Victoria Beckham's latest beauty launch promises perfectly sculpted brows that won't budge
Providing the ultimate solution to flat and unruly brows, Victoria Beckham's long-awaited brow launch is like 'no other' you've used before...
If you struggle with untameable brows or find that no gel thus far has offered a lasting fix, Victoria Beckham's latest beauty launch might just change the game...
If your brows are looking a little sparse or tend to lie flat, incorporating one of the best brow gels can work wonders to sculpt and define the hairs but, that said, like with the best mascaras, some work better than others or align more to our needs. For those with thick or rebellious brows especially, it can be quite a mission to find a gel that really sticks those suckers down - or it was, before Victoria Beckham fulfilled all our brow-related dreams.
Described as a brow gel like 'no other' you've ever tried before, Victoria Beckham's FeatherFix is the staple to add to your beauty bag, if you want perfectly secure and feathered brows that is...
Why we're snagging Victoria Beckham's new FeatherFix as a matter of urgency
Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 18th, the icon announced the latest member of the Victoria Beckham Beauty family: FeatherFix Liquid Lifting Brow Gel.
RRP: £30
Complete with a handy comb brush and five tint options (Crystal Clear being Victoria Beckham's go-to), this brow gel offers up to 24-hour wear - without any stickiness or crunchiness. The bristles perfectly separate your brows, whilst the formula sets them in place, for a groomed and fuller look. Plus, the formula is cruelty-free, fragrance-free, nut-free, gluten-free and vegan.
RRP: £32
For adding definition and achieving that coveted 'bushy brow' look, Beckham pairs the FeatherFix brow gel with the BabyBlade pencil - which boasts and ultra-thin tip, to create precise and natural-looking strokes. It's available in six shades and promises a feathered and lifted finish.
RRP: £32
To complete your brow look, you can also use one of the Eyewear shadows, either to create a smoky eye-makeup look or to highlight under your brow bone. To do this, we recommend using the shade Oyster (a gold, champagne-like hue) or Ballet - which is a pearly pink.
Dubbing herself as 'brow obsessed', Beckham shared that this new product is "a brow gel like no other brow gel you've ever used," and really helps to create the illusion of a bushy but natural-looking brows.
And according to Beckham, it fixes the hairs in place so well that it even passes the 'jumper test' - the relatable ordeal of when you're taking off a jumper (or any article of clothing that goes over your head) and it inevitably snags your forehead on the way off, usually smearing the makeup there.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty)
A photo posted by on
In the video, she demonstrated how she uses the 'Crystal Clear' option, alongside her BabyBlade Eyebrow Pencil, to fill and lock her arches in place, for a fluffy brow that lasts. The gel is also available in four other natural shades, all of which can be paired with a similarly tinted pencil or used on their own, for a more subtle, feathered finish. A gel-like this is especially perfect for those with sparse or fair eyebrows, to boost the colour of the hairs, whilst filling and sculpting them into place.
How to apply Victoria Beckham's FEATHERFIX brow gel
Like with any makeup look, begin with a clean and primed face, before then brushing through your eyebrows to help separate the hairs. If you need more coverage or prefer a fuller look, take your best eyebrow pencil and carefully fill in the area to your desired effect - creating thin hair strokes. Then grab your gel and comb the brush through the hair, brushing it up.
If you want a less spikey finish, you can also run your brush along the top of your brows, drawing the hair carefully to the side and down - when you reach the ends of your arches. We would also recommend using the 'Crystal Clear' option if you want a really subtle look or are already blessed with beautifully thick brows.
On the Victoria Beckham Beauty website, it recommends combing your brow hairs with an, "upward and outward motions," and allowing one minute for the gel to fully set.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
