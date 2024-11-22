Ruth Langsford's simple and affordable skincare staple she has used for years is under £10

Ruth Langsford has shared the secret to her hydrated, glowing skin, and the one product she swears by is not only simple to use, but very easy on the wallet.

It's been a turbulent year for Ruth Langsford, with the surprise revelation earlier in May that she and husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes, were filing for divorce. Amid speculation over the cause of the separation, Ruth shared a special message for son, Jack - the TV star wants him to be happy, and revealed concerns over a time he might also experience heartbreak.

While focussing on her son's continued wellbeing and dealing with her newfound circumstances, Ruth has continued to move forward with her career and is jetting down under to New South Wales, where she'll appear on the I'm A Celebrity spin-off, Unpacked. She'll be supporting fellow Loose Women Women co-star, Jane Moore, who is in the jungle in the midst of the difficult challenges faced by the contestants.

Ruth has also been vocal about the joy and confidence she feels as a woman in her 60s, offering insight into the effects of menopause on her hair and the secret to keeping it fuller. The presenter has also delved into her skincare routine and the one staple she swears by is so affordable, it will suit any budget - the Astral Face & Body Moisturiser Ruth won't be without, is just under £10.

Shop Ruth's Bargain Moisturiser

Astral Face & Body Intensive Moisturiser Astral Face & Body Intensive Moisturiser Cream, With Glycerin and Petrolatum, 500ml £9.50 at Amazon The original Astral Face & Body Moisturiser Ruth Langsford has used as a skincare staple for many years, and hundreds of others swear by.

Shop more budget moisturisers

Speaking to My Weekly, Ruth says, "When it comes to nourishing skin, I like to keep it simple with classic staples that have stood the test of time," adding, "As I have very dry skin, I rely on Astral Face & Body Moisturiser to protect my skin from losing hydration."

As the name of the cream suggests, Ruth has also found the it works well on the rest of her body, and her all-over body moisturising tips came from a very special person. "It locks in moisture and deeply nourishes at the same time, she explains, continuing, "I use it day and night on my face, hands, elbows and feet. I always moisturise my elbows and hands each night before bed. It's something my mum always did."

A post shared by Olivia Davey (@livdaveymakeup) A photo posted by on

That's not the only use for the skincare must-have, which is definitely a multi-use product as explained by the presenter who says, "I really notice that my skin looks brighter and more glowing when I give it a weekly facial scrub and apply a moisturising mask. The Astral moisturiser is great for this – I apply a thick layer and let it absorb properly."