Salma Hayek's secret to glowing skin isn't Botox but we didn't expect THIS to be the reason behind her radiance

If you've ever wondered about Salma Hayek's secret to glowing skin, you'd be forgiven for assuming that - like countless others in or out of the public eye - that the Mexican-American star uses Botox. However, opening up about the key to her glow, the star credited radiofrequency treatments and, believe it or not - meditation.

Feeling zen never looked so good and it appears that a key part of Hayek's skincare routine is spiritual. Yes, you heard me right, the star says it's all down to a daily practice - meditation!

The Frieda star spilt the tea while appearing on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera.

Ripa, while praising her guest's natural beauty, asked her if she'd given Botox a try yet, after years of claiming she'd never taken the plunge.

"No Botox!" exclaimed Hayek. Incredulous, Ripa responded - "You're amazing."

(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

For this legendary star, it's all about using the power of her own energy that helps keep her looking spectacular.

"I know what it is," she explained, "because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because you don't feel the time, and it's so much fun."

There's no denying that there are scientifically proven benefits to the ancient practice and as legions of the spiritually curious download the best meditation apps - it's safe to say that meditation is de rigueur.

Hayek's method, however, is a bit more personal and unique to her. "It's actually feeling the energy," she explained. "And it moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations."

Of course, it's not only meditating that keeps her fresh, as the star revealed she's fond of radio frequency treatments to help tighten and sculpt her face.

Per Healthline, "radiofrequency (RF) therapy, also called radiofrequency skin tightening, is a nonsurgical method of tightening your skin. The procedure involves using energy waves to heat the deep layer of your skin known as your dermis. This heat stimulates the production of collagen.

"So, I do a lot of the frequency machines and they work on me better than on anyone," claimed Hayek. "And just the meditation…sometimes when I'm doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my God, again, you look 20 years old'," she added.

(Image credit: Angela WEISS / AFP/Getty Images)

According to the actor, although the tightening treatments are effective - she believes that they're genuinely more effective owing to her daily practice.

"The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don't get with other people," she said. Adding that she notices the difference when she reneges on her regular meditation practice.

"When I don't [meditate] for some time, guess what? Not only [does] the face starts to drop and everything starts to drop, [but also] my herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles [comes back]. I start breaking down," she claimed.

Despite what can only be described as pretty clear physical evidence, Hayek said her husband François-Henri Pinault is pretty dubious about it all.

"My husband doesn't believe in it," she said, "but when it's really bad...he'll go, 'have you been doing your yoga?' He won't even call it that."