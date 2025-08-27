I thought the butter yellow trend wouldn't last, but Amal Clooney just proved it's sticking around long into autumn
She also found the shoe and bag colour that pairs best with butter yellow
Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement, and these loved-up photos of George and Amal Clooney arriving in Venice ahead of the Film Festival, love most definitely is in the air this week.
Venice is, of course, where the Clooneys tied the knot back in September 2014, and Amal seems to save her very best dresses for revisiting the Floating City. Butter yellow has been huge news all summer long, but Amal just demonstrated this colour should be on your moodboard for your autumn capsule wardrobe, too.
Her pastel outfit was made up of a halterneck midi dress by Balmain, which boasted a chunky gold buckle belt, side pockets and a sleek silhouette. Add in the Ebene bag by the brand, plus a pair of white Prada pumps, subtle gold earrings and oversized sunglasses, and this look is a lesson in how to wear butter yellow. I must admit that, as much as I love this colour, I thought it was a trend that would run its course as soon as the nights started to draw in. But this flattering shade will undoubtedly keep your cool-weather outfits looking fresh for months to come.
Although it's a slightly more lime colour, the structured design of this top is giving me Balmain vibes. There's a matching skirt available, but this would also make for a very stylish top to wear with jeans.
Exact match
Wondering what colour shoes to wear with butter yellow? Black and yellow can feel a little too striking, but Amal's look shows that white is the way forward. With that distinctive triangle logo on the front, these Prada pumps are a dream.
Designer lookalike
Saving up for the real deal? For a fraction of the price, these shoes are some of the best designer lookalikes I've seen. The mid-height heel is really manageable, and the slingback shape is in line with the shoe trends 2025.
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith says: "Butter yellow isn’t exclusive to the warmer season, and we expect this colour trend to dominate well into autumn/winter.
"With its soft warmth, it pairs perfectly with darker autumn neutrals like charcoal, chocolate brown or deep burgundy. We predict that this hue isn’t going anywhere. From featuring autumn/winter handbag trends to being a vibrant tone for winter outerwear, butter yellow is the ultimate transitional shade."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.