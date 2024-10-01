Victoria Beckham has rejected autumn nail trends in favour of this unusual shade

Victoria Beckham isn't swaying from her favourite chic hue, no matter what the season...

Victoria Beckham is pictured wearing a black dress and sunglasses on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France/ in a pink watercolour paint-like template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
While dark red and burgundy are proving to be this season's must-have nail colours, Victoria Beckham is taking an altogether subtler approach to her autumn manicure...

It will likely come as no surprise when we say the autumn nail design trends have, thus far, been dominated by bold and dark nail colours - from warm, chocolatey browns to luxe-looking wine shades. That said if you're someone who typically gravitates towards neutral nails (or finds the popular autumn/winter colour palette daunting), we have some good news to report. A certain fashion mogul has made a very compelling case for ignoring trending hues entirely, in favour of one very classic look - and at Paris Fashion Week no less.

We are of course referring to Victoria Beckham, who displayed a sheer pink manicure at the event this weekend - and now we're tempted to do the same.

Why Victoria Beckham's subtle autumn nails are worth your attention

While Beckham is usually known to sport a dark nail colour (predominately black), this year we've seen her favour pastel hues, including this unexpected timeless pink. We say timeless because not only is this a minimalistic shade that never goes out of style, but it was also VB's go-to in the summer months. And it looked as chic then as it does now.

On the left, Victoria Beckham is pictured with pale pink nails and wearing a black dress and sunglasses whilst checking out of her hotel during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France, alongside a close-up picture of Victoria Beckham, again with a pink manicure and wearing a black blazer whilst leaving her hotel ahead of her fashion show tonight during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

As mentioned, Beckham wore this milky-pink nail colour whilst unveiling her Spring/Summer 2025 collection in Paris, on September 28th. The finish was subtle but elevated, similar to that of a sheer white, and is the perfect option for every day or for a more formal event, as Beckham proves. Dark nail colours like burgundy and black are often categorized as expensive-looking and while we do agree, this cool-toned pink is similarly luxe and a great alternative if you're on the hunt for a more versatile shade.

Beckham's capsule-wardrobe-like approach to her nail colours is also a good source of inspiration if you're someone who favours long-wearing nail treatments (like BIAB nails) and are seeking a colour that will transcend the seasons.

How to recreate Victoria Beckham's autumn nails

OPI Nail Lacquer Fast-Drying Nail Polish - Bubble Bath

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath

RRP: £15.60

Regarded as one of the most timeless nail polishes ever created, Bubble Bath is the perfect sheer pink shade - both for solid colour and as a base for a French tip nail look.

essie Original Nail Polish in shade mademoiselle
essie Nail Polish in 13 Mademoiselle

RRP: £8.99

For a slightly cooler option, opt for this classic pastel pink from essie. It's soft and subtle enough to work for every occasion and season.

Essie Gel-Like Nail Polish, Lasts Up to 15 Days, With Flex.e Gel Technology, No Chipping, Glass-Like Shine, Vegan Formula, Gel Couture, Gel Top Coat, 13.5 Ml
essie Gel Couture Nail Top Coat

RRP: £10.99

For a long-lasting manicure with a gel-like shine, be sure to finish your nail routine with this clear top coat.

From the looks of it, Beckham opted for a slightly rounded, almond nail shape, so we would suggest investing in a good quality nail file - like this Tweezerman glass nail file, at Look Fantastic - to buff and shape your talons to a similarly smooth look.

As for the colour, opt for a milky pink, like OPI's Bubble Bath, and apply two to three coats for a smooth and streak-free finish. A top coat is also key to ensure your manicure lasts longer as it'll help you avoid chips and peeling.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

