Alicia Keys' high-waisted navy bikini has us ditching our one-piece and shopping this flattering vintage style
It's the perfect summer staple that will never date
Finding the most flattering and comfortable swimwear can feel like a never-ending hunt, but Alicia Keys' gorgeous high-waisted navy bikini has us convinced that this is the two-piece to end our search.
If you've been scouring swimwear websites and wondering how to pick the right swimwear for your body shape, you've probably become disillusioned by all the different cuts out there. But just like the perfect pair of jeans, a high waisted bikini cut is a style that will make absolutely everyone look and feel their best.
Offering a bikini silhouette with more coverage over the stomach than traditional bottoms, high-rise is the elevated and chic alternative to a basic swimming costume that will also keep you comfortable. And after seeing how incredible Alicia Keys looks in her navy set, we're rushing to the checkout.
Shop high-waisted bikinis
Navy is one of the most universally flattering shades that will never date, so if you don't already have this colour in your swimwear collection, you won't regret investing.
If you want to be on top of the swimwear trends 2024 but still want to invest in a timeless piece, Hunza G is the brand to know. Incredibly stretchy and comfortable, you're guaranteed a perfect fit. Plus, we love the subtle twist-front detail that gives it a premium feel without losing any sophistication.
We love the chic belt detailing on Alicia's bikini bottoms that provide an elegant, vintage feel - and these affordable Monsoon briefs nail the look with golden accents. You can mix and match with a top you already own or invest in the matching bikini top for £40 at John Lewis.
With wide straps for sturdy bust support and a thick waist band for a gorgeous hourglass look, this bargain bikini set is understated and minimalist - perfect for a summer capsule wardrobe that you can rely on for years to come. There's really no going wrong with navy.
If you have a hard time narrowing down what to pack in hand luggage, you can save precious space by investing in one bikini set that will serve you well for any beach or pool day. With ample coverage and a chic feel, a navy set like Alicia's will take you anywhere.
Cutting in at the narrowest point of your waist, it's also the perfect shape to emphasise an hourglass silhouette. If you find that tankinis can sometimes obscure your waistline more than you would like, high-cut bottoms are the summer staple worth trying out.
And as is made clear by the singer's bold jump into the water, high-waisted bikinis tick the practicality box too. There's nothing worse than feeling insecure in mini briefs when getting in and out of the water, but a higher cut style can be trusted to eliminate any anxieties.
