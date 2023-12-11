32 of Elizabeth Hurley’s best looks, from pink power suiting to sultry slip dresses

Elizabeth Hurley’s best looks span an impressive time frame, from the 1990s to today, so it’s unsurprising that the actress and model has tapped into a whole host of different looks and trends over the years.

Luckily for us, that means her best looks provide an even bigger range of inspiration from ultra-glam looks that would make great Christmas party outfits to sleek trouser suits that could be reworked and restyled for everywhere from nights out to the office.

Elizabeth Hurley definitely has a taste for the finer things, with Italian clothing brands like Versace being her go-to, many of her best outfits can easily be recreated on the high street or using pieces you already have in your wardrobe. So, get scrolling and start saving for some serious outfit inspiration.

32 of Elizabeth Hurley's best looks

1. Extreme Measures Premiere 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there’s one Elizabeth Hurley look that can make us say wow, it’s this red slip dress which she wore at the Extreme Measures Premiere in 1996. The plunging style shows just how striking a simple gown can be, set off with her minimalist makeup and strappy heels.

Free People Red Bias Cut Slip Dress View at Free People RRP: £58 | Take inspiration of Elizabeth Hurly in this simple red slip dress. Wearable on its own, over a fine knit of under a soft cashmere cardigan, the slip dress features a thigh slit, which only makes this dress feel more like it's channelling Elizabeth Hurley. Ghost Winnie Slip Satin Dress View at John Lewis & Partners RRP: £195 | For red carpet glamour, a black tie event, or evening wedding party, this maxi red slip dress in satin is a truly beautiful number. Cut to a classic silhouette, the gentle ruching under the bust and the empire line cut will elongate your frame. Gilda & Pearl Sophia Midi Slip Dress View at Gilda & Pearl RRP: £290 | A little more body con, this bias cut, midi slip dress is crafted from 19 momme silk satin for the most luxurious look and feel. Pair with high heels and a cropped faux fur coat for the evening, or with a chunky sweater and dressy flats for a daytime look.

2. Four Weddings and a Funeral Premiere 1994

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, this is Elizabeth Hurley in that Versace dress. Seen alongside then-partner Hugh Grant at her first high-profile movie premiere, she wowed in the safety pin detail floor-length gown establishing a relationship with the brand that would last right through until current day. This outfit marks a moment in fashion history.

3. 20th César Awards 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of a great sequin dress, you’ll be as enamoured as us with this hot pink sequin maxi dress which Elizabeth wore to the César Awards in 2005. The high neck, and maxi-length style effortlessly contrast the slightly sheer fabric, giving an elegant feel to what is a show-stopping dress.

4. Empire State Building 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Move over Barbie, Liz Hurley is the true leader when it comes to incredible pink outfits. This sequin trouser suit and matching accessories are the perfect example of how to wear the colour with oomph but if it’s feeling too much, a bold pink blazer will also look great with your best jeans for a slightly toned-down look.

5. CFDA Fashion Awards 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you needed any more proof that Elizabeth Hurley and Versace’s relationship is a match made in styling heaven, this look should sway you. The shimmering lilac number once again set the bar high for red carpet dressing cementing Elizabeth as a 90s style icon.

6. Cancer Ball Charity Dinner 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody wears pink quite like Elizabeth Hurley and this cold shoulder satin number is another great look. Paired with matching pink drop earrings and an embellished hot pink clutch bag, she aced tonal dressing rocking the hue top-to-toe.

7. VH1 Diva’s Live 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We challenge you to try and find a party dress better than this. Featuring rhinestone embellishment, sheer panelling and a chic bandeau neckline, this mini takes the top spot when it comes to Elizabeth’s party-ready looks.

8. Estee Lauder Event 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To mark her announcement as the face of Estee Lauder in 1995, Elizabeth once again opted for Versace but this time she went for a different look than we were used to. Her tailored skirt suit offered a more formal finish, however, we love her choice of the bold yellow tone to add a touch of flamboyance.

9. Brilliant Is Beautiful Gala 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes more really is more and that’s the case with this DSQUARED2 dress. Combining barely there black lace with dark, wintery florals, it ticks off two trends in one. This is moody, gothic glamour at it's best.

10. Extreme Measures UK Premiere 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallics, feathers and a sultry smokey eye all combine to make this one of Elizbeth Hurley’s top 10 looks. Worn to the UK premiere of Hugh Grant’s film, Extreme Measures, the duo looked like the ultimate power couple as they posed for the cameras.

11. Rocketman UK Premiere 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To support her longtime friend Elton John, Liz took to the blue carpet for the Rocketman premiere in 2019 in a suit the singer would have been proud of. The white sequin style paid homage to Elton’s iconic white suit collection and while she may have ditched statement sunnies we love the addition of a colour pop bag.

12. New York 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A pink velvet suit is the ultimate in power dressing so it’s no wonder Liz looks like a serious girl boss in this look. If you’re not a fan of wide leg trousers , an ankle crop pair like this make a great alternative and offer a sleeker finish.

13. 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Elizabeth’s best red carpet looks , this sweeping lime green and pink gown was a winning outfit at the 2000 Golden Globe Awards. Alongside a figure-hugging pleated design, it also featured delicate diamante embroidery which added just the right amount of sparkle for the occasion.

14. Happy Birthday Elizabeth Event 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheer, barely there styles may be having a resurgence but this look is proof that the trend has been around since the 90’s. While at an event in 1997, Liz opted for a sheer co-ord that wouldn’t look out of place on red carpets today.

15. Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An advocate for breast cancer awareness, Elizabeth regularly attends events for the many charities fighting the disease and in support she dons their iconic pink tone. This asymmetric gown, which she wore for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in 2023 is one of our favourites standing out on the equally bright pink carpet.

16. Remus Lifestyle Night 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red can seem an intimidating colour to wear so it's unsurprising if you’ve found yourself wondering how to wear red recently. For more glam events, follow Elizabeth’s lead and pair a red dress with simple metallic accessories. They’ll allow the dress to shine in all its glory without looking too intense or over the top.

17. 7th Annual Environmental Media Awards 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 90s was the era when the slip dress reigned supreme so of course Elizabeth Hurley was spotted out in one or two over the years. This style is one of Elizabeth’s best midi dresses , featuring an artistic floral print in soft lilac tones. We love the addition of contrasting pink sandals for a pastel moment.

18. Fashion Rocks 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink and yellow may seem like a colour combo that just shouldn’t work but in 2003 at the Fashion Rocks event, Elizabeth proved just how great unusual colour pairings can be. Her Dior gown featured a lace-up neckline, ruffle skirt and soft sheer fabric which all combined to give an ethereal feel.

19. Royal Ascot 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re wondering what to wear to the races , why not take inspiration from Elizabeth Hurley’s 2016 Royal Ascot look. Her bright white midi dress and matching jacket looks oh-so-chic, especially paired with a matching white hat and nude accessories. This is the ideal ensemble for sipping champagne as you watch the fun.

20. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship Dinner 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While at an event in Marrakech in 2019, Elizabeth channelled the opulence of her surroundings in a red sequin midi dress that we’re obsessed with. Alongside sequins, the v-neck dress also featured sheer embroidery and a thigh-high split for added drama.

21. Versace Boutique Opening 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth’s been a lover of leopard print from as far back as the 90s so she’s a great person to look to for inspiration if you’re wondering how to wear the statement print. This red-toned maxi dress, which she wore to the opening of the Versace Boutique in 1996, would still look just as great today thanks to its classic shape and sleek silhouette.

22. Woodside Gallery Dinner In Benefit Of Elton John AIDS Foundation 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer style is synonymous with great white dresses and this floor length strapless style, which Elizabeth wore in 2017, proves why. If you want to style a white summer dress for yourself, follow her lead and keep accessories simple to avoid overpowering the look.

23. The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign Panel Discussion 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many pink suits is too many? If you’re Liz Hurley we’re not sure there’s an answer to that question. We love this velvet version, which she wore for a Breast Cancer Panel Discussion in 2023, contrasted against a satin blouse for a textural clash that really works.

24. Double Whammy Premiere 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To celebrate the premiere of her movie Double Whammy, Elizabeth once again embraced the animal print trend however this time in a more understated way. Stepping away from her colourful print styles of the past, her printed gown feels like a breath of fresh air. Extra points for the daring thing split.

25. London 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’ll undoubtedly have heard of jeans and a stylish top as a failsafe outfit combination but in 2003 it was all about a simple top and party trousers. Elizabeth’s paisley print flares are the perfect example, making a style statement alongside her simple hot pink cami top.

26. Trophee Chopard Ceremony 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We told you animal print was one of Elizabeth’s go to looks and she stuck to it when attending the Chopard event in 2004. While her floor length gown was a great choice for the occasion, we can also picture it worn somewhere sunny with her best sandals for a chic holiday look.

27. Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a glam twist on pink, Liz of course turned to sequins for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party in 2022. The long sleeve maxi style featured subtle shoulder pads and a clever ruched waistband for the perfect hourglass-delivering fit.

28. Breast Cancer Awareness Event 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another event meant another slip dress for Elizabeth, this time in the form of a nightwear inspired style in 2006. We love that the actress chose to pair the dress with a classic metallic clutch, allowing the dresses understated simplicity to carry the look.

29. An Unforgettable Evening 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lace dress is often associated with more understated, paired-back styling, however this look which Elizabeth wore in 2017 turns that on its head. Combining punchy pink and red tones, it gives the fabric a modern twist which we’re in love with.

30. London 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While celebrating her friend David Walliams’ 50th birthday in 2021, Elizabeth opted for a metallic rainbow gown by New York-based brand, Retrofête. Known for its bold party-ready styles, it was the ideal gown for the occasion bringing glitz and glamour to the dark London night.

31. Empire State Building 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a way to inject colour in your wardrobe, a brightly coloured dress with matching tonal accessories, like Liz wore here, is a great option. If you opt for pink, mirror the look in your makeup with soft rosy tones too for a pretty co-ordinating look.

32. Versace Event 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rarely does Liz Hurley step out in a casual outfit but this midi dress, which she wore to a Versace event in 2021, is probably as close as it gets. Instead of her usual floor length gowns, the figure hugging midi dress would be ideal for dinner and drinks bringing a luxe feel thanks to the bold print and delicate shimmer.