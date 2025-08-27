I thought the butter yellow trend wouldn't last, but Amal Clooney just proved it's sticking around long into autumn

Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement, and these loved-up photos of George and Amal Clooney arriving in Venice ahead of the Film Festival, love most definitely is in the air this week.

Venice is, of course, where the Clooneys tied the knot back in September 2014, and Amal seems to save her very best dresses for revisiting the Floating City. Butter yellow has been huge news all summer long, but Amal just demonstrated this colour should be on your moodboard for your autumn capsule wardrobe, too.

Her pastel outfit was made up of a halterneck midi dress by Balmain, which boasted a chunky gold buckle belt, side pockets and a sleek silhouette. Add in the Ebene bag by the brand, plus a pair of white Prada pumps, subtle gold earrings and oversized sunglasses, and this look is a lesson in how to wear butter yellow. I must admit that, as much as I love this colour, I thought it was a trend that would run its course as soon as the nights started to draw in. But this flattering shade will undoubtedly keep your cool-weather outfits looking fresh for months to come.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith says: "Butter yellow isn’t exclusive to the warmer season, and we expect this colour trend to dominate well into autumn/winter.

"With its soft warmth, it pairs perfectly with darker autumn neutrals like charcoal, chocolate brown or deep burgundy. We predict that this hue isn’t going anywhere. From featuring autumn/winter handbag trends to being a vibrant tone for winter outerwear, butter yellow is the ultimate transitional shade."