If you try one beauty product, make it this device that gives skin an instant, visible lift

After a decade and a half in the game, I've developed some firmly-held beliefs about beauty products.

These include (in no particular order) the best mascaras are often cheaper ones, but the opposite is true of foundation. All perfumes smell different on everyone, not just the ones that claim it as a unique selling point, and - possibly my core ideology - products that say they will lift loose skin are telling a pack of lies.

But the fun thing about getting older, gathering knowledge as you go, is realising that you actually know nothing and there's always a bit of wiggle room in supposed certainty. The Ziip Halo has certainly proven that to be the case for me.

Why this facial device has changed my mind on at-home skin-tightening

Trust me, I wish a cream or serum could produce the tangible tightening action of a facelift - Kris Jenner's one, specifically. Maybe one day someone will crack it and make billions.

The only meaningful evidence I'd ever seen for non-invasive lifting was ouchy but effective in-clinic treatments like Ultherapy and HIFU, which stimulate collagen for a restructuring effect, mostly on the lower face.

Procedures aside, my cynicism (ok dismissal) of skin firming claims held strong. Then, a device claiming to do just that flooded my work inbox and social media feed, pictured in the hands of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gillian Anderson, and - even more convincingly - respected beauty journalist peers.

ZIIP BEAUTY Ziip Halo £379.99 at ZIIP Beauty UK This palm-sized tool works on two main principles: There's microcurrent - i.e., small electrical pulses that stimulate the muscles to contract and relax, which creates an instant but temporary tightening effect that lasts up to 72 hours. It also sends lower-level nanocurrent into the skin, which stimulates cells to do their collagen and elastin producing thing for benefits on lines, texture, and structure.

There are countless protocols on the Ziip app's strangely mesmerising tutorial videos, including a 6-minute sculpt and a daily 4-minute lift. They all boil down to slathering yourself in conductive gel and running the tool up and around your face, feeling the occasional tightening or strange jolt (around my teeth, personally) but absolutely no pain whatsoever.

From the very first time I used this device, I was surprised and, quite frankly, humbled by the impressive results. I could geniunely see a lift on my brow bone and a distinct sculptedness to my cheeks.

Don't believe me? I wouldn't have either, so behold! Some strange and unflattering images. One before shot and one where I have Ziip Halo'd half of my face only (nose ring side).

The arrows point to the areas where I see the most difference. Do you see how the un-Ziip-ed brow looks so much heavier, and the eyelid sleepier? Do you see how lifted my Ziiped lower-face looks, and how much less - sorry, I hate this word - jowly it is?

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

As I said, strange and unflattering - but also pretty compelling no? In practice, I find the promised 72-hour lift is more of a 24 to 48-hour thing, but for six minutes spent with a tool, that's still a great effort-reward ratio.

I am now addicted to my Ziip and used it every single night on the run-up to my recent 40th birthday celebrations. I trust that the long-term benefits from the nanocurrent are bubbling away too, but much like using the best red light therapy mask those will be slow-burn and subtle.

The real draw is that bang for your buck instant lift, and I wouldn't go to a party without using this tool first now. Funnily enough, I used to be dismissive of microcurrent devices for this very reason. What's the point, I thought, of investing any time at all in skin firming if it only lasts a day or two?

That's the hubris of youth for you. Some years and a distinct drop in collagen levels later, I realise how confidence-boosting and totally worth it a quick fix can be. As I said, the more we learn, the less we know - but learning about this tool has been truly life-enhancing and could be for you too. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.