Ruth Langsford's makeup essential for a winter glow is an iconic Chanel product - and we can't believe it's on sale
Chanel's iconic bronzer is one of Ruth's favourites - and we're surprised it's on sale today
If you're after a quick winter skin pick-me-up, Ruth Langsford's favourite bronzer will give you the glow you need - and it's currently on sale.
Ruth Langsford is on fire with her recent hair and makeup inspiration - we are absolutely in love with everything she wears, from the recent bold, shimmering blazer, to more stripped back looks using mix and match jeans and jumper combinations. Then, when we found out that one of her favourite makeup items of all time is the Bobbi Brown Face Base, we couldn't buy it fast enough.
Now, Ruth has revealed another one of her makeup must-haves - the Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream. If you're looking to emulate Ruth's glorious glow this winter and you need a simple way to boost you skin, this is the product for you. Oh, and it's currently on sale with 20% off, so move quickly to get yourself one of these beauties - your face and makeup bag will thank you for it.
Ruth uses Chanel's unique, lightweight cream-gel bronzer to give her skin a natural sun-kissed glow. Apply to areas the sun would hit; across cheeks, nose, forehead, and chin, and smooth out to achieve a glowing finish to your look.
Shop more of Ruth's makeup favourites
Shop More Of Ruth's Beauty Favourites
Providing a natural, full coverage finish for up to 12 hours, the Erborian Super BB Concealer is a skincare-powered formula that visibly disguises dark circles, blemishes and discolouration.
An ultra-fine setting powder with bright-reflecting ingredients to diffuse light while reducing shine. This glowing powder has smoothing and soft-focus properties with spherical shape that allows for seamless correction, luminous complexion and customizable application.
This liquid matte flush adds a pop of colour to your cheeks, with an easy-to-blend formula that makes application a dream. Plus, it's infused with the light-reflective power of Lumi-Blur technology to reveal a soft-focus finish.
Ruth shared her beauty heroes during a video shared to Instagram. The presenter is heading off down under to appear on I'm A Celeb companion series, I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked. In a bid to travel light, Ruth cleared out her makeup bag and was only taking her absolute favourite items on the trip with her - and the Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream 100% made the cut.
We're also not surprised to see the Erborian Super BB Concealer make its way to Australia with Ruth. This formula is perfect for the under eyes, being lightweight and blending like a dream. Leaving a beautiful finish with little creasing, this is the perfect formula for mature skin.
Not the only Charlotte Tilbury product found in Ruth's essentials bad, a special shout out has to go to the Matte Beauty Blush Wand. With this, a little goes a very long way - a few small dots is all you need, but it's buildable if you want more colour. Giving a gorgeous, natural glow, this is perfect on bare skin or on top of foundation.
