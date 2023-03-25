The best CoverGirl mascaras to lift, curl, and volumize your lashes in 2023
We tested the best CoverGirl mascaras and here are the ones you need to pick up next time you're at the drugstore.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Time to add a new mascara to your beauty bag? The best CoverGirl mascaras are well worth your attention.
Whether you need extreme length, fluttery lashes, dramatic volume or a lift and curl, there's a Covergirl mascara for you. The brand claims that there's a mascara to complement everyone's natural beauty and lash goal and after testing its range of mascaras, we definitely found this to be true.
If you're new to the brand it can be hard to know where to start. Luckily, we've taken the guesswork out of the equation and tested and categorized our eight favorite CoverGirl mascaras, from the best mascara for length to the best mascara for straight lashes.
How we tested the best CoverGirl mascara
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
When picking the best CoverGirl mascara, we looked at the following:
- How it wore throughout the day: We monitored how well each mascara wore throughout the day. We kept note of any smudging, clumping, and flaking after rubbing our eyes, applying multiple coats, and through different weather conditions and activities.
- How it looked: We tested each mascara against its claim - for example, that lengthening mascaras genuinely made our lashes look longer, that curling mascaras delivered on their promise and that volumizing products gave us the Bambi-like lashes that we yearn for.
- Formula: We paid attention to each mascara's formula and any additional features or ingredients.
- Value for money: We also assessed whether or not the products genuinely offered value for money or if we felt it would be better to invest in a more expensive brand.
The best CoverGirl mascara, chosen by our beauty team
1. CoverGirl Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It doesn't get any better than a lengthening mascara that strengthens your lashes while giving you the perfect amount of volume. From its minimal packaging to its biotin and peptide formula that does wonders on our lashes, we love everything about the CoverGirl Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara.
Like many of the best drugstore mascaras, colorful packaging often reflects an affordable price tag, but that's not the case with this CoverGirl mascara. Its black and gold sleek mascara tube will blend in with your more expensive beauty items. But inside the mascara tube is where all the magic happens. Each lash was coated and stretched with just a few strokes with the wavy bristle brush, leaving us impressed. We didn't experience any flaking, smudging, or clumping throughout the day. And the best part is, we weren't left with any leftover stubborn mascara on our lashes after washing it off.
2. CoverGirl Super Sizer Fibers Mascara
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're looking for the best fiber mascaras or the best mascara for short lashes, the Super Sizer Fiber Mascara will become your new favorite beauty staple. With an extremely slim brush that can lengthen even your smallest inner lash, we couldn't help but choose this as the best CoverGirl mascara for length. Our shopping writer, who always applies falsies over her naturally short eyelashes, couldn't believe how well this mascara instantly extended her lashes without having to apply multiple coats. And although this is a lengthening and volume mascara, we didn't get a mega volume effect. It was more so subtle.
This fiber mascara was neck and neck with the overall best CoverGirl mascara, but because we saw more lash volume with the Stretch and Strengthen mascara, we chose that as the best all-around mascara. But if your lashes are naturally on the fuller side, CoverGirl's Super Sizer Fibers mascara is the perfect option.
3. CoverGirl Simply Ageless Lash Plumping Mascara
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If a mascara infused with hyaluronic complex and bamboo serum isn't enough to persuade you to snag this CoverGirl mascara, then maybe its unique curved bristle brush that curls and thickens our straight lashes will. This plumping mascara is the perfect buy if you want to add some volume and thickness to your sparse lashes. Not only will you get the instant volume effect, but the brand claims your lashes will be thicker, longer, and stronger after using this mascara for four weeks. And while we didn't test this mascara for four weeks, we're confident in this claim being that its formula consists of the most moisture-boosting ingredients.
It is important to note that we did experience smudging after becoming teary-eyed, but luckily a water-resistant version is available.
4. CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sometimes less is more, and if a natural finish is more your style, you'll love CoverGirl's Clump Crusher mascara. Nothing is more aggravating than wanting to apply several coats to maximize your lashes' volume and length just to end up with clumped and sparse eyelashes. But one thing we loved about the Clump Crusher mascara is its buildable formula that volumizes your lashes while keeping them separated no matter how many layers you decide to wear. Even after accidentally rubbing our eyes, we didn't experience any flaking or smudging. It's so lightweight; it's like you're wearing your natural lashes with the volume you've always wanted and a little extra length. A great choice if you prefer a natural-looking mascara.
5. CoverGirl Exhibitionist Mascara
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The CoverGirl Exhibitionist has one of the best mascara brush types that's known to give you volumized and fluttery lashes. After a couple of passes with the mascara's hourglass-shaped brush, our eyelashes were defined, lifted, and full of volume. We love how lightweight our lashes felt throughout the day and how quickly they dried after applying because no one likes wet mascara. And the best part is our lashes were left soft and mascara free just after one face wash with soap and water.
We rated both CoverGirl Exhibitionist mascaras five stars because of how well they volumized and lengthened our lashes, but the Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen mascara brush is on the slimmer side with stretched-out bristles, allowing us to reach and lift more lashes.
6. CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Mascara
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're searching for the best mascara for sensitive eyes, we recommend snagging this volumizing mascara that's packed with clean ingredients. CoverGirl's iconic Lash Blast mascara is known for its mega-volume formula that gives you the length and fullness of your wildest lash dreams. This clean mascara gives you the same volumizing and lengthening results while being free of sulfates, parabens, talc, and mineral oil. After applying just one coat, we were impressed with how full and lengthened our short lashes were. Better still, it's a clean and vegan formula. We didn't experience any flaking, clumping, or smudging throughout the day.
If we could change one thing about the CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean mascara, it would be its thick wand brush, as we did experience a little product residue on our eyelid while applying. However, for the price point, it's an excellent clean mascara.
7. CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This OG CoverGirl mascara is known for its mega, volume-boosting formula that gives you bold, clump-free full lashes. We chose this as the best everyday mascara because its lightweight formula is like wearing your natural lashes, just with some added volume. Plus, you can't go wrong with one of CoverGirl's best-selling mascaras. The only downside is its lengthening effect isn't the best, and make sure you have the best micellar water in arm's reach because we found it pretty tough to remove. But on the bright side, this is the perfect option if you're looking for a long-wearing mascara.
8. CoverGirl Lash Blast Active Mascara
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Need a little pre-workout glam or mascara that won't smear or budge even after crying from watching the best romantic movies? Well, we highly recommend snagging CoverGirl's Lash Blast Active mascara. Our shopping writer tested it before going to the gym and finished her workout with her mascara still intact, full of volume and length, with no flakes or smudges. And what the brand says is true, this mascara truly gives you 24-hour wear, so we advise investing in the best makeup removers.
How to choose the best CoverGirl Mascara for you
So, which is the best CoverGirl mascara for you, and how do you know which one to choose? It all starts with your lash needs and goals and knowing the different mascara wands.
Suppose you're someone with naturally short eyelashes. In that case, a lengthening mascara that gives you the effect of false eyelashes is the perfect option for you, Specifically CoverGirl's Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen, Super Sizer Fibers, and Exhibitionist mascara. Those three CoverGirl mascaras lengthen your lashes and also volumize and define.
CoverGirl's waterproof mascaras (opens in new tab) are your best option if you tend to get teary-eyed and want a long-wearing mascara that doesn't smudge or budge, with Lash Blast Clean and Lash Blast Volume being our favorites.
A curling and thickening mascara is perfect for those with straight or sparse lashes. We also recommend using a fiber mascara, such as the CoverGirl Super Sizer Fibers Mascara, for longer, thicker, and fuller lashes.
Kenedee Fowler is a shopping writer based in the United States. She joined woman&home in September 2022, and ever since has been sharing her expertise with the brand to help readers source gifts for any occasion and on any budget, reviews products so you don’t have to, and scout out the best deals and products to give you the best value for your money. Before joining woman&home, Kenedee was a home editorial fellow for Insider Reviews, where she wrote in-depth reviews and articles across the home vertical.
Kenedee is a recent graduate from the number one journalism school in the US, the University of Missouri - Columbia, where she gained hands-on experience as a multimedia journalist at mid-Missouri’s local news station.
-
-
How to clean patio slabs without using a pressure washer
Follow these simple cleaning steps to give the patio a spring clean without blasting the slabs
By Tamara Kelly • Published
-
Inside Mustique and Les Jolies Eaux, Princess Margaret’s private island which welcomed celebrities, criminals and scandal alike
Princess Margaret was said to have found peace and happiness at Mustique, but how did she come to own land in the Caribbean?
By Jack Slater • Published