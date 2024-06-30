Alexa Chung's tailored shorts and crisp white suit jacket for Wimbledon is still stuck in our minds

Alexa Chung nailed the Wimbledon dress code when she turned up to the event in a pair of tailored shorts, a waistcoat, and matching suit jacket back in 2022 - and we hope that three-piece short suits make a comeback this year.

We can't wait for Wimbledon to begin, especially following the news that organisers are making space for a last-minute Kate Middleton appearance. But while the sport itself is the main draw, there's also the excitement of seeing a-listers from across the globe come together and debut some of their best outfits.

Wimbledon has given us some incredible fashion inspiration in previous years, from Carole Middleton's white mini dress to Gemma Chan's daring checkerboard dress and tiny designer handbag - both of which are some of the best Wimbledon looks we've ever seen.

But this year we're hoping that Alexa Chung's look from 2022 will inspire Wimbledon attendees. The ultimate lesson in what to wear to Wimbledon, she turned up to the event in a summery take on the three-piece-suit with a linen waistcoat, tailored shorts, and a matching suit jacket from Ralph Lauren's Pre-Autumn 2017 Collection making up her simple yet chic outfit.

The only problem with the three-piece-suit is that every single piece must be a perfect match for the others, both in colour and fabric texture, to keep a cohesive look. This means that, because Alexa's outfit has since been sold out and likely won't make a comeback to Ralph Lauren stores, there are very few entire three piece short suit sets to get your hands on - but we've found a very similar set that emulates the same chic style.

Channel Alexa's Wimbledon Style

ME+EM Linen-Blend Tailored Bermuda Short £175 at ME+EM Long enough for enough coverage at formal events, but lightweight and loose enough to keep you cool, these shorts are the perfect staple for summer. With impeccable tailoring, they can be dressed up with their suit pairings, or down with a simple T-shirt. ME+EM Linen-Blend Shirred Tailored Vest £250 at ME+EM A unique and flattering take on the waistcoat, this reinvented suit classic is sure to add some flair to any look whether paired with its matching shorts or with a flattering pair of jeans on cooler days. We love the high contrast buttons and fit-and-flare silhouette. ME+EM Linen-Blend Deconstructed Blazer £350 at ME+EM Formal enough for the office but with a relaxed fit that keeps it feeling at home on any casual day, this suit jacket is the perfect piece to throw on and beat the chill while still looking effortlessly chic and elevating any outfit.

Women’s trouser suits are everywhere this season and this take with shorts is a great way to add some fun to the formal look throughout the summer months.

Even better, the items may make up one outfit, but their versatility means that they can be broken up and the tailored separates will easily become integral capsule wardrobe pieces that add elegance to many outfits.

Whether, like Alexa, you want to dress up the look for a special event with some trendy black pumps and one of the best designer bags, or you want to dress down the suit for a more casual day out with a pair of the year's best white trainers or even the comfy M&S Birkenstock lookalikes, you'll find that the suit is super easy to style and, with three matching pieces at your disposal, you can feel and look put-together with very minimal effort.