We've got news for you - the 90s fashion trend is going nowhere. This style era remains as popular as ever and with so many celebrities embracing this look, it's officially time to get on board.

From double denim looks to strappy slip dresses and statement checked numbers, there are so many ways that you can work this trend into your wardrobe, even if you're working with a lean capsule wardrobe.

Still not convinced? We've put together our favourite celebrity 90s-inspired outfits. These ensembles are easy to recreate and will instantly boost your style points.

Our favourite 90s-inspired outfits, as seen on celebs

Karlie Kloss

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Checked prints were big in the 90s and Karlie Kloss decided to embrace this pattern in this chic wide-leg jumpsuit. Wearing a pair of black oval shades and hoop earrings, the model looked impeccable.

Our favourite 90s inspired pieces

Satin Midi Slip Dress £29.99 at Zara A slip dress is synonymous with the 90s and this dusky gold number is a beauty. Featuring an open back and elasticated straps, it's the perfect dress when you're heading somewhere glamorous. Simply add heels and a clutch! Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan £35 at M&S Cardigans are just as popular now as they were in the 90s. Featuring a crew neckline, this flattering grey-hued cardi features ribbed trims and statement buttons. Silence + Noise Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat £49 at Urban Outfitters Leopard print was everywhere in the 90s - and it never really went away. Make a statement in this faux fur coat that'll keep you cosy and cool. Super versatile, it can be worn with trainers and jeans, or dressed up with some killer heels.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Taylor Swift nailed this off-duty 90s look when out in New York in October 2023. The singer channelled Princess Diana in a pair of cycling shorts and an oversized t-shirt. Taylor's chunky New Balance trainers and cute Louis Vuitton designer handbag completed the look.

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Image credit: Getty Images/MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin)

Crop tops were a staple in the 90s and they're just as popular now. Alessandra Ambrosio was snapped looking oh-so-stylish in a white cropped tank, wide-leg jeans and camel trench. Chef's kiss.

Eva Mendes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Leopard print was huge in the 90s and Eva Mendes proved its enduring power with this chic ensemble. The actor wore a silk leopard print skirt, which she paired with pointed boots and a black blazer. Accessorising with oversized sunnies and plenty of gold jewellery, the star looked seriously glam.

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The 90s were all about double denim and to this day, it remains a divisive trend. But not for Irina Shayk, who proved any critics wrong with this modern take on the look. Papped in New York in November 2023, the model wore a midwash combo shirt and jeans combo.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Hailey Bieber never seems to put a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and she reaffirmed this in January 2023 with this ensemble. Opting for 90s style cycling shorts, she added a barn jacket and chunky trainers. The model finished off the look with a slicked-back bun, rectangular sunglasses and a chic shoulder bag.

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Katy Perry is another celebrity who proved just how easy double denim is to wear. The Roar singer looked super cool in an oversized dark denim duo, which she accessorised with black shades and silver earrings.

Nicola Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Estee Lauder Companies)

Nicola Roberts clearly took inspiration from Cher in Clueless with this look - and who can blame her? The singer looked stylish in a matching checked jacket and skirt combo, which she paired with black pointed heels.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

There's no denying that Kate Moss was the fashion icon of the 90s - and she remains one to this day. The supermodel attended the Met Gala in 2003 in this chic get-up. Kate looked glamorous in a champagne-hued slip dress that had been embellished with lace and flowing pink sleeves.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images/Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

Corsets were popular in the 90s and Zendaya shows us here how to wear them in the 2020s. The star looked cool on the red carpet in a silver embellished corset, which she teamed with ankle-grazer jeans. Accessorising with a tonne of silver jewellery and white heels, Zendaya is giving us serious outfit envy.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images/RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Cardigans were a staple in the 90s and they're just as popular today. Dakota Johnson was snapped wearing a cute cropped number, which she paired with baggy jeans and pointed heels. Continuing with the 90s theme, she wore a shoulder bag and gold hoops.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Another celebrity who looked effortlessly stylish in double denim is Julianne Moore. The actor was snapped in New York wearing a light-wash, oversized shirt and jeans combo, which she paired with peep-toe heels.

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images//Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren)

Proving that cardigans are always on trend, style icon Alexa Cheung wore a camel-hued cable number at Wimbledon in July 2024. She paired the knit with a cream midi skirt and black slingback heels.

Miquita Oliver

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

The iconic Burberry print was everywhere in the 90s and Miquita Oliver's look confirms that it never really went out of style. The presenter wore a matching mini-skirt and bag, which she paired with a black polo and chic pumps.

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

A classic shoe of the 90s was the platform. From the Spice Girls to Vivienne Westwood, this chunky heel was a foot favourite. Selena Gomez opted to wear a pair more recently, which she teamed with a black skirt, roll-neck top and seriously glossy hair.

Lindsay Lohan

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Lindsay Lohan nailed the slip-dress trend at New York Fashion Week in September 2024. The actor looked glamorous in a grey floor-length gown and matching full-collared coat.

Suki Waterhouse

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Suki Waterhouse went all-out with the 90s trend for her walk in New York in May 2024. Wearing a statement faux-fur pink jacket, the singer continued with the girly theme with her pink embellished trousers. Under the jacket, Suki wore a cute crop that featured a cut-out heart.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

Nothing says 90s quite like a bucket hat. Jennifer Lawrence looked cool in this classic accessory in May 2023, a few decades after we first loved the trend. The star's white hat matched the rest of her all-white outfit, which consisted of a white tee and combats (another 90s staple!).

Louise Redknapp

(Image credit: Getty Images/Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Another classic item from the 90s was the humble pedal pushers. Proving that they still deserve a place in any summer capsule wardrobe, Louise Redknapp looked chic in a black pair, which she wore with a black blazer and monochrome heels.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images/Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Model Emily Ratajkowski embraced the cargo pants trend while strolling through New York in May 2024. The star completed her off-duty look with a fuchsia pink denim jacket and trainers.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Bella Hadid looked stylish in not one, but two 90s trends. The star was snapped in New York in July 2024 in black pedal pushers and a cropped white bardot top. She accessorised with a black shoulder bag and open-toe sandals.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bella Hadid in pedal pushers and crop top)

Sportswear was big in the 90s and that trend never really went away - it just evolved. Jessica Alba looked stylish in this off-duty ensemble of grey joggers and sweatshirt combo, which was accessorised with a black cap and trainers.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images/Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Another star who nailed the 90s sportswear trend is Rihanna. Papped in May 2024, the singer looked cool in a blue and white tracksuit combo. Adding a NY cap, black shades and a white handbag, Riri's casual-glam combo is easy to recreate.

Poppy Delevingne

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

While leather jackets have their place in most eras, they were everywhere in the 90s. We love this modern throwback take on the style from Poppy Delevingne, who wore a chic red number to Milan Fashion Week. The star finished off the outfit with an all-white skirt and top combo.

Olivia Palermo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacopo Raule)

Snapped at Paris Fashion Week, Olivia Palermo wore a yellow and black plaid coat, which she teamed with chunky boots and a jewel-encrusted headband. The print might be reminiscent of the 90s but the silhouette and fabric make her look feel seriously modern and grown up.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett)

Sienna Miller forever remains one of our favourite style icons and she's proven us right again with this outfit. The star looked stylish at Glastonbury 2024 in a 90s-inspired combination of white cargo pants and a checked-print jacket. Gold hoops, black shades and Barbour boots finished off the ensemble.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett/Dave Benett)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley nailed the 90s slip dress trend in this sleek silky cream number. Adding a long cream blazer and strappy shoes to the look, the supermodel wore her blonde tresses loose and accessorised with gold hoops.

Kourtney Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Nothing screams the 90s quite like a pair of dungarees. Kourtney Kardashian has proven you can wear them today and in a more grown-up way. The reality star wore a white oversized pair, which she teamed with white pointed heels.

Cat Deeley

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kate Green)

Cat Deeley looked glamorous on the red carpet in velvet, a fabric that was big in the 90s. The presenter's black floorlength dress was embellished in dazzling rhinestones and was teamed with black pointed heels and a clutch.

Chrissy Teigen

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Chrissy Teigen was snapped out and about with John Legend in an outfit that couldn't be more 90s. The model wore a Calvin Klein crop top with high-waisted jeans and a checked blazer. We also love her seriously on-trend aviator sunglasses.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images//MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Victoria Beckham ticked off two 90s trends in one with this chic outfit. Opting for a checked orange and white co-ord, the fashion designer accessorised with a pair of bold leopard print boots and an orange clutch.

Davina McCall

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Davina McCall dipped her toe into a 90s classic with this brown leather dress. Attending the National Television Awards in September 2024, the presenter's fishtail dress was paired with gold jewellery for a glam finish.