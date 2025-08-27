I thought the butter yellow trend wouldn't last, but Amal Clooney just proved it's sticking around long into autumn

She also found the shoe and bag colour that pairs best with butter yellow

Amal Clooney is seen arriving into Venice ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement, and these loved-up photos of George and Amal Clooney arriving in Venice ahead of the Film Festival, love most definitely is in the air this week.

Venice is, of course, where the Clooneys tied the knot back in September 2014, and Amal seems to save her very best dresses for revisiting the Floating City. Butter yellow has been huge news all summer long, but Amal just demonstrated this colour should be on your moodboard for your autumn capsule wardrobe, too.

Her pastel outfit was made up of a halterneck midi dress by Balmain, which boasted a chunky gold buckle belt, side pockets and a sleek silhouette. Add in the Ebene bag by the brand, plus a pair of white Prada pumps, subtle gold earrings and oversized sunglasses, and this look is a lesson in how to wear butter yellow. I must admit that, as much as I love this colour, I thought it was a trend that would run its course as soon as the nights started to draw in. But this flattering shade will undoubtedly keep your cool-weather outfits looking fresh for months to come.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving into Venice ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith says: "Butter yellow isn’t exclusive to the warmer season, and we expect this colour trend to dominate well into autumn/winter.

"With its soft warmth, it pairs perfectly with darker autumn neutrals like charcoal, chocolate brown or deep burgundy. We predict that this hue isn’t going anywhere. From featuring autumn/winter handbag trends to being a vibrant tone for winter outerwear, butter yellow is the ultimate transitional shade."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.