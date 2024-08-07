Alicia Keys' high-waisted navy bikini has us ditching our one-piece and shopping this flattering vintage style

Finding the most flattering and comfortable swimwear can feel like a never-ending hunt, but Alicia Keys' gorgeous high-waisted navy bikini has us convinced that this is the two-piece to end our search.

If you've been scouring swimwear websites and wondering how to pick the right swimwear for your body shape, you've probably become disillusioned by all the different cuts out there. But just like the perfect pair of jeans, a high waisted bikini cut is a style that will make absolutely everyone look and feel their best.

Offering a bikini silhouette with more coverage over the stomach than traditional bottoms, high-rise is the elevated and chic alternative to a basic swimming costume that will also keep you comfortable. And after seeing how incredible Alicia Keys looks in her navy set, we're rushing to the checkout.

Shop high-waisted bikinis

Navy is one of the most universally flattering shades that will never date, so if you don't already have this colour in your swimwear collection, you won't regret investing.

If you have a hard time narrowing down what to pack in hand luggage, you can save precious space by investing in one bikini set that will serve you well for any beach or pool day. With ample coverage and a chic feel, a navy set like Alicia's will take you anywhere.

Cutting in at the narrowest point of your waist, it's also the perfect shape to emphasise an hourglass silhouette. If you find that tankinis can sometimes obscure your waistline more than you would like, high-cut bottoms are the summer staple worth trying out.

And as is made clear by the singer's bold jump into the water, high-waisted bikinis tick the practicality box too. There's nothing worse than feeling insecure in mini briefs when getting in and out of the water, but a higher cut style can be trusted to eliminate any anxieties.