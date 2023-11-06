The best oversized jumpers to keep you cosy and stylish this season
The best oversized jumpers are a chic style essential. These are our favourite knits to shop now, from budget buys to premium investments.
If there's one winter purchase you won't regret, it is one of the best oversized jumpers. A shortcut to an effortlessly chic ensemble that doesn't compromise on comfort, an oversized jumper will quickly become one of the most hard-working pieces in your wardrobe.
With the autumn/winter season in full swing, it's time to get your best jumpers in order and oversized designs are a massive part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023. All of the best knitwear brands have leaned into the aesthetic of the season, and this hero piece is perfect for the drop in temperatures.
Baggy silhouettes can be tricky to pull off, but the best oversized jumpers are much easier to style than you think. Pairing with everything from leggings to sequin skirts, you can be sure of day-long cosiness too. When it comes to how to style oversized jumpers, think about fabrication and occasion when shopping for your oversized sweater, with premium wool iterations ideal for winter office ensembles, and extra-long silhouettes suitable for lounging on the sofa.
The best oversized jumpers to shop now, chosen by our fashion team
RRP: £27.99 | H&M is one of the first retailers we turn to for affordable and trendy knitwear, so it's no surprise that this is one of the best oversized jumpers of the season. Style with a pair of the best black boots and thick leggings for an effortlessly chic winter look.
RRP: £36 | The best sweaters balance comfort and style, and this affordable number from British clothing brand Next offers both by the bucket load. With an extra long cut and popcorn knit fabric, it's the perfect choice for adding a splash of colour to frosty winter days.
RRP: £95 | Turtlenecks and stripes are always a winning combination. This wool and cotton blend offers premium quality that will see you from the office to coffee dates, layering beautifully with one of the best black coats and some leather trousers.
RRP: £225 | Look no further for the best cashmere sweater to invest in this year. In a neutral brown hue that will slot into any wardrobe, this cosy roll-neck has a baggy fit that allows for movement. Machine washable it is also an easy care cashmere buy.
RRP: £28 | Everyone needs a basic black crewneck in their knitwear collection and this slouchy silhouette can be tucked or half-tucked into a pair of comfortable jeans or worn loose over leggings when lounging. We love the exposed seam details that add a directional feel
RRP: £119 | Cable knits are one of the most enduring styles, so there's no going wrong with this oversized jumper. A versatile wardrobe essential, the creamy hue can be styled with even the boldest of prints. With dropped shoulders and side slit details, it is both modern and timeless.
RRP: £27.99 | If you want to experiment with adding more prints to your wardrobe but don't want anything too bold, this Breton stripe jumper. With a high neckline and long hem, it will look best when styled with tighter-fitting bottoms and some of the best winter boots for added sophistication.
RRP: £115 | A jersey crewneck is just as useful as an elegant knit in a winter capsule wardrobe and this one captures the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2023 perfectly thanks to its buttery hue. A great layering piece with a sporty feel, this sustainable pick can be worn year-round.
RRP: £29.50 | This budget-friendly ribbed M&S jumper comes in six gorgeous shades, so there is something for every taste. If you prefer a loose fit that isn't too dramatically oversized, this is the jumper for you. Opt for the blue to add a splash of colour or stick to black for a chic finish.
RRP: £70 | Available from a UK 6 up to a UK 32, this extra-long fisherman-style jumper could also double up as a jumper dress when worn with tights and a pair of the best knee high boots. Made from 100% organic cotton, it is breathable enough to see you through winter and into spring in style.
RRP: £595 | If you have a little bit more to spend on this year's winter jumper, this oversized leopard print design from Raey is one of our absolute favourites. In a soft mohair blend, it will keep you extra cosy whilst showing off your fashion credentials. Finish off with a pair of the best cashmere socks.
RRP: £65 | If you've spotted the best John Lewis coats or new in pieces at John Lewis, you will know how strong the retailer's winter collection is. This slouchy pink jumper is no different. The perfect muted hue to pair with denim or darker bottoms, it demonstrates how even bright colours can be sophisticated.
How should an oversized jumper fit?
You might be wondering how oversized is too oversized when it comes to jumpers. There are countless different styles of oversized jumpers available on the market today, and there are no real rules about exactly how they should fit or be worn. However, you will probably want to ensure you don't go too baggy to avoid ending up with a jumper dress rather than a classic knit.
You will want your oversized jumper to have enough room for movement and enough length to be able to tuck or half-tuck into your bottoms, with some loose fabric around the arms and stomach. How baggy you go is up to you, but we would recommend aiming for a fit that looks a size or two bigger than your usual. This will ensure a cool oversized look that doesn't swallow your frame.
An oversized jumper is the perfect piece to invest in if you want to create an autumn/winter wardrobe that is both comfortable and chic. Whether you're working with a strict budget or have a little more cash to invest in a premium pick, any of these oversized jumpers will serve you well throughout the chillier months.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer.
