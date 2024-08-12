12 elevated flower nail designs for spring, summer and everything thereafter
Though typically reserved for spring, a floral motif or design is an easy way to elevate your mani – especially where these looks are concerned
While flower nails can often be deemed too seasonal, these stylish and minimalistic manicure designs will prove any naysayers wrong.
When one imagines a chic manicure, neutral nails and signature pops of red often come to mind. But every now and then, an occasion (or our mood) calls for something more than a simple wash of just one colour. A French tip manicure, for instance, can be relied on for a very subtle but elevated finish – and so too can a well-executed floral design.
Though often synonymous with spring, a teeny flower motif or a botanical-inspired nail shade can afford a very fresh and chic finish. So, if you're looking to adapt spring flower nail designs for the summer months and beyond – or you are simply tired of plain nail looks in general – ahead are 12 whimsical and elegant floral manicures to consider.
12 chic and dainty flower nails to wear this season
A floral manicure can be anything from simplistic dotted flower patterns or accent nails to more intricate illustrations. And though they're typically tied to the spring months, a petal or leafy design can suit any occasion and setting, depending on the chosen shade and style.
While your go-to nail tech will most likely be able to create great works of floral nail art, with the right set of tools and a patient hand some of these nail designs are also reasonably easy to master at home.
Shop our flower nail staples
RRP: £6
A dotting tool like this one can come in handy when creating both simplistic and intricate flower designs. A minimalistic daisy, for instance, can be achieved by surrounding one central dot (of a different colour) with five others – an ideal starting point for nail art beginners.
RRP: £14.90
For an elevated flower manicure, we would recommend adding your chosen design over the top of a milky pink or nude base – like this shade from OPI.
1. Tiny dotted flower nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
Regardless of whether you opt for pastels or bright summer shades, this dainty design will add a subtle touch of interest to your manicure, without stealing focus – especially if you pair it with your favourite neutral base coat. It will also work well with BIAB nails, as builder gel is typically available in neutral and soft pink shades.
2. Solo flower nails
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Another subtle way to elevate your manicure – perhaps for the spring or summer season – is to have one floral feature nail. You can either go for a floral pattern or a smaller solo flower (as seen above).
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
3. Hibiscus nails
A post shared by 𝙇𝘼𝙐𝙍𝙀𝙉 | 𝘽𝙄𝘼𝘽 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏 (@lunula_lounge)
A photo posted by on
A slightly more intricate look, hibiscus nails have been a trending favourite in 2024 as they're effortlessly summery and so stylish. We adore this pink and lemon French tip look, but the options are endless when it comes to your choice of design or colour palette.
4. Daisy nails
A post shared by Lauren Bell🦋 (@_naileditbylauren)
A photo posted by on
Ideal for summer or when you're simply in the mood for a playful manicure, a daisy pattern is so easy to recreate at home with the help of your trusty dotting tool.
5. Flower French tips
A post shared by ORLA (@orla.salon)
A photo posted by on
No manicure round-up would be complete without a French tip nail option and these floral Frenchies are the perfect way to embrace this playful style in a chic and understated way – especially if you opt for the classic white and nude combo.
6. Blue and white flower nails
A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
For something a little more abstract and unique, we love this blue and white floral stripe on otherwise neutral nails.
6. Artistic daisy nails
A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
If you seek a statement look, you could opt for a larger flower motif with a hint of glitter at the centre. We can see these working well for both a holiday or a wedding – and, again, they can be adapted to suit your colour preferences.
7. Olive nails
A post shared by Studio by Elvira Safina (@safinailstudio)
A photo posted by on
If you're not a lover of florals, there are plenty of other natural elements you can draw inspiration from instead. Take these minimalistic olive nails; they're summery and chic but not loud or tacky, thanks to their being paired with a sheer base coat and short square nail shape.
8. Bright floral nails
A post shared by Lindsey Cunningham (@lindseysbeautylounge1)
A photo posted by on
To incorporate a pop of colour into your look without committing to a single, potentially overpowering shade, this French tip and floral design is a perfect look to recreate.
9. Wisteria nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
If nail art just isn't your thing, you can always take inspiration from the hue of your favourite flower – for example, these aptly named "wisteria" nails.
10. Monochromatic flower nails
A post shared by Vivian Marie Wong (@vivianmariewong)
A photo posted by on
Sleek and cool, a black and white floral design suits all seasons and, again, can be made to look more understated when paired with a clear or nude base coat.
11. Pressed flower nails
A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi)
A photo posted by on
For a really elegant and detailed flower manicure, you can actually forgo time-consuming brushwork and use teeny-tiny pressed flowers (like these pressed flower stickers). To recreate the look, simply apply your chosen base coat and, while it's still tacky, add your pressed flower. Then, lock it in place with a clear and glossy top coat.
12. Pastel flower nails
A post shared by Charlotte Herberts (@beautyspace_charlotte)
A photo posted by on
If you're on the hunt for the perfect spring manciure, you cannot go wrong with a pastel colourway and dainty dotted daisies. The combination is simple but effective and will suit all nail shapes.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
32 household tips to help keep your home looking its best
Follow these cleaning, de-cluttering and organisation tips from the experts to keep your home in order
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
I always struggle with my eyebrows, but this lazy girl product gives me a full, defined look every time
Want to cheat your way to a brow tint without the treatment? Then you need to try this foolproof brow product
By Annie Milroy Published