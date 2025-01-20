The surprising nail colour Claudia Winkleman has made her faithful in The Traitors

Despite favouring a more sultry colour palette in regards to her makeup and wardrobe, Claudia Winkleman's nail colour in The Traitors season three is as bright as it is unexpected...

While the 2025 nail trends are already hinting that muted pastels and timeless neutral nails will be popular come springtime, if you love a pop of colour, Claudia Winkleman has another suggestion. For those who have not yet tuned in to The Traitors, the host has become synonymous not only for her signature smoky eye look (yes, we know Claudia Winkleman's eyeliner go-to's, in case you're wondering) but also her statement outfits. Every week, Winkleman struts into the castle in yet another new and dramatic ensemble - curated by her stylist, Sinead McKeefry. That said, we've spotted one constant about her look throughout the series - and no, it's not the full-fringe.

No, instead we found ourselves drawn to her nails, where she's been sporting a very bright and surprising hue...

The surprising nail colour Claudia Winkleman has been wearing non-stop

While a manicure is the last thing most people will be thinking about when a game of intrigue and betrayal is afoot, alas, the life of a beauty writer means your nail trend radar is always on. And though, of course, the roundtable had our rapt attention during the latest episode of The Traitors, we couldn't help but be distracted by a flash of tangerine orange coming from Winkleman's direction.

The host could be seen with short, squoval nails painted in a vibrant orange hue and upon further inspection, she's been sporting it all season long so far.

As fans will know, bright orange is also used for the show's title, so Winkleman's choice of mani is likely to be a subtle little nod - but it's also the perfect colour if you're tired of muted tones - or want to hurry up and embrace the summer.

How to recreate Claudia Winkleman's nail look

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Shade Passion Fruit View at Look Fantastic RRP: £3.99 Complete with a high-shine finish, this polish offers the perfect pop of reddish-orange to your nails. Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine Nail Polish in Shade 410 Wild Spice View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 With a glossy shine and a warm, tangerine tint, this nail polish is perfect for a slightly subtler take on Winkelman's manicure - for under £4. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 No at-home manicure is complete without a clear and glossy top coat, to protect your chosen nail colour from chips - and enhance the overall look and finish of your nails.

Love it or hate it, orange is something of a classic and playful nail colour. As mentioned, it's perfect for summer - when you want to mimic the golden glow of the sun or the tint of your chilled Aperol Spritz - but also to add a pop or statement colour to your outfit, as Winkleman proves.

If, for instance, you're feeling uninspired by your winter wardrobe now that we've hit dreary January, a touch of bright orange (or a red if you prefer) might be enough to spice up your look.

As for recreating said look at home, we recommend starting your routine with one of the best nail strengtheners, as your base coat, followed by two to three coats of your chosen tangerine shade - and topped with a glossy top coat.