The best fashion revivals over the years, from throwback styles to entire brand comebacks

Fashion is a cyclical business. Trends come back around, aesthetics make a resurgence, and designers stage comebacks all the time. Some say there's a twenty-year rule to go from falling out of fashion to popping back up on the runway, whilst other returns are far speedier, like the leopard print trend.

From era-defining outfits to TV characters, royal-approved outfits, specific handbags and clothing brands, we're reflecting on fashion revivals over the years. We love a bit of nostalgia!

Would you welcome flares back with open arms? Maybe you have a soft spot for the '80s in your heart, or perhaps Elizabeth Hurley's iconic Versace safety pin dress is a look you remember from the first time around...

The biggest ever fashion comebacks

'70s

Flares, platforms, crochet, tie-dye, maxi dresses - the '70s is pretty distinctive as a decade when it comes to fashion. Disco, hippie and punk were all huge trends, and these have all made a return in the years since, especially with TV shows like Daisy Jones & The Six. These furry Penny Lane coats are still just as popular.

'80s

Ahh, the power-dressing era that was the '80s. Revisited thanks to the Disney+ series Rivals, look out for polka dots, shoulder pads, leg warmers and puffball skirts. Kate Middleton often channels Princess Diana's iconic looks from this time.

'90s

Spaghetti straps, slogan sweatshirts, chokers, LOTS of denim, bucket hats - Friends really defines 1990s fashion. Masculine tailoring and ties are set to make a comeback in 2025 - like this Armani trouser suit worn by Julia Roberts back in 1990.

Y2K

Bandage dresses, mules, baguette bags, Juicy Couture - need we say more? They've all made a comeback, and frankly, we'd wear either of these '00s outfits on Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Aniston now!

Birkenstocks

Birkenstock is the comeback kid of the shoe world. The history of the brand goes right the way back to 1774, but the footbed sandals as we know them were first sold in the '60s. Among the glamorous backdrop of the '80s, they might have been seen as a little bit too orthopaedic but had a revival a decade later.

Nowadays they're a hugely popular brand and a household name, worn by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Holmes. Although a divisive trend, the Birkenstock Boston clog is everywhere.

Abercrombie

Abercrombie & Fitch's stores (distinctively scented with low-lighting) were a huge deal on the high street in the 2000s, but the brand has been gaining momentum more recently, perhaps in part thanks to being much more inclusive in terms of sizing.

UGGs

For some, UGG boots never really went anywhere, but after the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid started wearing them in the 2020s, the toasty suede and shearling styles were spotted on the feet of all the cool girls again.

Adidas Samba

The Adidas Samba date back to the '50s and were originally designed as trainers for playing football. They've certainly been popular since then, but they've particularly peaked in popularity in the last couple of years.

Marks & Spencer

The falling sales that M&S were once reporting seem to be a thing of the past. Thanks to collaborations with Sienna Miller, Kelly Hoppen, Bella Freud and Ian Wright in 2024, it's once again a go-to for stylish high-street fashion.

Laura Ashley

For decades, British clothing brand Laura Ashley was famous for floral print dresses, but in 2020 the brand went into administration. 2024 saw its return to fashion, and the vintage-inspired styles are available to buy at Next.

Topshop

Everyone loved Topshop. It fell into administration in 2020 and was acquired by Asos, but more recently, a Danish fashion business took over. Rumour has it we could see a return to the high street.

Converse

Founded in 1908, Converse has long made some of the most comfortable trainers, but when Nike acquired the brand in 2003 they helped take it to new levels of popularity.

Gap

High-end designer Zac Posen was appointed Gap Creative Director in 2024, steering what the New York Times called "the great Gap glow-up".

Levi's

Levi's has a rich history of making jeans, but in recent years, they've seen a surge in sales thanks in part to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter. The shift towards vintage shopping has created a huge demand for authentic styles from years ago too.

Juicy Couture

Juicy Couture is a key part of the Y2K revival. Jennifer Lopez was back in her velour tracksuit in 2018, and the brand even teamed up with Ganni for a collaboration in 2022.

Chanel

It might be one of the best-known names in the business, but did you know that Coco Chanel closed the doors of her salon in 1939 at the start of World War II? Her comeback collection wasn't until 1953.

Marc Jacobs

Anyone who has watched the Disney+ documentary In Vogue: The 90s will know that Marc Jacobs was unceremoniously dropped as Creative Director after sending Kate Moss and other models down the Perry Ellis runway in grunge-themed designs. According to Vogue, "It was the collection that got Marc Jacobs fired from Perry Ellis. It was the show that made his career."

Mugler

Mugler was a huge name in the 80s and 90s, but retired in the early 2000s. The brand was relaunched in 2011, and the likes of Kim Kardashianmand Kylie Jenner are all huge fans of the late designer's archival pieces.

Tom Ford for Gucci

Tom Ford was made Creative Director of Gucci in 1994 and brought the brand back to life in his decade at the helm. Vintage Tom Ford for Gucci is still a popular choice on the red carpet today.

Schiaparelli

Elsa Schiaparelli was the first female designer to make the cover of Time magazine, and her designs were worn by the likes of Wallis Simpson. She closed the fashion house in 1954, and it wasn't reopened until 2012. Under the direction of Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli is popular with Adele, Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga.

Courreges

In 2015 French fashion brand Courrèges - whose heyday was the 1960s - staged its first show in 13 years.

Jean Paul Gaultier

Jean Paul Gaultier - who created the cone bra in the 1980s - is another designer whose archival pieces have been much in demand lately.

Christian Lacroix

Edina Monsoon could often be heard saying "It's Lacroix, sweetie!" in Absolutely Fabulous back in the Nineties, but in November 2024, Jennifer Lawrence wore a Christian Lacroix dress from the Autumn/Winter 2006 Haute Couture presentation. We predict it will kickstart demand for vintage Lacroix, who also collaborated with Rixo in 2020.

Biba

'60s brand Biba has had many iterations and revivals over the years, including a stint with Bella Freud at the helm. It's currently owned by and stocked at House of Fraser.

Tyra Banks

Supermodel Tyra Banks was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005, and she came out of retirement to make a triumphant return to the show in 2024.

Halle Berry's Elie Saab Dress

In November 2024 Halle Berry brushed off her iconic Oscars dress from 2002 to walk the Elie Saab runway.

Carrie Bradshaw

The character Carrie Bradshaw was a style icon in her own right thanks to the Sex and the City, which ran from 1999 to 2004. Her outfits in the revival series, And Just Like That... did not disappoint.

Boho

Boho style is well and truly back, as confirmed by one of its most famous fans, Sienna Miller, who wafted into the 2024 Met Gala wearing a Chloe creation.

Dior Saddle Bag

Shaped like a horse's saddle, this was John Galliano's first bag for Dior. Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri reissued it in 2018, and it's been a hugely popular style ever since.

Balenciaga City Bag

The Balenciaga City bag was born back in 2001, thanks to the then Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquiere. Just 25 were made, but once Kate Moss was spotted carrying it, the design was a runaway success. Naturally, Balenciaga brand ambassador Kim Kardashian starred in the revival campaign in 2024.

Fendi Baguette Bag

A Carrie Bradshaw favourite, the Fendi Baguette bag first went on sale in 1998. The fashion house re-released 25 baguette bags from the archive in 2022, and it continues to be a popular and much-copied shoulder bag.

Versace Safety Pin Dress

Remember Elizabeth Hurley's iconic safety pin dress by Versace? She wore it to accompany Hugh Grant to the Four Weddings And A Funeral premiere, and a similar version looked just as good on British TV presenter Maya Jama in 2024.