Ruth Langsford's hydrating makeup bag essential that's 'great under foundation' is on sale today

Ruth Langsford shared her makeup bag essentials, and the popular primer she can't do without is currently on sale - and the reviews speak for themselves.

Ruth loves to be generous with her beauty and styling secrets, and we're equally eager to find out exactly what they are. The star recently shared the affordable skincare staple she can't live without, along with the secret to tackling her menopause hair, and how she managed to regain fullness in her signature locks.

Delving into her makeup essentials on Instagram, Ruth has now revealed the one product she really can't go without, that's absolutely fantastic underneath foundation - the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base. As Ruth prepares to head out to Australia to take part in I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, she decided to have a clear out of her makeup bag, and share the products with her followers that made the grade to travel with her down under - the iconic Face Base will be one of them. It's currently on sale with 20% off, so grab it while you can.

Shop more of Ruth's makeup heroes

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow £40.00 at Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow is one of most versatile products on the market. It can be used underneath foundation to add a dewy glow, or on its own for a simple, minimal makeup look. However you use it, the Wonderglow's soft-focusing formula blurs imperfections and fine lines and gives the infamous Charlotte Tilbury glow. It Cosmetics Cc+nude Glow Fair £38.00 at Space NK Often found on lists of the best foundation of all time, the IT Cosmetics Cc+ Nude Glow is a total winner. Bringing a healthy nude glow to your skin, the multitasking foundation brightens and offer skincare benefits, while providing medium coverage. Lancôme Hypnôse Volume-à-Porter Mascara £29.00 at LookFantastic Another versatile makeup favourite, the Lancôme Hypnôse Volume-à-Porter Mascara curls and thickens eyelashes with its buildable formula. One coat can create a natural look, or add as much as you need to create dramatic lashes.

As Ruth points out in her Instagram video, the Bobbi Brown Face Base does smell really gorgeous. It's gently scented with grapefruit and geranium, and the slight citrus fragrance adds an extra bonus while the cream itself melts into your skin so easily.

IT Cosmetics do some really fabulous products, and as skin ages, it can be difficult to find a foundation that doesn't sit straight in fine lines and emphasise pores. This is where CC creams really come into their own - they aren't quite as heavy as some foundations, offering coverage of imperfections and some great skincare benefits without the heaviness of traditional cream foundation formulas

The IT Cosmetics CC cream range has many positive reviews, and the Erborian CC creams are also up there with the best on the market - we aren't surprised to see some of their products also make the top of the list of Ruth's favourites. A few dabs of their classic CC cream gives a flawless finish without being cakey. The only downside of the range is they have fewer shades to choose from than IT Cosmetics, meaning it can be difficult to find the right one for you.