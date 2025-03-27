I never thought I'd swap my classic longline trench coat for a cropped one - until I tried this Mango version

At this point in the year you've probably carefully stored away your winter layers, like your cosy knitwear or heavy-duty winter coats, which means that it's about time to look for lightweight pieces of outerwear – cue Mango's Cropped Trench Coat.

Although often the best trench coat styles offer long or midi lengths, this article is here to convince you that opting for a shorter silhouette is the way forward this season and beyond. Women's cropped trench coats are offering a fresh new take on this iconic piece of outerwear that we simply can't deny the appeal of.

I've spotted short trench coats on countless well-dressed individuals, from high street walkers to those in our woman&home office, it seems like everyone is embracing this modern new take on the classic trench. Even our beauty writer Sennen Prickett, was spotted styling hers excellently this week. She paired hers with the best Zara jeans and a crisp white blouse from H&M, an outfit which saw countless complements from the team.

With this being said, I had to find one for myself. And after browsing I narrowed down my search to Mango's Double Breasted Cropped trench coat. Soon after I went to try it on in-store, and it truly didn't disappoint. It features a lightweight material and short length mean that not only will I wear this during spring, but I can wear it well into the summer months styled over breezy dresses, linen skirts or laid-back denim.

Shop Mango's Double-Breasted Cropped Trench Coat

MANGO Double-Breasted Cropped Trench Coat £59.99 at Mango (US/MX/AU) If you're on the hunt for the best women's cropped trench coat, this Mango variation should certainly be on your radar. It features a smart double breasted design which adds to its timeless appeal. You can also shop it in both the light beige or khaki.

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Whilst trying on this cropped trench coat I wore my & Other Stories flares (from several years ago) and a vintage white blouse which has a slightly long, oversized shape. However, this cropped trench would look brilliant with shorter-length t-shirts too, or neatly fitted blouses or even light knitwear.

If you're wondering how to style a trench coat, then the classic beige or honey shade sits perfectly alongside dark or mid-wash denim, meaning that it's ideal for denim lovers. Not only this, but layering this cropped piece over tailored separates will create a smart office outfit, and with some added leather loafers and a suede tote bag, you've instantly taken your smart look from laid-back to polished and business-ready.

Luckily, there's no shortage of women's cropped trench coats this season, whether you're looking for affordable options, or something a bit more luxurious, like the best Burberry trench coats. However, if you're looking for something that strikes the ultimate balance between quality and price, Mango's option is ideal. Below I've rounded up some of my other favourite styles available to shop right now.

