Amal Clooney's chic boucle coat, leather trousers, and cosy knitted hat prove winter layering doesn't have to be boring

Amal Clooney's talent for layering textures offers the ultimate insight into how to look stylish whilst mixing and matching your go-to winter staples.

Her 2015 look—a white bouclé coat styled with sleek leather trousers, black suede boots, and a slouchy knitted hat—perfects cold-weather styling whilst showing us exactly how to wear differing textures. The clever contrast of textures—soft knits, supple leather, and tactile bouclé—adds depth to this look, and this is something we can all aim to recreate with favourite staples from our winter capsule wardrobes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this is an archival outfit, it feels completely relevant today, signalling another great styling move from Amal. Her choice of timeless staples that can be rotated season to season, such as a white boucle coat and leather trousers, proves that it's valuable to invest in quality, long-lasting wardrobe staples. And you can wear these for years to come.

Shop Amal's Textured Winter Look

Her white boucle coat is by the Italian designer Giambattista Valli and is truly the standout piece here, showing us that a textured outerwear is a must-have for the colder months. If you're styling a textured coat, pair it with contrasting fabric, for example, mix knitted materials with leather or suede for an interesting and eye-catching edge.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments, "Amal always looks so chic, and the dropping temperatures are merely an excuse for her to add even more stylish layers. Boucle, knit, leather and suede together sounds like it shouldn't work on paper, but by sticking to black and white colours, this look is one I'm keen to recreate. The flash of leopard print from her handbag is a nice touch too!"

We also love that she added a leopard print and pink tote bag—it adds the perfect amount of boldness to this layered look, and this print has had a major moment in the fashion world last year, and is set remain a core part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2025.