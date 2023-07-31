Salma Hayek has a great hack for covering greys without hair dye
The actress strikes again with an amazing beauty tip
Salma Hayek recently revealed a secret way she covers up those pesky grey hairs without hair dye and we love the simple trick.
Salma Hayek is one of those celebs we just can't get enough of. Not only is the 56-year-old full of life and joy (we're obsessed with her happiness trick she recently shared), she also has a great sense of style, and is constantly giving us beauty tricks to live by. And really, if the radiant Salma Hayek is giving us free advice, we're absolutely taking it - which is why her most recent piece of info about how to cover up grey hairs sparked our attention.
While on a car ride, Salma posted a selfie to her Instagram with her hair down and her sunglasses pushed back on her head, holding all of her hair back. Underneath of her top layer of silky black hair was, yes, a few greys interspersed throughout.
A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)
A photo posted by on
In her caption, she laid out her trick for avoiding the grey hairs from peeking out, touting her advice as a way to cover up greys without hair dye.
"Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………," she started - and yes, she really did use THAT MANY sets of ellipses.
Then, finally, she revealed her very simple trick: "don’t wear your glasses 👓 on your hair!!!"
Salma, we love your wit - and she's not wrong. After she shared her sage words, she cheekily said, "Bring on the wisdom." with an owl emoji.
In the second image of her post, fans can see how she brought her sunglasses off of the top of her head, letting her jet black hair cascade right over the white strands that were previously peeking out.
In the comments, people were both praising Salma for her wit and beauty, while also trying to encourage her that her grey hairs are beautiful. They accentuate how wise and experienced the actress is, and fans were telling her that she doesn't need to try to look youthful - she just naturally does.
"Excuse me, my Queen, but those platinum glitter strands you detest are proof positive of your divine wisdom. Carry on, gorgeousness!" one fan commented.
Some even are encouraging Salma to let her grey hairs out, telling her that they're beautiful. "Gorgeous!! Show those stripes off Salma!! Become a #silversister," another fan said.
Overall, most fans agreed that Salma looks better embracing her natural beauty - a positive trend that seems to be taking over the internet these days, with more and more celebrities coming out saying they regret getting plastic surgery or excessive work done.
"I like to see you natural! you look radiant," one fan kindly said.
Madeline Merinuk
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
