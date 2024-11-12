How to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light from anywhere in the world

If you're desperate to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, here's what you need to know about streaming the show online, no matter where you are.

After a monumental gap of almost a decade between Wolf Hall, and the current BBC sequel, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, you could be forgiven for thinking you'd never get to see the final part of Hilary Mantel's novel trilogy play out. It would've been little unfair to see her first two novels, Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies covered so beautifully in 2015's Wolf Hall series, so thank goodness the writers and creators managed to make the stars align and bring the show back to cover the final book - and the final years of Thomas Cromwell's life.

Now the series is available for your viewing pleasure, you might be wondering how to actually watch it. Recently, we've shared how to watch the new series of Shetland, and how to watch gripping thriller, The Wives. To prevent you missing out on watching one of the period drama feasts of the year, we share the best ways for you to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light in the UK, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, as it's free to watch on BBC One every Sunday at 9pm. If you miss an episode, they'll be made available for catch up on BBC iPlayer on-demand shortly after broadcast. Unlike some BBC shows that have all episodes placed on iPlayer at once on the day the first on is released, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light will drop episodes to both BBC One and BBC iPlayer, weekly.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you've yet to see the 2015 Wolf Hall series, or simply need a catch up (nobody will blame you after that decade-long gap between seasons,) all six episodes of the original series are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

How to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light begins but don't want to wait a single moment to see what happens in the aftermath of Anne Boleyn's execution and Henry VIII's immediate pursuit of Jane Seymour, there's no need to worry. You can still enjoy each of the six magical episodes on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, even if you're not there.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs)

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light on BBC iPlayer.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster spoke out about returning to the character of Rafe after so many years. He said, "It’s been very fun coming back to Rafe. It’s odd because it’s been nine years and obviously I’ve changed as an individual, as a person, as has everyone else, but we’re picking up the same day the last series ended. It’s a direct continuity.

"But thankfully my character has gone up in the world so there’s a significant change – I have a nice new costume! It feels like coming back to an old friend, but there’s a bit more going on with Rafe this time round. He’s a little less naïve and he’s learnt a lot of lessons."