The best fashion looks to flatter olive and medium skin tones

Sometimes, finding the right look can be as simple as adapting to your skin tone. Those with olive or medium skin tones are lucky enough to be able to wear a wealth of colours, patterns and prints, but like with any skin tone, some shades will bring out their features more.

"Fashion is individual, so wear whatever makes you feel confident, but your goal should always be to highlight your natural glow," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile at CSD explains. "Don’t be afraid to experiment with different looks, prints, and textures, but ensure there’s enough contrast so you’re not washed out."

Wondering what colours suit you best? We asked top fashion experts to give their take on the best looks to flatter olive and medium skin tones.

The most flattering fashion looks for olive and medium skin tones

Go for bold shades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If I was styling someone with an olive skin tone, I would style them with golden yellow, or orange, or magenta," fashion stylist Ivy Ekong told us. "You can wear whatever colours you like, but I'd put the brighter colours at the top and then add a neutral colour such as black, dark blue, or grey at the bottom if you want to mix and match."

How to Dress: Secret styling tips from a fashion insider: £10.37 at Amazon Written by the former Fashion Director at Stylist magazine, this book breaks down fashion essentials from finding your personal style to failsafe styling tips and tricks.

Try a relaxed style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Olive skin looks great in lots of different styles, including both tailored and relaxed looks," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile at CSD explains. We love J-Lo's relaxed denim ensemble with a cream hat to flatter her olive skin tone.

Try a light maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria is a fashion muse with seemingly an endless supply of stylish maxi dresses. We love this pleated cream maxi dress, which brings out her features, "Individuals can pair smart blazers and tapered trousers for a polished appearance or opt for boho maxi dresses for effortless chic," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile explains.

Opt for an icy shade for contrast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Those with deeper skin tones, like Jennifer Lopez, can accentuate their features with an icy-toned outfit, like this light lavender dress. "Icy pink, soft lavender, and powder blue all work well on olive skin tones," fashion expert Sandy Lancaster tells us. Though she advises, these look best on those with a cool undertone.

Don't be afraid to go bright

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Olive skin tones look great in colours that are either a little brighter or a little darker," fashion stylish Ivy Ekong explains. Eva Longoria gives us a masterclass on how to wear green with this daring cutout ensemble.

Don't shy away from dramatic styles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz is a true red carpet icon and this dramatic look worn on the Met Gala steps shows how perfectly striking dark hair and an olive skin tone pairs with a high-drama gown. The dress in question epitomises old Hollywood glamour, with the actor opting for a Chanel Haute Couture bustier evening gown in 2024.

Go for a bold floral print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another incredible look from Penelope Cruz, this floor-length piece from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection featured vibrant sequin flowers on a black gown, bringing a sophisticated spring energy to the red carpet. "I love mixing modern fashion with Mediterranean flair - think rich fabrics and bold prints. Whatever your age, olive-skinned individuals can always pull this off," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile explains.

Team bright shades with black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An all-black ensemble is a key fashion look for any skin tone and some great monotone pieces are a must in any capsule wardrobe. But those with olive or medium skin tones should consider adding a pop of colour to break things up. "Vibrant shades like emerald green, deep purple, sapphire blue, and ruby red are fantastic choices as they bring out the warmth of olive skin tones. They naturally contrast the skin and make complexions pop," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile explains.

Know your best metal tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The best metals for those with an olive or medium skin tone are silver, platinum, and gunmetals," fashion expert Sandy Lancaster explains. Jennifer Lopez, one of our all-time style icons, looks striking in this sparkling grey and black gown on the red carpet, with her trademark blowdry and glowing skin.

Embrace an all-white look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"This skin tone can also pull off warm neutrals like tan, ivory, and camel," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile explains. Penelope Cruz shows us how effective an all-white ensemble can look with this glamorous tiered gown with an embroidered bustier and metallic bag. One of her most striking fashion looks to date!

Orange will always look fabulous

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Those with olive or medium skin tones don’t need to shy away from oranges or yellow either, as burnt shades look fantastic - throughout the year," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile tells us, before adding, "Plus, they can be dressed up or down." If you don't want to go for a full orange or yellow dress, try a bold accessory in those shades.

Try neutral shades and denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Additionally, black, dark grey, crème, and beige work beautifully on olive skin," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile tells us. "A black or dark grey oversized blazer, for example, creates a layering effect with different shades of colour that usually looks fantastic, adding depth and sophistication." We love Jessica Alba's choice of a black jacket and top, softened with a pair of great denim jeans.

Stay away from dull colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than going for earthy tones, try a bold monochrome shade or icy pink or blue, in the style of Eva Mendes. "I also recommend staying away from earthy tones, such as green, brown, or any off-tone of warm colours, as they may not provide enough contrast to enhance your natural glow," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile advises.

"That’s not to say you can’t opt for these colours just be sure to choose shades that contrast rather than blend in."

Wear brighter colours closer to your face

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"As a stylist, I believe every woman should be able to wear the colours they like and not feel restricted with their colour palettes," fashion stylist Ivy Ekong tells us.

"My advice usually is to balance out the colours nicely. Those colours that do not necessarily suit olive skin tones, such as yellow and soft greens, can be worn below the waist. While their main colours can be worn nearer to the face to give a great balance of colours."

Navy and white are a timeless combination

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Navy and white – it's a timeless, sophisticated pairing that makes olive skin glow," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile explains. Sophie Vergara proves the power of a crisp white shirt and blue jeans - a combination that looks great on all skin tones but, in this case, flatters her olive skin perfectly.

Go for brown tones in all shades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a lot of schools of thought when it comes to the best shades to suit those with olive and medium skin tones, but according to fashion stylist Ivy Ekong, brown shades will always work well. "Go for soft browns and dark browns; you cannot go wrong with brown tones, it was made for olive skin tones," she tells us.

Beige tones work well

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camel and beige tones sometimes get a bad rep as being a bit dull - but they'll always work well for olive and medium skin tones, as shown on Eva Longoria. "Green and camel also look great together," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile explains. "This is an alternative neutral combination with a refined look that works well on olive skin tones."

Try a statement burgundy look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burgundy is a classic look for those with olive or medium skin tones and Sophia Vergara looks stunning in this floor-length burgundy gown with piping details. "You could also mix burgundy with mustard or teal tones – a bold yet harmonious mix of warm and jewel tones," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile suggests.

Black and cream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Black with cream or beige – it's a classic contrast that enhances olive skin beautifully," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile explains. Eva Longoria looks glowing in this black midi dress with a cream band.

Experiment with colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

America Ferrera looks incredible in this light pink dress - though these kinds of shades can be harder to wear, so it's worth experimenting to see what works for you. "While olive skin tones work well with many colours, overly pale shades can blend too closely and leave the wearer looking dull," fashion expert Giorgio Ammirabile advises.

"Light pastels and certain beiges might wash you out, while muddy or muted shades of green or yellow can also have a dulling effect."

Go bold with an embroidered dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Jennifer Lopez shows, bold embroidered dresses can look fabulous with olive skin tones. The actor looks stunning with a metallic cut-out dress, finished perfectly with a glamorous up 'do and glowing makeup.

Try an all-white mini with sparkly details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another striking look from our celebrity fashion muses with olive skin tones is Eva Longoria's striking embellished mini dress. The light colour accentuates her dark features, while the touch of sparkle gives the dress a glam evening look.

Opt for warm shades for an evening gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Warm tones - particularly with embellishments and sparkles - work well with olive skin tones, as shown by Jessica Alba in this stunning terracotta dress worn on the red carpet. The star wore a matching sash alongside her gown to complement the look.

An all-white ensemble looks great with tan shades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Break up an all-white outfit with a skinny tan belt in the style of Jennifer Lopez for a timeless and stylish look. As J-Lo shows, cream and white looks can benefit from tan and camel shades and look great with an olive skin tone.

Mix and match textures with an all-black ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All black is a great look for those with olive and medium skin tones, but to prevent the look from looking too one-dimensional, different textures can help. Salma Hayek proves this by matching a shiny leather-look skirt with a black top and boxy jacket for an effortlessly stylish ensemble.

Mix denim and soft brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba is a style queen - particularly when it comes to casual dressing. The actor shows how a simple white t-shirt can be styled flawlessly with blue jeans and an earthy oversized knit - we love this timeless style for olive skin tones.

Experiment with bold details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style muse Penelope Cruz gives us another masterclass in occasionwear with this striking red carpet look, spotted at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2024. The actor wore a floor-length white Chanel dress with a black bow detail.

Go for bold gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olive and medium skin tones are lucky enough to be able to pull off bold shades - and nothing is bolder than a bright gold dress. Eva Longoria looked stunning on the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 with a floor-length metallic gown that accentuates her dark features.

Consider metallic details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria gives us a masterclass in eveningwear with this plunging metallic gown. This black and silver dress is a bold choice, but it works perfectly with the actor's olive skin tone.

Sheer dresses can make a bold fashion statement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, actor Adria Arjona looks flawless in a black dress with sheer panels. This bold dress would look great with any skin tone, but it looks particularly striking with the actor's olive skin tone and bold lip. A truly striking red carpet outfit.

Consider an embroidered dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marilyn star Ana de Armas opted for a multi-coloured floral embroidered dress for an appearance on the red carpet, which perfectly flatters her dark hair and olive skin. The lighter base provides a complementary contrast for deeper skin tones.

Opt for bold florals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold florals work best on those with deeper skin tones, like Sophia Vergara. The black undertone looks striking against pink and green flowers, providing a vibrant contrast.