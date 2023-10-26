The bargain staple Geri Halliwell-Horner swears by in her 'lazy' skincare routine
Geri Halliwell-Horner's skincare routine is so refreshingly simple
Geri Halliwell-Horner's skincare routine is so refreshingly straightforward and she's shared the go-to products she uses at night time - as well as her one "beauty rule" for glowing from within.
When it comes to celebrity skincare routines, they are often packed with luxury lotions and potions and usually feature about 12 complicated steps. Geri Halliwell-Horner's on the other hand, is wonderfully minimal, consisting of just four products, all of which are readily available - and not to mention affordable!
In her 'Go To Bed With Me' video with Harper's Bazaar, Ginger Spice herself outlined how she gets unready before bed, her attitude to ageing and the one-beauty rule she follows - and yes, we're taking notes.
Step one!
RRP: £32 | This balm transforms from a solid balm into a silky oil once applied to the skin and works to gently remove your makeup, without stripping your skin and causing dryness.
Step Two!
RRP: £80 | This exfoliating brush comes with two different attachments, including one for sensitive skin and has three speed settings. It's also currently on sale for £55 at Sephora UK!
Step Three!
RRP: £24.99 | This serum is infused with hyaluronic acid and works to hydrate and smooth your skin. It's unclear which serum from the Revitalift range Geri is using, but this one is very popular!
Step Four!
RRP: £52 | This moisturiser is rich and works to boost your skin's luminosity with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, Vitamins C and E and a peptide complex.
In the video, Geri began by making a very relatable confession about not wanting to take too long with her night-time regime, saying, "I'm probably the laziest person you'll ever meet in beauty care. I am, I'm just tired and I want to go to bed - so I want to do this as fast as possible."
This is reflected in her choice of products, with just four staples; a cleansing balm, a cleansing brush, a hyaluronic acid serum and a moisturiser making up her routine - a capsule skincare routine, if you will.
Step one, Geri explains that she likes to keep things 'simple' and starts with brushing her teeth (of course!), she then takes the Clinique Take the Day Off, which is a cleansing balm that dissolves both your makeup and any other impurities from the skin. Nourishing cleansing balms like this are perfect if you have quite dry skin, especially in the winter months.
Geri applies it all over her face, even over her eyes, before gently removing it with a wet flannel. Step two, saw Geri double cleanse, this time using a Clinique cleansing face in tandem with her balm.
Speaking on her approach to beauty, Geri said that she prefers to keep things natural, adding, "I don't want to look younger, I just want to look my best, that's it," and makes the best of what she's got, with her simple but nourishing routine.
After cleansing, Geri applied L'Oréal's Revitalift serum, which is one of the best hyaluronic serums available before finishing off her routine with Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream. Known as being a great base for makeup, Geri describes the moisturiser as feeling quite traditional "like a coldcream".
"I like cream that feels thick and it feels like you could use this when you're a granny," Geri notes, adding, "My skin feels really nice afterwards."
Before signing off her simple skincare routine, Geri then imparted the rule she swears by, saying, "Beauty is an inside job, cause you can put all these creams on - which is great - but if you don't feel good here, " she motions to her chest, before continuing, "it's not quite as good and sometimes you need a little outside validation."
So, she told viewers to "have courage", writing the affirmation on the mirror. Now, of course, you don't have to take your favourite lip liner and write yourself a message, but adding a positive affirmation to your routine is definitely a lovely idea!
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
