.

Image of woman wearing a hat

ARKET Alpaca Blend Knitted Hat

Quality hats are hard to come by, and thats why this has to be one of the best winter accessories to invest in. And this delicious chocolate colour is simply divine.

Image of diamond earrings
Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Earrings

You can't go wrong with investing in cubic zirconia stud earrings, especially when they are reasonably priced. Wear to elevate your daytime looks.

Her white boucle coat is by the Italian designer Giambattista Valli and is truly the standout piece here, showing us that a textured outerwear is a must-have for the colder months. If you're styling a textured coat, pair it with contrasting fabric, for example, mix knitted materials with leather or suede for an interesting and eye-catching edge.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments, "Amal always looks so chic, and the dropping temperatures are merely an excuse for her to add even more stylish layers. Boucle, knit, leather and suede together sounds like it shouldn't work on paper, but by sticking to black and white colours, this look is one I'm keen to recreate. The flash of leopard print from her handbag is a nice touch too!"

We also love that she added a leopard print and pink tote bag—it adds the perfect amount of boldness to this layered look, and this print has had a major moment in the fashion world last year, and is set remain a core part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2025.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

