The flattering low-maintenance hair colour that we'll be seeing all summer long - per the pros

Love your blonde locks but not so much the upkeep that comes with them? The 'Shadow Blonde' hair colour trend offers a more low-maintenance and multi-dimensional solution that is both chic and endlessly flattering...

So far, the 2024 hair trends have been very varied, offering everything from statement red hair options to neutral 'Taupe Brown' hues and a plethora of ultra-glossy blonde looks, like 'Syrup Blonde' and grey-loving 'Crystal Clear.' Summer, however, is promising a bit of rest-bite from those popular and high-maintenance golden tones, with our roots instead, set to take centre stage. Indeed, one trending look, dubbed 'Shadow Blonde' hinges entirely on the blending of our roots, offering an effortless, lived-in feel that welcomes regrowth - and thus, cuts down on our salon visits.

If this sounds like something you'd very much be interested in, we've quizzed the pros on exactly what this new colour trend entails - from how to request it to the at-home maintenance...

What is the 'Shadow Blonde' hair trend?

So, what is this root-loving blonde hue, you ask? Trend forecaster, International Artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at Evo, Tom Smith - who coined the name - explains that while bright, solid colours dominated in 2023, "now the depth and shadows are becoming more popular with the ‘lived in blonde’ look taking centre stage."

'The Hairvoyant,' as Smith is also known in the industry, adds that the colour is, "surprisingly lower-maintenance thanks to the soft shadowing at the roots which means the new growth comes in gently and softly and can last months before needing to be redone."



This is, therefore, a great option for those who love lightening their hair, but either can't afford or don't have the availability for frequent root touch-ups. We can also see this being a popular option for blondes during late summer when you're perhaps jetting off on holiday and don't want the hassle or harsh regrowth lines.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire/Variety)

Proof of this trend's popularity is already present on and off the red carpet, with the likes of Heidi Klum and Kelly Rowland (notably at Cannes) debuting iterations on the look.

How to request Shadow Blonde?

"Shadow blonde is a bright blonde highlighted look, with a high saturation of blonde in the mid-length and ends, fading up to more of a shadow at the root," explains Smith, thus: "You can ask your hairstylist to add a shadow root to your existing highlights using a second stage toner and for best results having the highlights pivot around your hairline will help for the natural blended grow out that this style allows."

This is also a great option for those who love balayage or 'Camoulage' but are perhaps looking to add golden or icy tones higher up their lengths - whilst still incorporating a darker, blended root.

How to maintain Shadow Blonde at-home?

Pro-recommended evo Fabuloso Platinum Blonde Toning Shampoo View at Amazon RRP: £24.50 To neutralise brassiness, Tom Smith recommends using evo Fabuloso's Platinum Blonde toning range, particularly the shampoo. This treatment works to boost and revive your colour, whilst also adding a glossy shine in minutes. evo Fabuloso Platinum Blonde Toning Mist View at Amazon RRP: £9.60 This handy spray also comes pro-recommends and works to boost your blonde strands whilst also adding instant shine! Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ View at Beauty Pie RRP: £10 members price/ £45 non-members Adding one of the best hair masks to your routine - regardless of your hair colour - is key to achieving healthy and hydrated lengths but bleached and highlighted hair, in particular, can benefit from a conditioning treatment. This mask from Beauty Pie features argan oil, hyaluronic acid and a strengthening Keratin-like vegan blend to revive dehydrated hair and restore a healthy shine.

Now onto the all-important maintenance. Smith remarks that the great thing about this particular colour trend is, "that it grows out very gently and as your roots grow in they should blend and look very minimal."

Of course, as Smith notes, all blonde hair will be susceptible to yellowing at some point, "so the use of purple toning products periodically can help the blonde to stay fresh. Evo Fabuloso Platinum Shampoo, Conditioner and Toning Mist are a great system for adding condition to the hair while neutralising any brassy tones."

3 chic ways to wear Shadow Blonde this summer

If you're considering this minimal-fuss blonde look, we've rounded up three, celebrity-approved variations to prove it's versatility...

1. Effortless Shadow Blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Pascal Le Segretain)

For those with mid to long hair, Heidi Klum's blended roots and honey-gold lengths offer the perfect insight into just how chic and luxe this trend can look. You can spy her dark roots peaking out underneath her hair and at her parting, which adds a beautiful depth to her long waves.

2. Platinum Shadow Blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/Variety)

For fans of more platinum hues and bob hairstyles, Kelly Rowland's look from Cannes is the perfect reference. It's bold and stylish and will continue to be so with every inch of regrowth.

3. Shadow Blonde pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

If you're sporting a short crop, adding a shadowy root can also help to maintain a chic look while your hair growths out, or offers an effortless, lived-in effect to your pixie-cut - as Greta Gerwig proves.