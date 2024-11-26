Ruth Langsford’s shimmering velvet blazer is 'unashamedly' bold and it’s made our wish-list

Ruth Langsford’s shimmering velvet ombré blazer will bring a sense of fun to a simple outfit and it's so festive.

The winter weather might be far more miserable than we’d like, but if anything that gives us even more of an excuse to have more fun with our outfits and brighten up our days. As Christmas draws nearer, we bring out the sparkliest pieces and gorgeous corduroy and velvet staples from our winter capsule wardrobe. We often focus on the dresses and co-ords, but outerwear can make all the difference and Ruth Langsford’s shimmering velvet blazer instantly adds glamour to any look. She created this piece as part of her collection with QVC and recently posted an Instagram video of her excitedly finishing work on a Friday wearing the blazer.

In the video Ruth paired her jacket with black trousers and a matching V-neck top which were the perfect understated base outfit to go alongside her bold blazer. Priced at £105, this piece is made from stretchy black velvet and is covered all over with an abstract sequin design.

Shop Ruth Langsford's Outfit

Exact Match QVC Ombré Sequin Blazer £105 at QVC Ruth Langsford's QVC blazer is the perfect piece to elevate your everyday outfits or add extra sparkle to a party look. It's made from stretchy velvet and the sequin decoration moves from bronze tones through to silver. QVC Cigarette Trousers Was £54.96, Now £48.96 at QVC A pair of simple black tailored trousers is something that many of us consider to be a wardrobe must-have. These ones have a cigarette trouser design and a comfortable elasticated waist. Exact Match QVC Champagne Sandals Was £93, Now £78.96 at QVC These look to be the exact shoes that Ruth is wearing in her recent video clip and they work so gorgeously with her trousers, V-neck top and blazer. They also come in silver and black, but we especially love this champagne tone.

Shop More Of Ruth's Sequin Pieces

QVC Ombré Sequin Skirt £66 at QVC Anyone who loves a co-ord might be tempted to pick up the matching velvet ombré skirt to wear with Ruth's blazer. Like the jacket, the sequins go from bronze to silver and the skirt has a fitted design that's great for tucking knits or shirts into. QVC Bronze Sequin Blazer Was £111, Now £99.96 at QVC Also available in a range of other shades, this bronze blazer is fully covered in sequins if you want an even more dramatic jacket to jazz up an all-neutral outfit this party season. It's fully lined and has three quarter length sleeves. QVC Sequin Stripe Trousers £63.96 at QVC These trousers have a very pared-back design, with a sequin stripe running up each leg to give some sparkle. They are wide-leg and have a semi-fitted waist and a hint of elastane for comfort.

As Ruth Langsford herself explains on QVC in a video on their website, all the sequins are attached and sewn onto the velvet in "little clusters". Instead of being one, uniform pattern they cascade all over the blazer like waves and although you might not spot it at first, the colours do change subtly as they go downwards.

At the top the embellishments are more bronze-toned and towards the bottom they gently become gold then silvery. The difference in colour is very subtle but it’s beautiful and also makes this statement blazer that bit more wearable. Having both warm and cool-toned metallic hues means that Ruth’s shimmering blazer could be styled effortlessly with gold, bronze or silver accessories, as well as gold, rose gold and silver jewellery.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It fastens with a hook and eye and has orange piping running down the insides for an additional pop of colour. Like so many classic blazers, Ruth’s jacket has a lapel collar which gives it a more traditional edge to balance out the boldness of the material and sequin adornments. The combination of the velvet and sequins is so glamorous and brings together two key fashion trends that are always popular around the Christmas period.

The neutral black velvet makes the sequins stand out even more in contrast and Ruth described the piece as being "unashamedly out there". It’s such a fun jacket to layer over minimal outfits like the one Ruth chose. She opted to wear her velvet sparkly blazer with straight leg trousers, a V-neck top and champagne-gold heeled sandals.

These pieces complemented the colours in her blazer, though a velvet or sequin blazer could also be made more casual. Simply throw the jacket over one of your best wool jumpers, black denim jeans and trainers or flat black boots for a relaxed yet still very put-together look. Alternatively, if you want to make the blazer even more party-appropriate and elevated, then you could wear it with a black knitted or satin dress or the matching ombré sequin skirt from Ruth’s collection.

Ruth Langsford currently also has several sequin shirts that you can join the wait-list for on QVC and these would work with a velvet jacket too. Whether or not you want to embrace the combination of velvet and sequins or have been inspired to try out a plainer velvet blazer, Ruth’s look has reminded us that a jacket can take an outfit to the next level.