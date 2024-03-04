The bag charms trend was all over Fashion Week - here's how to embrace the trend in a sophisticated way

February's Fashion Weeks brought countless new trends to the fore for the season ahead, but one of the most standout trends is thankfully both chic and affordable. Enter, bag charms.

If you want to experiment with some fresh spring/summer fashion trends 2024 without purchasing any new clothes you don't need, subtle yet sophisticated bag charms are the look to try out. Easy to attach to any type of handbag to liven up your look, the bag charms trend really couldn't be easier to channel.

Harking back to 90s fashion trends, these small but playful accessories can slot into any type of capsule wardrobe with ease. Spotted on the runways of Miu Miu and Balenciaga attached to the handles of all manner of handbags, it is clear that this trend is set to gain serious traction throughout 2024.

"It's great to see people embracing this fun trend as a way to add a bit of personality to their bags," says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy Trend Expert. "At Etsy, we've noticed a jump in searches for bag charms recently. This playful trend is all about expressing yourself and having a bit of fun with your accessories and we're here for it."

If you need any more convincing on the bag charms trend, take it from one of our favourite style icons, Jane Birkin. She has been known to adorn her best designer bags - particularly her own Birkin bag - with eye-catching charms and embellishments that are both quirky and chic. Look no further for a quick and easy way to modernise even your oldest and most worn handbags.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

To embrace the trend in a sophisticated way, consider how your charm of choice will fit into your spring capsule wardrobe. Fans of dopamine dressing should opt for a more graphic charm in a hue that will complement your bag, whilst those who have a minimalist capsule wardrobe should stick to neutral tones or plain metals.

If the majority of your bags are fairly plain without much texture, you can use standout, kitschy bag charms to add some of your personality to your look. These are our current favourite charms to shop now: