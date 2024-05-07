We just found the £17 secret behind Venus Williams' Met Gala sculpted glow

Venus Williams gave us all the glow inspiration for summer events as she stepped out for the 2024 Met Gala.

The Met Gala was back on Monday evening for 2024, with a whole host of celebs giving us amazing looks, from Sarah Jessica Parker's attention-grabbing headpiece to Victoria Beckham's Met Gala first. But there was one makeup look in particular that caught our attention, for its sheer enviable glow.

Venus Williams wowed the green carpet with her take on this year's 'The Garden of Time' theme, which saw her complement her dazzling mirrored gown with a radiant makeup look that gave her the most flattering sculpted glow.

So of course, we had to find the products she used to create the enviable look - and it turns out, she used a £16.50 staple that just happens to be a favourite of our Digital Beauty Editor too...

The £17 secret behind Venus Williams' Met Gala sculpted glow

To carve out the tennis pro's natural features while giving her a luminous finish, makeup artist Karina Milan used Beauty Pie's Awesome Bronze Gorgeous Sunkissed Bronzing Cream.

"A soft-matte cream bronzer that melts effortlessly into the skin," describes Karina, the buildable cream is perfect for creating a sunkissed look without a shiny finish. Karina used the shade 'Sunburst' for the "prettiest undertone", that brings out Venus' natural skin tone.

Beauty Pie Awesome Bronze™ Gorgeous Sunkissed Bronzing Cream in Sunburst View at Beauty Pie RRP: £16.50 for members / £40 for non-members for 30g A skin-nourishing all-rounder that hydrates the skin while bestowing a sunkissed glow, this multi-use cream bronzer can be used to build a radiant coverage, while bringing out the natural contours of the face for a sculpted look.

As a Beauty Editor of South Asian heritage, I can attest to the brilliance of this humble little product. I've spent years testing out different bronzers and contour products to find something to suit my darker skin tone, and out of all of the market's so-called best bronzers that I've been fortunate enough to try, this is one of three that has made it into my permanent rotation.

Not only does it make for a flattering base when I want a little bit more colour for the summer months, but if I want to create a bit of a contoured look, it also smoothes on over my best foundations without wiping them off - a tricky feat. I apply to my cheekbones, forehead and the bridge of my nose for that glitterless just-caught-the-sun look.

The other glow-giving staples used to create Venus' look

While the cream bronzer made for the basis of Williams' radiant look, makeup artist Milan complemented the showstopper with a trio of glow-giving staples from Beauty Pie.