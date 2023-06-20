7 times Samantha Jones' stylish Sex and the City looks stole the show

Pretty much everyone on Sex and the City undoubtedly has impeccable style - but we'd like to dedicate a special tribute to Samantha Jones and her outlandish looks.

Sex and the City has long been a show that people turn to when in need of some fashion inspiration, or want to feel good in general - which is why HBO launched the second season of the series' reboot, And Just Like That..., which is set to premiere on June 22. Folks were admittedly a little shocked to see the show's return, especially since the first season was met with some criticism due largely to the absence of fan-favorite character, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall.

Luckily for fans, though, Samantha will be making a short-lived comeback for the second season - causing fans to reminisce about all of their favorite Samantha moments throughout the franchise.

We, on the other hand, can't stop thinking about Samantha's best outfits, all styled by SATC's costume designer, Patricia Field - because let's be honest, Carrie wasn't the only character who was serving up some inspiring looks throughout the series.

Samantha Jones' most stylish looks

4th of July chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're obsessed with Samantha's color-clashing abilities and the cerulean hue of her top. If there's anything Samantha always does flawlessly, it's color-coordinating, and she was way before her time since dopamine dressing is now seriously in vogue.

Furred up for winter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While filming an episode for season 4 in 2001, Samantha sported a super fabulous white coat - not to be confused with the white fur coat she wore in Sex and the City 2 (you know, the one that got blood all over it?).

She paired her iconic winter coat with a pair of yellow and purple, patterned pants, as well as some heeled black boots. She also wore a pair of purple leather gloves and a purple turtleneck underneath.

Beautiful in blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is one of the best dresses we've seen in a long time! Kim wore a light blue, shimmering dress, with a plunging v-neck - which obviously is perfect for Samantha. She paired the fab dress with a white shoulder purse, as well as a pair of dangling silver earrings to complement the shimmer in her dress.

Sexy business

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone knows that one of the most versatile pieces you could possibly have in your wardrobe arsenal is a trench coat - and Samantha definitely proved it when sporting this business-chic outfit.

Cell phone in hand, she strutted down the street in her trench, as well as a matching pair of white stiletto heels to add some sass to her workwear. She paired the outfit with a stunning designer bag, as well as a pair of simple gold earrings and her sunglasses.

Samantha in Y2K

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While walking around with her beau Smith Jared, Samantha sported a pair of white cargo pants, as well as an orange tank with a circular cutout on the chest. She also wore a pair of black platform flip-flops, as well as some retro '90s sunglasses - well, they weren't retro then, but we might consider them to be so nowadays.

A vision in red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A devil in a red dress, Samantha absolutely rocked this belted crimson outfit while strutting on the street of Manhattan. The red blouse goes perfectly with the red pencil skirt, and the whole look is tied together with a cinched red belt at her waist, as well as a pair of red heels and, yes, a red bag to match.

The LBD of the century

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In what is truly the sexiest, most timeless look of all time, Kim absolutely rocked this LBD while filming an episode of the show. She teamed the dress with a pair of white and nude heels as well as a pair of sleek, black sunnies - and, in what might just be the chicest, unexpected accessory ever, carried a can of Diet Coke in hand.