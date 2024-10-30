When does the new series of Shetland start and how can you watch season 9?

The new series of Shetland is almost here and many fans might already be excitedly wondering when it will start and how they can avoid missing a single moment.

This time of year might bring with it plunging temperatures and darker evenings, but we can also always look forward to some brilliant dramas landing in the autumn/winter months and this includes the new series of Shetland. It seems like a very long time ago that season 8’s Shetland ending brought new DI Ruth Calder’s first case with the team to a close, but it’s actually been less than a year we’ve had to patiently wait since that finale episode.

Last season was the first to introduce Ruth (played by the brilliant Ashley Jensen) after what happened to Jimmy Perez in Shetland season 7 and his resignation from the force. Now the team - and us at home - are used to the way Ruth works and we can’t wait to see her and DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh back in crime solving action when the new series of Shetland starts.

When does the new series of Shetland start?

The new series of Shetland starts on Wednesday 6th November 2024, giving us all something to look forward to in the middle of our weeks going forwards. Long-time fans will also be relieved to hear that there are six episodes in Shetland season 9, which matches those of all the previous instalments, aside from season 1. This means that the final episode of the new series of Shetland is set to air on 11th December.

How to watch Shetland season 9 in the UK

If you’re a UK-based fan of the BBC drama then it couldn’t be simpler to watch Shetland season 9 as it will air live on BBC One at 9pm from 6th November. Anyone who won’t be around to watch it as it’s broadcast or is worried about missing an episode need not fear as the new series of Shetland will also be made available to watch for free via BBC iPlayer after each episode airs. This is also where you can currently watch all the previous episodes of Shetland.

With another week to go until season 9 starts, there’s still time to get re-watching and to remind yourself of what happened and where we left Shetland’s dedicated investigative team at the end of season 8. However, you might want to enjoy all your favourite episodes sooner rather than later as BBC iPlayer currently lists Shetland seasons 1-8 as being available to watch for 4 months only. This could of course change and Shetland season 9 will likely be on for longer once it premieres, but it’s worth bearing in mind if there’s a particular old episode you want to see again.

How to watch Shetland season 9 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Shetland season 9 starts but don’t want to miss a single moment of DI Calder and Tosh investigating a new case, then you might run into a few problems. Thankfully, there is a way you can still enjoy each episode with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Shetland even if you're not there.

In the past Shetland has also been released on BritBox for US-based fans to enjoy, although there’s yet to be confirmation that the new series of the hit drama will follow this pattern. It’s likely it will, though there’s usually a bit of time to wait between the UK premiere and the US one and it’s possible that Shetland season 9 won’t be released on BritBox until 2025 if it does land on the streaming service.

Until then, those with a BritBox subscription can re-watch the previous instalments of Shetland as they await the twists and turns that lie in store in season 9.