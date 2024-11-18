How to watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! from anywhere

If you're wondering how to watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! there's absolutely no need to miss out - there are several ways to watch it wherever you are.

It's that time of year again - a group of celebrities find themselves in the depths of the Aussie wilderness, and the public watches with increasing horror as they're subjected to performing a series of grim challenges. From drinking animal blood and chomping down on spiders and other creepy crawlies, to being submerged in tanks filled with the creatures of your nightmares, it's no wonder I'm A Celeb makes for totally addictive viewing.

Some viewers have been wondering how to watch the series or what to do if they miss an episode. For reality TV fans, we've shared how to watch Married At First Sight Australia, and for UK drama enthusiasts, we have the lowdown on how to watch the new series of Shetland and epic period series, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light.. To prevent you missing a single moment of I'm A Celebrity, we delve into how you can stream and watch it from anywhere.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity from anywhere

If you're in the UK, I’m A Celeb is available to watch on ITV1 and you can stream it on demand at anytime after each episode airs, ITVX. Episodes will air on ITV every night for three weeks, usually at 9.00pm - run times can be subject to change depending on scheduling. It’s free to watch, and all you need is an ITVX account and a valid TV license to stream content live.

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when I'm A Celeb airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see celebrities scream while hordes of rats use them as a climbing frame, or they're covered head-to-toes in eel slime, there's no need to worry. You can still enjoy each and every episode on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to I'm A Celebrity, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch I'm A Celebrity on ITVX.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast