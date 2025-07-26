Everything you need to know before wearing lip oil in the sun - as explained by a dermatologist

Boasting many benefits, such as moisturising, softening formulas and a pout-enhancing finish, lip oils are a handbag staple for many. But should you be wearing them in the sun? An expert dermatologist has their say.

The best lip oils have risen in popularity in recent years thanks to their nourishing, hydrating formulas (which rival some of the best lip balms), while delivering an enviable glossy finish. Not only to they work to replenish a dry pout, their comfortable, non-sticky texture makes them perfect for layering over a long-lasting lipstick to unlock a high-shine effect.

However, have you ever considered the potential effects of wearing a lip oil when in the sun? If your answer is no, then you're not alone. We reached out to a dermatologist to explain the risks of wearing lip oils when exposed to sunlight, that are often forgotten about. Plus, their top tips for ensuring your pout remains protected from signs of sun damage.

What you should know before wearing lip oil in the sun this summer

As a beauty team who frequently reach for a lip oil after applying the best lip liner to keep our pouts moisturised and looking glossy, you can imagine our surprise when we stumbled across a video by makeup artist, Anthea Persaud, who explained her first-hand experience of hyperpigmentation after wearing a lip oil in the sun.

Persaud explains how she noticed some irritation and itchiness after wearing a lip oil formula, before waking up to a dark spot of hyperpigmentation on her lip the very next day.

This got us thinking, it seems like a pretty straight-forward (and almost obvious) concept as our lips are one of the most delicate areas of skin on our body, yet we hadn't ever considered it. So, naturally, we reached out to a dermatologist to weigh in with her expert thoughts on the effects of wearing lip oil in the sun and how you can actively avoid damaging your pout during the sunnier months.

What is lip oil?

If your everyday makeup routine doesn't already make home to a lip oil, you might be wondering exactly what they are. As explained by consultant dermatologist, Dr Ajoy Bardhan: "Lip oils are applied to moisturise and improve the appearance of the lips, sometimes used as an alternative to lip balms and lip glosses, but in some ways combining the properties of both."

What are the potential risks of wearing lip oil in the sun?

While Dr Bardhan states that lip oils are "generally safe, occasionally people can run into difficulties with them." Aside from provoking "breakouts of acne-like eruptions via clogging of the pores," Dr Bardhan explains the potential effects that can occur when lip oils are exposed to the sun: "Some oils can contain ingredients that sensitise to sunlight, and increase the risk of burning or colour change to the lips when exposed to sunlight too."

In fact, our lips are one of the most delicate areas of our body, meaning they require more care and attention than you may realise. Kavitha Murugesan, Technical Director at Tropic Skincare, explains: “As well as the skin being so much thinner that the rest of our face, [lips] have no natural oils (sebum), minimal pigment (melanin), an absence of sweat glands and weaker barrier lipids (ceramides)."

Murugesan continues: "These factors combined mean the lips are particularly vulnerable to UV rays, leading to an increased risk of sunburn, hyperpigmentation and photoaging (premature ageing due to sustained overexposure to the sun)."

How to keep your lips protected from the sun

In order to avoid sun damage to your pout, Dr Bardhan advises: "To keep the lips protected in the summer, it is always sensible to apply sunscreen and avoid excess sun exposure." For those wondering what buys they should be on the lookout for, it's important to look at the level of SPF protection that the formula is offering. Dr Bardhan notes: "SPF30 and above is preferable, and sunscreens that have broad spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB is important too."

"I'd recommend everyone seeks out lip products with SPF, especially in the summer months. And make sure you are topping up regularly, as eating and drinking may remove some of the formula,” advises Murugesan.

Shop SPF for your lips

With all of that in mind, we've rounded up some stellar lip balm buys that are not only designed to hydrate your pout but also offer added SPF to protect your lips from the effects of sun damage - including a sheer rosy tint and an SPF 50 shea butter-enriched option.