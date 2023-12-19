We just found out Amal Clooney's go-to products for those insanely powerful brows and we're making a last minute Christmas list addition

Amal Clooney's makeup artist Dimitris Giannetos recently revealed which products he uses to achieve Amal's bold and beautiful eyebrows - and in a not shocking turn of events, they're Charlotte Tilbury.

If there's one thing we're positive of, it's that Amal Clooney is going to use Charlotte Tilbury products when applying her makeup. Charlotte Tilbury is, by far, one of the most well-known and widely-beloved beauty brands out there, with A-listers and regular folks from all walks of the globe flocking to buy the viral products before they sell out. (Hint hint, if you haven't shopped the Charlotte Tilbury 2023 Mystery Box yet, hop on it before it completely sells out.)

Amal's makeup artist Dimitris Giannetos has been very open about his love for the beauty brand, especially when it comes to Amal. Not only did the star use a stunning Charlotte Tilbury lip combo for her wedding, but she also swears by their skin perfecting foundation for a no makeup-makeup look that just can't be beat. We recently learned that Amal also loves a very specific Charlotte Tilbury product to fill in and shape her bold and beautiful brows, and we're on a mission to purchase it as soon as possible.

Dimitris did Amal's hair and makeup before he sent her off to the movie premiere for The Boys in the Boat, giving her a soft glam look for the occasion. Using all Charlotte Tilbury products, he achieved a peachy-hued look, revealing every product he used on her in an Instagram post that commemorated her look from the evening.

In the post's caption, he made a note to mention that he used Charlotte Tilbury's two most famous brow products - the brow cheat pencil and legendary brows sculpting gel - to get Amal's famously inredible brows.

Brow Lift eyebrow pencil View at Selfridge's RRP: £25 | Fill in your sparse spots with this Charlotte Tilbury pencil, which blends in perfectly with your natural brow hairs. Legendary Brows sculpting gel 8ml View at Sefridge's RRP: £24 | Apply this gel in an upward motion to your brows for the ultimate brow hold.

These products are easy to use, too - simply use the brow pencil to lightly fill in any sparse areas on your brows, and then finish them off with a few coats of the sculpting brow gel for a hold that lasts all day. With this superstar combo, you can ensure stellar, celeb-worthy brows every day with minimal effort.

It's no secret that some of the best eyebrow pencils are not being used by Amal Clooney, so what makes these particular Charlotte Tilbury products so special? Well, aside from the fact that they're Amal Clooney-approved, the user reviews speak for themselves.

One woman commented that the CT brow pencil is her "holy grail."

"I’ve used this product faithfully for the last two years. As a dark skin black woman with genetically thin and sparse eyebrow hair, this product has been my holy grail," she commented as a review of the product.

Another person touted that its texture is "perfect": "It's a very nice brow pencil. Looks natural. It's small enough to create hair like strokes. Not creamy nor dry. It's the perfect texture."