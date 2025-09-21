I’m self-conscious of my jawline, neck, and chin, so I've looked into every aesthetic option for the area

Most of us have our insecurities, and mine have always centred around the skin quality at my chin, jawline, and neck. However, I’ve never really committed to finding a cosmetic approach to help increase my confidence – until now.

I was surprised to learn that, if you are similarly self-conscious about this area of your face, there are a number of cosmetic tweakments and aesthetic options that you can explore if you choose. Let me preface this by saying you should never feel pressured to undergo any kind of treatment or procedure. The most important thing is to feel happy and confident in yourself, which doesn't necessarily require cosmetic or aesthetic intervention.

But if you are interested in exploring said interventions, that’s also OK, and should come with zero judgment. Either way, whether you pick up one of the best neck creams for targeted results, explore injectables, or want to opt for a more invasive, longer-term solution, it’s important to be armed with the facts before making any decisions.

Every aesthetic option I've found for the jawline, neck and chin area

This guide has been developed with the help of two respected aesthetic doctors and lays out everything from the pros and cons to the cost and downtime for each cosmetic and aesthetic route. Before you dive in, if you are thinking about aesthetic or surgical treatments of any kind, remember to always prioritise working with qualified, reputable and insured professionals that are recommended within the industry.

1. Topical solutions

Want to start somewhere firmly within budget? Invest in a targeted skincare routine – and be consistent. “Neck creams and targeted skincare are an excellent starting point for improving skin quality on the delicate neck and décolleté,” says Dr Paris Acharya, dual-board-certified face doctor and co-founder of The Ardour Clinic. “This is an area we often overlook, yet it’s one of the first to show signs of ageing due to thinner skin, fewer oil glands and constant exposure to UV light.”

A neck cream likely won’t reverse any deeper skin damage or ‘tighten’ the area, but it’s always good to lay the groundwork and have a routine. You may be surprised, too – these days, we’re seeing the rise of some of the most sophisticated topical formulations ever created. “Look for peptides, ceramides, and ingredients that target collagen production,” advises aesthetic doctor Dr Jessica Halliley.

Pros: “Neck creams can provide hydration, improve elasticity, and support the skin barrier in a delicate area that’s often overlooked,” explains Dr Halliley.

“Neck creams can provide hydration, improve elasticity, and support the skin barrier in a delicate area that’s often overlooked,” explains Dr Halliley. Cons: “Topical skincare can only penetrate so far,” she warns. “Neck creams are a helpful maintenance tool, but they will not reverse deeper sagging or structural changes to the skin.”

“Topical skincare can only penetrate so far,” she warns. “Neck creams are a helpful maintenance tool, but they will not reverse deeper sagging or structural changes to the skin.” Downtime? None

None Cost: Usually under £100

Neostrata Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream View at Amazon Recommended by Dr Jessica Halliley RRP: £88 for 80g This formula targets sagging skin and a loss of firmness, using neoGlucosamine, neoCitriate and pro-amino acid. Meder Arma-Neck Cream View at Skin Pharmacy Recommended by Dr Paris Acharya RRP: £115 for 50ml Dr Paris explains that this cream – which is infused with vitamin E, sweet almond oil and peptide rigin – is “specifically formulated for the neck and décolleté.”

2. Chemical peels

If you've used your fair share of topical creams and are ready to try something else, but without investing too heavily or choosing something too invasive, Dr Acharya recommends giving chemical peels a go.

As with skincare products, this kind of treatment has its limitations, particularly if your goal is to treat advanced sagging, thinning or a real lack of firmness in the chin, jaw and neck area. But chemical peels can usually penetrate more deeply than a neck cream, and have real benefits when it comes to smoothing out skin and improving texture.

Pros: “Chemical peels Improve texture, pigmentation, and fine lines. They’re particularly good for sun-damaged skin… as they are clinically proven to improve skin health,” notes Dr Acharya.

“Chemical peels Improve texture, pigmentation, and fine lines. They’re particularly good for sun-damaged skin… as they are clinically proven to improve skin health,” notes Dr Acharya. Cons: “Peels won’t address structural laxity or deep wrinkles,” she adds.

“Peels won’t address structural laxity or deep wrinkles,” she adds. Downtime? You may experience some light peeling for a day or two if the peel is fairly light, but for deeper peels, Dr Acharya says you can expect changes over 7–10 days, so may need to lay low a little longer

You may experience some light peeling for a day or two if the peel is fairly light, but for deeper peels, Dr Acharya says you can expect changes over 7–10 days, so may need to lay low a little longer Cost: Usually between £300 and £600

3. Injectables

When it comes to injectables, there are a great deal of options. For example, if suitable, you could try dermal filler, Sculptra, or skin boosters like polynucleotides, which can improve skin quality and restore lost volume. Then there are fat-dissolving injectables such as Kybella, which target a "double chin" more directly.

Dr Acharya also mentions small doses of neurotoxins, such as Botox, as an option, which can “soften neck bands (platysmal bands) and refine jawline contours.”

There really are myriad options to consider, so working with a top quality aesthetic doctor who understands you and your needs is always advisable to find establish the best route for you.

Pros: Injectables are customisable with minimal downtime. They are easy to access and results are relatively quick.

Injectables are customisable with minimal downtime. They are easy to access and results are relatively quick. Cons: Nearly all injectable treatments offer more temporary results (apart from fat-dissolving injections), so require maintenance. You may also experience discomfort during and after the treatments.

Nearly all injectable treatments offer more temporary results (apart from fat-dissolving injections), so require maintenance. You may also experience discomfort during and after the treatments. Downtime? Yes, but you’ll likely only experience short-lived swelling, bruising and tenderness. Fat-dissolving injectables can cause more swelling

Yes, but you’ll likely only experience short-lived swelling, bruising and tenderness. Fat-dissolving injectables can cause more swelling Cost: Expect to pay for a series of treatments with most injectables. Single appointments can cost approx. £450–£850; courses approx £1,200–£2,200

4. Sofwave

Another great ‘entry-level’ treatment that’s not any kind of injectable, Dr Halliley names Sofwave as her ‘favourite’ mid-level aesthetic treatment for the neck, chin and jaw area. “This innovative ultrasound-device is non-invasive and purely regenerative,” she says. “It stimulates collagen and elastin to firm and lift the skin, ideal for mild to moderate laxity in the lower face and neck. Results are gradual but natural-looking, and typically visible after 12 weeks.”

Pros: You only need one session for this to work, and it’s non-invasive with zero downtime. Dr Halliley explains that it also provides “long-lasting collagen stimulation” which can last between one and two years.

You only need one session for this to work, and it’s non-invasive with zero downtime. Dr Halliley explains that it also provides “long-lasting collagen stimulation” which can last between one and two years. Cons: It’s pretty pricey, due to the technology behind it, and Dr Halliley explains that it isn’t suitable for treating severe/advanced laxity.

It’s pretty pricey, due to the technology behind it, and Dr Halliley explains that it isn’t suitable for treating severe/advanced laxity. Downtime? None

None Cost: Expect to pay around £1,000 to £2,000 for the lower face and neck

5. Radiofrequency

Radiofrequency has a number of similarities to the aforementioned treatment Sofwave, but instead of using ultrasound technology, it harnesses heat energy to tighten skin and stimulate collagen production. A tried and tested treatment, Radiofrequency is commonly used for areas like the neck, chin and jawline which have lost elasticity and shape.

Pros: Tightens, firms, improves skin texture and reduces signs of ageing.

Tightens, firms, improves skin texture and reduces signs of ageing. Cons: Results can vary from person to person, and it can be a somewhat uncomfortable treatment with downtime to consider.

Results can vary from person to person, and it can be a somewhat uncomfortable treatment with downtime to consider. Downtime? A few days for any redness and swelling to go down

A few days for any redness and swelling to go down Cost: You’ll need a number of treatments, usually around £150–£400 per session. Expect to pay £1,000+ for the full course

6. Surgical lifts

The most invasive option is the surgical lift, and other in-patient procedures. These can often produce the most dramatic results, but they come at a cost – in terms of money, time and risk factors.

“A lower face and neck lift – performed surgically – is the most invasive but also the most transformative option,” says Dr Halliley. “It provides long-lasting, structural repositioning of skin and muscle, but requires anaesthesia, significant downtime, and a higher financial investment. This is usually considered in cases of more advanced ageing, and if your budget allows.”