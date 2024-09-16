The Wives: How to watch Channel 5's gripping new thriller

If you are looking to indulge your love of crime dramas, The Wives should be high on your list.

There is nothing quite like curling up on the sofa with a good boxset, especially as the darker nights and colder months draw in. However, Channel 5’s new thriller, The Wives, has us thinking of sunnier climates with its mix of sun, sea and dark family secrets.

Set to be one of the best British crime dramas released this year, it centres around three women whose lives are upended when their sister-in-law, Annabelle, vanishes during a family holiday.

A year later, Sylvie, Beth and Natasha return to Malta and are determined to uncover the reason behind Annabelle’s disappearance. They soon realise that blood isn’t necessarily thicker than water, as the family’s many dark secrets come to light.

What had been a beloved family retreat, becomes overshadowed by the arrival of Annabelle's widower, Charlie. and his new girlfriend - who bears a striking resemblance to his missing wife. With their plans for a restful summer scuppered, the women find themselves becoming increasingly suspicious of the couple and their erratic behaviour. As their investigation also becomes entangled in Malta’s criminal underworld, the trio wonder whether they will ever make it off the island.

Starring Tamzin Outhwaite, Jo Joyner and Angela Griffin, this thriller is set to have viewers at the edge of their seats and is definitely worth staying in for. With the series set to debut this week, here is how to watch this binge-worthy Channel 5 drama

The Wives | New Series Trailer | Brand New Drama This Autumn on Channel 5 - YouTube Watch On

Where can I watch The Wives?

The Wives is the perfect antidote to the gloomy autumnal evenings, with the first episode premiers tonight (September 19) at 9 pm on Channel 5. Even better, the thriller will continue over Tuesday and Wednesday before picking up next week - giving you the perfect excuse to stay in.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those who want to binge the entire series in a single viewing though, all episodes are available to stream on Channel 5’s streaming service, My5, right now.

However, it seems that the cast is also excited about the start of the gripping drama - with one member almost giving away the series' ending away. (Potential spoilers ahead)

Appearing on This Morning, Tamzin Outhwaite, Jo Joyner and Angela Griffin spoke about the gripping new drama. Eastenders alum Jo struggled to stay tight-lipped though, explaining, "There was another sister-in-law, but she has died."

Eager to not give away the thrilling conclusion, Tamzin cut in and added, "No she hasn't. She's gone missing."

Despite the potential spoiler, this is one thriller that is set to take over our evenings.

The Wives airs from on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 pm on Channel 5. Alternatively, catch the entire series on My5 right now.