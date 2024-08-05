This radiant scent brings me summer nostalgia with every spritz – even when the weather fails

Every perfume collection needs a summertime signature that, even when the weather isn't playing ball, evokes memories of salty swims and sun-warmed skin. In case your own rotation is lacking said blend, our Beauty Writer has just the fragrance for you...

As someone whose go-to best long-lasting perfumes are typically skin scents and of the woody-floral description, sweet and suncream-like fragrances have never really appealed to me – thus ruling out many popular summertime picks. That is until this year, when I discovered a fragrance that somehow balances several of my signature notes with an irresistible creaminess that is so... well, for lack of a better word, sunny, transporting me to holidays past with every spray.

If you too have been craving a fragrance that captures the sun and sea in its dainty glass bottle, to escape, even just for a moment, here's why I think Floral Street's Arizona Bloom deserves your consideration as an escape from the UK's stint of disappointing summers...

Why Floral Street Arizona Bloom is our Beauty Writer's new remedy for a grey summer

If you've stayed across 2024's fragrance trends, you'll know that alongside violet perfumes, solar perfumes have been gaining traction in the lead-up to spring and summer thanks to their ability to mimic the feeling and scent of being bathed in sunlight. So if you've been under the impression that warmer weather automatically equals fruity perfumes or sweet vanilla scents, but, like me, are not typically a fan, a so-called solar fragrance can be the perfect alternative – and, if you ask me, Floral Street's Arizona Bloom is a sparkling example of one.

Salty & warm Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum View at John Lewis RRP: from £74 for 50ml | Notes: Balinese coconut, Madagascan black pepper, oak moss, salted musks, jasmine petals, fig leaves and cashmere woods This sparkling and refreshingly affordable fragrance perfectly blends creamy coconut with rich jasmine, salted musk and hints of warm woods for a signature scent that really smells like hazy summer skies. It's subtle and ideal for those who gravitate (like me) towards skin scents and woody florals.

Encased in a blue and yellow floral-printed bottle – alluding to the hazy, sunny liquid within – Arizona Bloom's blend of Balinese coconut, Madagascan black pepper, oak moss, salted musks, jasmine petals, fig leaves and cashmere woods really surprised me. It's sweet and creamy but not overly so, with woody and musky notes grounding its initial, coconutty opening that wears into something altogether warmer and delectably salty.

On the skin, that musky saltiness really shines, affording a scent that I can really only describe as being laid out on the beach, sunning oneself post-swim. It has a suncream-like quality but in the best way, as it offers a sort of nostalgia that genuinely makes me feel warmer and calmer every time I catch a whiff. It's also a proven crowd-pleaser, having earned me multiple compliments every time I've worn it.

What does Floral Street's Arizona Bloom smell like?

As mentioned, Arizona Bloom boasts a blend of Balinese coconut, Madagascan black pepper, oak moss, salted musks, jasmine petals, fig leaves and cashmere woods. It's warm and creamy and could definitely be compared to a skin scent, thanks to its hints of salted musk.

I would describe it as smelling like ocean spray, layered over a coconut-scented sunscreen that has begun to melt into warm skin – with a touch of delicate jasmine in there somewhere, too.

Who should buy it?

As for who should add this to their scent collection, I would recommend it to anyone who steers clear of citrus perfumes or very fresh floral fragrances but who still wants a signature perfume that oozes "summer". If you gravitate towards musky florals and coconut-centric aromas then I can see Arizona Bloom striking all the right notes with you.