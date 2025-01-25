Trinny's polish-free nails are in such good condition thanks to this £15 strengthening treatment

Working to strengthen, hydrate and repair your talons, while offering a sheer flush of colour, Trinny's favoured nail treatment will have you ditching your regular polish and embracing your natural nails.

The woman&home beauty team avidly rely on 2025 nail trends for inspiration when it comes to their monthly BIAB nails appointments, but back-to-back salon visits can sometimes leave our talons needing a well-deserved break. With healthy nail polishes on the rise, it's clear that we're not the only ones searching for buys that not only make our natural nails look good but feel good too.

From Trinny Woodall's perfume to her £19 magnifying mirror makeup trick, we've taken a plethora of the beauty entrepreneur's tips and recommendations on board. So, you can only imagine our intrigue when we discovered Woodall's favourite nail strengthener that ensures her talons are healthy-looking and in great condition...

The £15 treatment Trinny reaches for over any nail polish

An initial glance at Trinny's nails would indicate she isn't a fan of wearing nail polish - trust us, we haven't seen a photo where she isn't sporting her natural talons. Well, the beauty mogul has actually admitted her dislike for typical polishes: "I don’t know why, but I felt like if I put on nail polish I suffocate my nail, I take it off and they're yellow."

But, upon further investigation, Trinny's sparse nail care arsenal does make home to one affordable nail treatment that she consistently reaches for, in order to keep her talons in tip top healthy condition...

Revive your natural nails Nails Inc. Back to Life Recovery Treatment and Base Coat View at LookFantastic RRP: £15 A must-have first step in any manicure routine, this 2-in-1 Nails Inc. formula simultaneously works as a reparative treatment and base coat for your nails. Its patented formula is equipped with a blend of nourishing oils that work to repair damage and revive talons, while coating them in a sheer natural wash of colour that leaves your nails with a healthy glow.

In a Facebook video titled 'Four Things I'm Loving', Trinny revealed the highly-anticipated answer to a frequently asked question: “You ask me a lot about my nails, well this is it.” The nail treatment she's referring to is Nails Inc.'s Back To Life Recovery Treatment, a glass bottle housing a sheer pink formula that works to repair and renew damaged nails.

As for why this specific nail care product made its way into Woodall's manicure kit, despite not being an avid nail polish wearer, she says: “What I like about it is it’s not a nail polish. It’s for repair, recuperation and glow."

Although the formula is classed as a nail treatment, the product also boasts a sheer, barely-there pink-nude hue that works to even and brighten the nail bed: “The colour is just the colour of my nails, it’s just beautifully natural and it brings my nails back to life - in fact, it’s called ‘Back to Life’,"

How to use Nail Inc's Back To Life Treatment

As for how to use 'Back To Life', Nails Inc recommend using the formula as an intense reparative treatment and applying two coats twice a week, in order to hydrate and provide relief to the talons. However, the brand also advise applying one coat of the treatment as a smoothing base, before applying your nail polish shade of choice.