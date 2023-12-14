The best red carpet looks of the 90s set the standard for glitz, glamour and silky slip dresses

The best red carpet looks of the 90s were truly a golden era of fashion. It was a time of iconic moments; from the Spice Girls performing at the Brit Awards, and Princess Diana gracing the Met Gala red carpet. The decade is known and loved for its grunge fashion, slip dresses and brown lip liner. At the same time, designers like Gianni Versace and Alexander McQueen created some of the most memorable dresses, ensuring the best red carpet looks of the 90s are still celebrated today.

Red carpet events help to bring runway looks to life, and the 90s set the standard for what we should expect and looking back at the best red carpet looks of the 90s is enough to make anyone feel nostalgic. While the best red carpet looks of the 00s also had iconic fashion moments, the 90s were truly unique in terms of their glitz and glamour.

What made the 90s so special? A combination of Royals and supermodels. Cindy Crawford and Princess Diana were two of the most influential figures during this decade, and they dominated every red carpet they walked on. Some of the most loved actresses had their debuts on the red carpet, and a suit or two was involved. And let's not forget about the slip dress trend, which still inspires party dress choices today, wondering how to style a slip dress? Let this be your inspiration. The 90s may be long gone, but its style is still very much alive and well.

The best red carpet looks of the 90s & all the most memorable moments

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated nights in fashion every year, and in the 90s, we had the honour of seeing Princess Diana attend the Met Gala, which did not disappoint as well as some of the best Oscar dresses too.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscars 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 'Pink Ralph Lauren dress of Gwyneth Paltrow' has its own Wikipedia page; that's how memorable this 90s red carpet look is. The pastel pink Ralph Lauren gown is still one of the best Oscar dresses ever. Why is the look so iconic? Well, it has been said that Paltrow didn't have the help of a stylist for this red carpet look - which is very unusual for any celebrity - and simply popped into Ralph Lauren and chose it herself. Not only was her styling choice a winner, but it was also the year she went home with an award for Best Actress.

2. Celine Dion, Oscars 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1999, Celine Dion caused quite the stir, opting for a John Galliano tuxedo instead of the typical ballgown, but in true Dion style, the singer made it her own and wore said blazer backwards. But still, decades later, the backwards tuxedo, matching fedora and black sunnies, is one of the most memorable and best red carpet looks of the 90s.

3. Jennifer Aniston, Emmy Awards 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Could you get any more 90s than this? Jennifer Aniston arrived at the Emmy Awards in 1999 in the most typical 90s look, going for an all-brown and golden look (complete with brown lip liner). The Randolph Duke halterneck gown is all about the stunning embellished bodice. In true 90s style, Aniston accessorised with a tiny gold bag and beachy waves.

4. Cher, Oscars 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher's Oscars dresses are nothing short of seriously iconic. This 1998 red carpet look came nearly a decade after her previous Oscars appearance in the 80s, and it was worth the wait. Cher hasn't graced us with a new Oscars moment since she last attended in 2000, but this 1998 moment is one to remember. The sheer beaded dress and matching hat are just so Cher.

5. Tyra Banks, Oscars 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1998 Oscars may just be the most star-studded and best-dressed red carpet event of the whole decade. It was the decade of the 90s supermodel, and supermodel Tyra Banks did not disappoint in a timeless champagne shade beaded strapless dress. Now, that's how you make the red carpet your runway.

6. Kate Winslet, Oscars 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't just one of our favourite red carpet look of the 90s; it's also Kate Winslet's favourite Oscars dress of all time. Yes, really. Even after twenty years of red carpets to follow, Winslet told People magazine that although it wasn't entirely comfortable to wear, this Givenchy gown is still her favourite Oscars look of all time. Winslet was up for best actress for her role in Titanic, so British designer Alexander McQueen made this unique gown just for her.

7. Cameron Diaz, Oscars 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz had starred in two films the year prior, but this was her first Oscars red carpet appearance, and she went all out with true 90s style for the occasion. A sheer top? Check. Paired with a maxi skirt? Check. Shimmery Eyeshadow? Check. It was the first and the only time she wore a skirt and top for the Oscars red carpet.

8. Princess Diana, In Love And War Premiere, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any time the late Princess Diana walked a red carpet was a moment we remember. Diana was close friends with Sir Richard Attenborough and attended the premiere of his film In Love and War in 1997. For the occasion, Diana wore a gorgeous navy gown with lace details designed by Catherine Walker, one of the Royals' favourite brands. A classic and elegant look paired with pearl earrings.

9. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, Oscars 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trust Nicole Kidman to wear a dress widely considered one of the most influential gowns ever seen on the red carpet. Yep, it really is that memorable. The silk gown was one of the first designs by John Galliano after he joined Dior, and it set the standard for red carpet couture for years to come.

10. Spice Girls at the Spice World Premiere, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The girl band sure had their fair share of memorable outfits (Union Jack dress anyone?), and to celebrate the premiere of the film Spice World and girl power, the famous five opted for matching pinstripe suits, and it was definitely a red carpet look to remember.

11. Salma Hayek, Oscars 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An Oscars red carpet debut is always remembered, and Salma Hayek sure made an impression. For her first Oscars red carpet, Salma opted for an elegant but shimmering Armani floor-length gown, paired with an even shiner tiara, for a Princess look that crowned her Queen of the Oscars red carpet debut, with a matching champagne shade bag and 90s blue eyeshadow.

12. Princess Diana, Met Gala 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is another of John Galliano's early designs at Dior, and what a memorable one. One of the most iconic red carpet looks of the 90s has to be Princess Diana arriving at the Met Gala. Firstly, because of the now iconic choker that the Princess paired with all her best outfits, but most notably, the mini Christian Dior Lady bag she carried may not be the centre of attention here, but 20 years later, it would become one of the most sought-after, designer handbags.

13. Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscars 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is no surprise that Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were arguably one of the best dressed at the 1996 Oscars red carpet. Paltrow is no stranger to the red carpet, but this was one of her first appearances in 1998, and she did not disappoint. Keeping it cool in a 90s slip dress with a soft shimmer and simple accessories now seems more straightforward than her 1999 dress, which would become a firm favourite.

14. Halle Berry, Oscars 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When we look back at the best Oscars looks of all time, Halle Berry always makes an appearance. The Catwoman actress just gets it right every single time. Case in point. This 1996 Oscars dress is one of Halle Berry's most stylish looks to date. The lavender Valentino dress, with its mix of materials and sleeve flower details, is pretty perfect. Plus, the scarf and heels match perfectly, which is a style win in our eyes.

15. Gwyneth Paltrow, MTV 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow consistently got it right on the 90s red carpet, this time for the MTV VMA's in 1996. The Iron Man actress changed her style this time and switched her usual floor-length gown for a bright red suit, matching heels and a light shirt for contrast. The Gucci suit, designed by Tom Ford, is clearly one of her favourites, as she re-wore the suit 25 years later for the Gucci Love Parade, recreating the look in its entirety with a similar buttoned-down shirt, red sandals and slicked back hair.

16. Jamie Lee Curtis, Oscars 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis has some seriously incredible red carpet looks under her belt, and this is one of her more classic styles, in an almost bridal style dress with an embellished sleeveless bodice and flowy silk skirt. We love how she added a pop of colour with blue flower earrings and a light blue beaded bracelet.

17. Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant, Oscars 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant were one of the most famous couples of the 90s, and this photo gives us serious nostalgia. But Hurley stole the limelight on the red carpet because of her gorgeous gowns. Forget a subtle shimmer; Hurley went all out with the glitz and glam of the Oscars with a beaded figure-hugging dress, sweetheart neckline, and matching clutch bag.

18. Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant, Four Weddings and a Funeral Premier 1994

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dress from 1994 is the reason why Hurley's style became so iconic. The pair arrived at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere as Hugh Grant was starring in the film, but Hurley ensured all eyes were on her. This Versace dress is perhaps one of the most memorable red carpet looks of all time.

19. Cindy Crawford, Oscars 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember when it seemed as though every celebrity wore a Herve Leger bandage dress, and they seemed to be the best dresses ever made? Cindy Crawford may have something to do with it and she was ahead of the trend. The supermodel arrived on the Oscars red carpet in a figure-hugging maxi dress, with pointed white heels and diamond drop jewellery.

20. Whoopi Goldberg, Oscars 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg's 1993 Oscars dress may be infamous for all the times it was questioned, but it's definitely one to remember. The silk green jumpsuit with purple detailing matches perfectly with her heels, as does the green and purple cape skirt. Thirty years later, Whoopi told Page Six that although it hurt her feelings how much everyone seemed to hate her outfit at the time, she has no regrets.

21. Mariah Carey, Grammys 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This has to be one of the best Grammy looks of all time. Mariah Carey was nominated for her Dreamlover anthem and went cherry red for the occasion. The dress was simple but stunning, and the crossover straps added something unique to the all-red look and matched her strap heels. Mariah did not let the fear of wearing red on a red carpet get to her and added a red bag to the ensemble.

22. Princess Diana, The Fugitive Premiere, 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Princess Diana attended a film premiere in 1993 in an all-navy ensemble that perfectly balanced elegance and style. But among all the navy is her sapphire and pearl choker, which completed nearly all her best outfits. The sapphire and diamond centre was a brooch gifted to her by the Queen Mother, which she later transformed into a seven-string pearl choker so that she would get more wear out of it, and she certainly did.

23. Cindy Crawford, Emmy Awards 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 44th Primetime Emmy Awards were memorable for one reason: this Cindy Crawford look. It's arguably one of the supermodel's best Emmy looks; just look at the beret. Unlike her usual gowns, Cindy created the illusion of a shirt with a sleeveless halterneck shirt collar tucked into a black corset and added white cuffs. Paired with a black maxi skirt with a thigh high split, which, together, made for a head turning look.

24. Princess Diana, Just Like a Woman Premiere, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there was anyone who didn't need to worry about blending in with the red carpet, it was the late Princess Diana. In September of 1992, Diana arrived at the Just Like a Woman premiere in a stunning silk gown designed by Victor Edelstein, and it is one of our favourite looks of hers. With the slightly off the shoulder straps and matching red accessories, even down to the red nails, Princess Diana was the star of the show on any red carpet.

25. Jamie Lee Curtis, Cannes Film Festival 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, this is what you call a show stopping red carpet look. Just look at that sparkle. The black figure hugging dress may seem simple at first, but it becomes ten times better when it's covered in rhinestones that shine under the camera. Adding black gloves gives it an absolute superstar feel, perfect for the red carpet.

26. Madonna, Oscars 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna's red carpet moments are unmatched, but this one is up there with a 90s red carpet look to remember. The light shimmery dress is similar to other floor-length gowns we saw later in the 90s but with a Madonna-style spin. With lots of fur and diamonds that were reportedly worth $20 million - Madonna nailed red carpet style. The hair and the red lip are reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe's style, which adds up as Bob Mackie designed her dress that night, the same designer who made the now iconic Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday dress'.

27. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, Oscars 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another couple that stole our hearts in the 90s with every red carpet appearance - Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. The pair married the year before but still showed all the PDA on the 1991 Osars red carpet. This is probably Kidman's most low-ley style on the Oscars red carpet, and it would be another six years until she wore the Armani gown that many claim changed the red carpet forever. But this black mini dress was still super cute and emphasised her waist with a pretty bow detail and gold detailing to add shape.

28. Whoopi Goldberg, Oscars 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoopi brought her daughter Alex with her to the Oscars, and it just so happened to be the year she went home with a gong for best-supporting actor for her role in Ghost. The look also won: a sequined black dress with puff sleeves and a square neckline paired with a black clutch and pearl accessories. Her daughter Alex looked just as fabulous in a black velvet mini dress with a sweetheart neckline.

29. Mariah Carey, Grammys 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first time Mariah had won at the Grammys, she scooped two gongs, including an award for Best New Artist at only twenty years old. In a style that never gets old, a velvet black mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and diamante straps, this is a dress easily worn today without looking out of place.

30. Julia Roberts, Oscars 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown in the 90s? You bet. Julia Roberts arrived at the Oscars red carpet in an Armani taupe gown ruched at the front. It's a 90s red carpet look to remember as it was her first Oscars red carpet that she attended with a nomination. You can't see it in this photo, but the dress is backless, too.

31. Princess Diana, The Hunt for Red October Premiere, 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in April of 1990, King Charles and the late Diana attended the premiere of 'The Hunt For Red October' in aid of the Prince's Trust, the charity for young people founded by King Charles. Diana wore a glistening green gown by Catherine Walker with puffed long sleeves and a ruched centre for the special occasion.

32. Julia Roberts, Golden Globes 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another first time win, this time for Julia Roberts for her role in Steel Magnolias, and she decided to go for a style we had never seen her do before. Opting for a men's suit to take home her win, which is iconic in itself. But more so because no stylist was involved, she simply bought the Giorgio Armani suit straight from the store.