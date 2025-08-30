Suncare is about more than just burning - here’s why ‘heat ageing’ is on the rise – and what to do about it

By now, we’re aware that wearing sun protection to prevent sunburn – and long-term skin damage – is essential. Most of us will also know that wearing sunscreen protects us from signs of ageing; indeed, the sun is one of the leading contributors to wrinkles and fine lines.

Unfortunately, due to climate change, our increased exposure to UV rays and hotter temperatures has the potential to accelerate skin ageing like never before (which is why the best facial sunscreen is so essential). This phenomenon is increasingly being referred to as "heat ageing" – and it’s something dermatologists and skin experts are worried about.

So, should we all be concerned, and what do these rising global temperatures mean for our skin? I spoke with top doctors and dermatologists to get to the bottom of the heat ageing issue.

What is 'heat ageing' in skin? Experts explain all

Put simply, heat ageing is the visible skin damage caused by heat, in the form of UV radiation, infrared, and other environmental aggressors such as pollution. We all know that sun damage is bad for our skin, but this has come into focus more of late due to climate change (more on this later).

“Sun damage is one of the most significant contributors to premature skin ageing,” explains Dr Omar Tillo, senior medical director at CREO Clinic. “Over time, repeated sun exposure breaks down collagen, elastin, and the proteins that keep your skin firm, plump, and youthful. It also triggers pigmentation issues, causes uneven texture, visible fine lines, and eventually deeper wrinkles.”

Importantly, he says, “unlike a sunburn, its effects can be subtle,” meaning it’s easy not to notice them until they begin to cause real problems later in life. “These signs don’t appear overnight; sun-induced ageing tends to build up over years of unprotected exposure, and often shows up more prominently on areas frequently exposed, like the face, neck, chest, and hands,” Dr Tillo notes.

Remember that the UV rays contributing to heat ageing are predominantly UVA, but UVB plays a role too. “Think of UVA as ‘A for ageing’,” says Dr Sidra Khan, consultant dermatologist and skin ageing researcher. “These longer wavelengths penetrate deep into the dermis and are present all year round, even through glass and clouds. Think of UVB as ‘B for burn’ – this affects the skin’s top layers and is the main cause of sunburn.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continues, “Both contribute to DNA damage and skin cancer, but UVA is the stealthier culprit behind wrinkles and pigmentation, whilst UVB is mostly responsible for skin cancers.”

Why is heat ageing a growing concern among dermatologists?

Dr Tillo explains that, “As global temperatures rise and UV indexes climb, our skin is exposed to more extreme conditions, more often.” “It’s not just the sunlight, but the overall increase in heat, pollution, infrared radiation, and environmental stressors; all of which can speed up the ageing process.”

He adds that excessive heat, specifically, can “trigger inflammation in the skin, break down its barrier, increase melanin production (leading to pigmentation issues) and dehydrate the skin.” These all lead to visible signs of ageing over time. “With longer, hotter summers and more intense UV exposure year-round, our skin is under more pressure than ever,” the doctor summarises.

How can you protect yourself?

It goes without saying, but prioritising sun protection in your skincare routine is a must, both for the skin’s condition and your health. But taking extra steps to protect against heat ageing can look a little more complex.

“Heat-related skin ageing is linked to rising temperatures and humidity, which can accelerate wrinkles and pigmentation, much like sun damage,” begins Dr Khan. She recommends using a daily broad-spectrum SPF (at least SPF 30, but preferably 50) every single day, come rain or shine. But she also mentions some other steps and products to consider, given these increasing risks.

As well as effectively cleansing every evening, “to remove pollution particles that can inflame and age the skin,” she suggests: “Adding antioxidants like vitamin C to fight free radicals and using barrier-supportive ingredients such as ceramides.” Other examples of ingredients that can be effective in fighting free radical damage include niacinamide and resveratrol.

“Lastly, adapt your skincare to your climate,” urges Dr Khan. “Opt for richer creams in dry heat and lightweight hydrators in humid weather. ‘Climate-adaptive skincare’ is the way forward.” And of course, it's smart to try to stay out of the sun whenever possible as a general rule.

Our favourite protective SPFs