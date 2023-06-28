What self-tanner does Jennifer Aniston use to get her healthy glow?

Ever wondered how Jennifer Aniston gets her perfect, glowing tan? Read on to find out which product she uses to achieve that naturally healthy glow.

Using self-tanners can sometimes be a losing game. You want a self-tanning product that's going to give you a youthful, summery glow, without giving you streaks, or making you look orange - because we've all been there, and it is not. fun.

One person who has their self-tanning game on lock - and always has - is the lovely Jennifer Aniston, who is perpetually glowing and looks like she freshly got off the beach in Costa Rica.

Although Jennifer Aniston has revealed in the past that a lot of her tan does come naturally from the sun, there are a few products she relies on to make sure the tan stays fresh and long-lasting.

(Image credit: V E Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images)

In an interview with Redbook, Jennifer mentioned that her favorite self-tanning product is the drugstore classic, the L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Tanning Towelettes.

"I like the L'Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes. They're great," she said. "My confession is that [my color currently] is from the sun, with a bit of body makeup."

But even Jennifer Aniston doesn't always have a perfect tan - she recently shared a hilarious self-tanning mishap that she experienced while filming her Apple TV series, The Morning Show.

Sharing some photos on Instagram a few months ago, the celeb posted a picture of her getting her fake tan scrubbed off by a production member.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

"Note to self, hands and feet you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise...a situation," she said, with one leg up in a sink. "This is what love is," she joked, referring to the person who was scrubbing the tan off.

This is one of the golden (no pun intended) rules of self-tanning - make sure you have a moisturized base layer about two hours before you go in with your fake tan, whether you're applyijg at home or getting a spray tan professionally.

Luckily, there is lots of knowledge out there about how to fake-tan like a pro - and we've got some of the best tips, so even the likes of Jennifer Aniston can ensure a streak-free tan every time.

“If you’re new to self tanning, try to make the actual tanning as easy as possible by opting for a product with a guide color,” tanning expert James Harknett told woman&home. Go for one of the best gradual tan formulas rather than anything too intense.

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Towelettes, Streak-Free, $12 (£9) | Amazon Convenient and easy to use, these Sublime Bronze Towelettes deliver a streak-free, natural looking tan.

“Exfoliate the morning or evening before the tanning process, as this will allow your color to develop to its darkest on the skin,” James continued when discussing how to prep for your tan.

He then recommended sticking to simple moisturizers, or ones that are specially formulated for use when tanning.