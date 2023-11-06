The best oversized jumpers to keep you cosy and stylish this season

If there's one winter purchase you won't regret, it is one of the best oversized jumpers. A shortcut to an effortlessly chic ensemble that doesn't compromise on comfort, an oversized jumper will quickly become one of the most hard-working pieces in your wardrobe.

With the autumn/winter season in full swing, it's time to get your best jumpers in order and oversized designs are a massive part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023. All of the best knitwear brands have leaned into the aesthetic of the season, and this hero piece is perfect for the drop in temperatures.

Baggy silhouettes can be tricky to pull off, but the best oversized jumpers are much easier to style than you think. Pairing with everything from leggings to sequin skirts, you can be sure of day-long cosiness too. When it comes to how to style oversized jumpers, think about fabrication and occasion when shopping for your oversized sweater, with premium wool iterations ideal for winter office ensembles, and extra-long silhouettes suitable for lounging on the sofa.

The best oversized jumpers to shop now, chosen by our fashion team

How should an oversized jumper fit?

You might be wondering how oversized is too oversized when it comes to jumpers. There are countless different styles of oversized jumpers available on the market today, and there are no real rules about exactly how they should fit or be worn. However, you will probably want to ensure you don't go too baggy to avoid ending up with a jumper dress rather than a classic knit.

You will want your oversized jumper to have enough room for movement and enough length to be able to tuck or half-tuck into your bottoms, with some loose fabric around the arms and stomach. How baggy you go is up to you, but we would recommend aiming for a fit that looks a size or two bigger than your usual. This will ensure a cool oversized look that doesn't swallow your frame.

An oversized jumper is the perfect piece to invest in if you want to create an autumn/winter wardrobe that is both comfortable and chic. Whether you're working with a strict budget or have a little more cash to invest in a premium pick, any of these oversized jumpers will serve you well throughout the chillier months.