The chic and clever way Keira Knightley styles her jaw-length bob for summer events

If you've just committed to one of summer's most-loved bob trends but are stuck for ways to style it, especially for events, Keira Knightley's sleek and clever updo is the way to go.

With the 2025 hair trends championing a myriad of short chops, from the sophisticated Riviera bob to the retro banged bob, it is likely you're now considering or are already sporting a jaw-length look this summer. A bob, like that of curtain bangs or a pixie cut, is rightfully considered to be a very timeless style that never fails to bring a certain sense of modern elegance to any outfit, and despite its characteristically short length, it's not as limiting, styling-wise, as you might think. Keira Knightley proved as much at this year's Wimbledon final.

The actor radiated chic as she paired Chanel sunglasses and gold earrings with a slicked-back updo, which, despite her short strands, looked so effective - and it's so easy to recreate for summer events and every season thereafter...

Why we love Keira Knightley's sleek, mini ponytail for easy summer styling

While Wimbledon may be over for another year, we're still referring back to the event for all things style and beauty inspiration for the season ahead - from the Wimbledon nails to the hair looks. Speaking of which, Keira Knightley offered up a masterclass in styling short lengths for such an event.

Knightley appeared courtside for the final day of Wimbledon on Sunday, July 13th, wearing a very elegant white shirt and trouser co-ord, accessorised with a gold and pearl necklace, gold earrings a pair of black Chanel sunglasses. To complement the ensemble, she opted to wear her hair slicked-back, into a cute, mini ponytail, which was secured at the nape of her neck.

So far this year, we've seen Knightley style her bob, which now sits somewhere between her jaw and shoulders, in a variety of ways, from a dramatic side-parting to soft and trendy ghost waves. This latest updo though, might just be our favourite for more of a formal, event-ready look. Moreso because of just how low-maintenance and easy it is to recreate.

As we can see, from the front, it looks like a classic low bun, with her hair parted neatly down the middle, but from the side, we can see that it's actually a little, flicky ponytail. Meanwhile, a few pins have been used to secure any shorter pieces into the updo. It's simple but effective and all you need is a hair tie, a few bobby pins and a bit of product to achieve it.

Recreate Keira Knightley's sleek updo

The beauty of this updo lies in its simplicity. All you need do is part your hair down the middle and gather it all up at the nape of your neck, securing it into either a little ponytail or a loose sort of bun. You can achieve the latter by beginning to tie your hair into a pony, but instead of pulling all the hair completely out of the tie, you leave it in a loop. To ensure strands are smooth (and flyaway-free), we would recommend applying styling product throughout, before tying it up.

When sharing the contents of her beauty bag with Harper's Bazaar, Knightley revealed that she's a fan of Hershesons Almost Everything Cream. This is a great option for sleek updos, as it can be used as a conditioning mask, as well as a frizz tamer. We would suggest rubbing some of this cream between your hands and smoothing it over your updo, focusing on the top and front strands, to secure everything in place and boost shine.