Victoria Beckham has rejected autumn nail trends in favour of this unusual shade
Victoria Beckham isn't swaying from her favourite chic hue, no matter what the season...
While dark red and burgundy are proving to be this season's must-have nail colours, Victoria Beckham is taking an altogether subtler approach to her autumn manicure...
It will likely come as no surprise when we say the autumn nail design trends have, thus far, been dominated by bold and dark nail colours - from warm, chocolatey browns to luxe-looking wine shades. That said if you're someone who typically gravitates towards neutral nails (or finds the popular autumn/winter colour palette daunting), we have some good news to report. A certain fashion mogul has made a very compelling case for ignoring trending hues entirely, in favour of one very classic look - and at Paris Fashion Week no less.
We are of course referring to Victoria Beckham, who displayed a sheer pink manicure at the event this weekend - and now we're tempted to do the same.
Why Victoria Beckham's subtle autumn nails are worth your attention
While Beckham is usually known to sport a dark nail colour (predominately black), this year we've seen her favour pastel hues, including this unexpected timeless pink. We say timeless because not only is this a minimalistic shade that never goes out of style, but it was also VB's go-to in the summer months. And it looked as chic then as it does now.
As mentioned, Beckham wore this milky-pink nail colour whilst unveiling her Spring/Summer 2025 collection in Paris, on September 28th. The finish was subtle but elevated, similar to that of a sheer white, and is the perfect option for every day or for a more formal event, as Beckham proves. Dark nail colours like burgundy and black are often categorized as expensive-looking and while we do agree, this cool-toned pink is similarly luxe and a great alternative if you're on the hunt for a more versatile shade.
Beckham's capsule-wardrobe-like approach to her nail colours is also a good source of inspiration if you're someone who favours long-wearing nail treatments (like BIAB nails) and are seeking a colour that will transcend the seasons.
How to recreate Victoria Beckham's autumn nails
RRP: £15.60
Regarded as one of the most timeless nail polishes ever created, Bubble Bath is the perfect sheer pink shade - both for solid colour and as a base for a French tip nail look.
RRP: £8.99
For a slightly cooler option, opt for this classic pastel pink from essie. It's soft and subtle enough to work for every occasion and season.
From the looks of it, Beckham opted for a slightly rounded, almond nail shape, so we would suggest investing in a good quality nail file - like this Tweezerman glass nail file, at Look Fantastic - to buff and shape your talons to a similarly smooth look.
As for the colour, opt for a milky pink, like OPI's Bubble Bath, and apply two to three coats for a smooth and streak-free finish. A top coat is also key to ensure your manicure lasts longer as it'll help you avoid chips and peeling.
