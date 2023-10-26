The bargain staple Geri Halliwell-Horner swears by in her 'lazy' skincare routine

Geri Halliwell-Horner's skincare routine is so refreshingly straightforward and she's shared the go-to products she uses at night time - as well as her one "beauty rule" for glowing from within.

When it comes to celebrity skincare routines, they are often packed with luxury lotions and potions and usually feature about 12 complicated steps. Geri Halliwell-Horner's on the other hand, is wonderfully minimal, consisting of just four products, all of which are readily available - and not to mention affordable!

In her 'Go To Bed With Me' video with Harper's Bazaar, Ginger Spice herself outlined how she gets unready before bed, her attitude to ageing and the one-beauty rule she follows - and yes, we're taking notes.

In the video, Geri began by making a very relatable confession about not wanting to take too long with her night-time regime, saying, "I'm probably the laziest person you'll ever meet in beauty care. I am, I'm just tired and I want to go to bed - so I want to do this as fast as possible."

This is reflected in her choice of products, with just four staples; a cleansing balm, a cleansing brush, a hyaluronic acid serum and a moisturiser making up her routine - a capsule skincare routine, if you will.

Step one, Geri explains that she likes to keep things 'simple' and starts with brushing her teeth (of course!), she then takes the Clinique Take the Day Off, which is a cleansing balm that dissolves both your makeup and any other impurities from the skin. Nourishing cleansing balms like this are perfect if you have quite dry skin, especially in the winter months.

Geri applies it all over her face, even over her eyes, before gently removing it with a wet flannel. Step two, saw Geri double cleanse, this time using a Clinique cleansing face in tandem with her balm.

Speaking on her approach to beauty, Geri said that she prefers to keep things natural, adding, "I don't want to look younger, I just want to look my best, that's it," and makes the best of what she's got, with her simple but nourishing routine.

After cleansing, Geri applied L'Oréal's Revitalift serum, which is one of the best hyaluronic serums available before finishing off her routine with Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream. Known as being a great base for makeup, Geri describes the moisturiser as feeling quite traditional "like a coldcream".

"I like cream that feels thick and it feels like you could use this when you're a granny," Geri notes, adding, "My skin feels really nice afterwards."

Before signing off her simple skincare routine, Geri then imparted the rule she swears by, saying, "Beauty is an inside job, cause you can put all these creams on - which is great - but if you don't feel good here, " she motions to her chest, before continuing, "it's not quite as good and sometimes you need a little outside validation."

So, she told viewers to "have courage", writing the affirmation on the mirror. Now, of course, you don't have to take your favourite lip liner and write yourself a message, but adding a positive affirmation to your routine is definitely a lovely idea!