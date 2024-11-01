Ruth Langsford's emotional message on heartbreak to son Jack is one every parent will identify with

Back in May this year, ITV presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage. While speculation as to the reason the pair split has been rife, neither party has ever spoken publicly about why they went their separate ways.

Six months on, as Ruth approaches the festive season as a single woman, she recently told woman&home what she want's most in life. "Happiness. Happiness for my son Jack. When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and you just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken."

The sentiment is one every parent can identify with, especially if you've experienced a painful break-up. "You can't guarantee any of that, but that's what I want most for Jack," she says. Ruth went on to say how Jack, 22, is the love of her life. "He is the most delightful, caring and wonderful young man."

Ruth Langsford and son, Jack (Image credit: Getty Images / John Stilwell)

Ruth and Jack are clearly very close, just last month the presenter shared the pair's choice of curry on Instagram "So my son ordered my takeaway so it was here when I got home. Love him for that," the star said.

Looking to the future, Ruth told us how she is looking forward to whatever comes next, and how she feels about getting older. "I don't fear getting older, I embrace my age. I'm 64, and I'm very happy to be 64. I only worry about my age in respect to my health. I think old age is wonderful, and I see many very active, interesting and brilliant older people and I hope that will be me."

The Loose Women panellist took a couple of months off when her split with Eamonn was announced, however it wasn't long before she returned. Appearing this week, the panel were discussing decluttering, and Ruth seemingly made a nod to her soon-to-be ex-husband, saying: "I'm throwing out a lot of stuff out at the minute!", which got applause from the show's live audience.

Read more about Ruth, including the most embarrassing thing she has ever done, and her guilty pleasure in the latest issue of woman&home magazine - on sale now.

How old is Jack Langsford?

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have one son, Jack, born in 2002. He turned 22 in February this year. Since their split back in May, Ruth and Eamonn have been co-parenting, with Ruth continuing to live in their martial home in Weybridge.