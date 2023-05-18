How to watch Sex and the City - catch up on all seasons of the hit show

Sex and the City first hit our screens way back in 1998, with Sarah Jessica Parker starring as the iconic lead, Carrie Bradshaw.

The series focused on a group of four thirty-something single women, Carrie, Miranda Hobbs (played by Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis), and Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall).

Sex and the City went on for six years until 2004, with the first movie being released in 2008 and SATC 2 being released in 2010. A sequel to the series, And Just Like That, was released in 2021, with series 2 set to be released this year.

But while the reboot has had mixed reviews from fans, the original Sex and the City series has always been a firm favorite. But where can you watch it? Read on to find out how to watch the legendary show.

How to watch all seasons of Sex and the City in the UK, US, and rest of the world

If you're wondering how to watch Sex and the City, there are a couple of options available to you no matter where you live in the world.

The first one is to watch it through the streaming site Hulu (opens in new tab). Plans start from $7.99 (£6.50), and they have all seasons of Sex and the City available to watch. If you're in the US, you can also watch it on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

Another option, which UK viewers can enjoy, is to watch Sex and the City on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab). This does mean you need to have an Amazon Video subscription, and you can purchase episodes individually for £2.49 ($3), or an entire season for £16.99 ($21).

If you have Apple TV (opens in new tab), Sex and the City is also available to watch there, or you can watch it on Sky Go (opens in new tab) if you're in the UK.

If you're trying to view Sex and the City outside of your home country regional restrictions could apply, but don't worry there's an easy way around this.



An easy solution is using a VPN to continue watching. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to your home country. With your VPN installed and server location set, you can now watch Sex and the City online.

Is Sex and the City on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Sex and the City is not available to watch on Netflix. The only way you can watch the series is by using the streaming sites listed above.

This is because the series is a property of HBO network. And since HBO and Netflix are competitors, Netflix can’t stream HBO shows.

However, you can watch the first Sex and the City movie on Netflix.

How many seasons of Sex and the City are there?

There are six seasons of Sex and the City in total and 94 episodes. It first aired in the US in June 1998, with the final episode of season six airing on February 22, 2004.

At the end of the show's run in 2004, there were indications of a film being considered following the series. HBO announced that creator Michael Patrick King was working on a possible script for the film which he would direct.

However, Kim Cattrall declined to work on the project, citing reasons that the script and the start date were overly prolonged and she decided to take other offers instead. As a result, ideas for the film were dropped.

It was only in mid-2007 that the plans for making the film were announced again. This reportedly came after Kim Cattrall's conditions were accepted, along with a future HBO series. However, the film was halted again after HBO decided it was no longer in a position to finance the film on its own. The project was then pitched within the Time Warner family - owners of HBO - and was picked by sister network New Line Cinema.