12 elevated flower nail designs for spring, summer and everything thereafter

While flower nails can often be deemed too seasonal, these stylish and minimalistic manicure designs will prove any naysayers wrong.

When one imagines a chic manicure, neutral nails and signature pops of red often come to mind. But every now and then, an occasion (or our mood) calls for something more than a simple wash of just one colour. A French tip manicure, for instance, can be relied on for a very subtle but elevated finish – and so too can a well-executed floral design.

Though often synonymous with spring, a teeny flower motif or a botanical-inspired nail shade can afford a very fresh and chic finish. So, if you're looking to adapt spring flower nail designs for the summer months and beyond – or you are simply tired of plain nail looks in general – ahead are 12 whimsical and elegant floral manicures to consider.

12 chic and dainty flower nails to wear this season

A floral manicure can be anything from simplistic dotted flower patterns or accent nails to more intricate illustrations. And though they're typically tied to the spring months, a petal or leafy design can suit any occasion and setting, depending on the chosen shade and style.

While your go-to nail tech will most likely be able to create great works of floral nail art, with the right set of tools and a patient hand some of these nail designs are also reasonably easy to master at home.

1. Tiny dotted flower nails

Regardless of whether you opt for pastels or bright summer shades, this dainty design will add a subtle touch of interest to your manicure, without stealing focus – especially if you pair it with your favourite neutral base coat. It will also work well with BIAB nails, as builder gel is typically available in neutral and soft pink shades.

2. Solo flower nails

Another subtle way to elevate your manicure – perhaps for the spring or summer season – is to have one floral feature nail. You can either go for a floral pattern or a smaller solo flower (as seen above).

3. Hibiscus nails

A slightly more intricate look, hibiscus nails have been a trending favourite in 2024 as they're effortlessly summery and so stylish. We adore this pink and lemon French tip look, but the options are endless when it comes to your choice of design or colour palette.

4. Daisy nails

Ideal for summer or when you're simply in the mood for a playful manicure, a daisy pattern is so easy to recreate at home with the help of your trusty dotting tool.

5. Flower French tips

No manicure round-up would be complete without a French tip nail option and these floral Frenchies are the perfect way to embrace this playful style in a chic and understated way – especially if you opt for the classic white and nude combo.

6. Blue and white flower nails

For something a little more abstract and unique, we love this blue and white floral stripe on otherwise neutral nails.

6. Artistic daisy nails

If you seek a statement look, you could opt for a larger flower motif with a hint of glitter at the centre. We can see these working well for both a holiday or a wedding – and, again, they can be adapted to suit your colour preferences.

7. Olive nails

If you're not a lover of florals, there are plenty of other natural elements you can draw inspiration from instead. Take these minimalistic olive nails; they're summery and chic but not loud or tacky, thanks to their being paired with a sheer base coat and short square nail shape.

8. Bright floral nails

To incorporate a pop of colour into your look without committing to a single, potentially overpowering shade, this French tip and floral design is a perfect look to recreate.

9. Wisteria nails

If nail art just isn't your thing, you can always take inspiration from the hue of your favourite flower – for example, these aptly named "wisteria" nails.

10. Monochromatic flower nails

Sleek and cool, a black and white floral design suits all seasons and, again, can be made to look more understated when paired with a clear or nude base coat.

11. Pressed flower nails

For a really elegant and detailed flower manicure, you can actually forgo time-consuming brushwork and use teeny-tiny pressed flowers (like these pressed flower stickers). To recreate the look, simply apply your chosen base coat and, while it's still tacky, add your pressed flower. Then, lock it in place with a clear and glossy top coat.

12. Pastel flower nails

If you're on the hunt for the perfect spring manciure, you cannot go wrong with a pastel colourway and dainty dotted daisies. The combination is simple but effective and will suit all nail shapes.