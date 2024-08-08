Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's chic pedicure shade is perfect for classing up summer style

While our fingernails often snag the spotlight, when summer rolls around it falls upon our toes to elevate our warm-weather attire - and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's pedicure, in particular, is the ultimate pick for infallible elegance...

When it comes to our manicures, we tend to switch things up quite regularly, rolling with the seasons and allowing the 2024 nail trends to inspire our choice of shade and design. Our toes, on the other hand, are often a very different story. Many instead gravitate towards timeless pedicure colours that suit every style and setting, especially since we only really debut our toes in the summertime or for a formal event. And there's one pedicure shade, in particular, that professionals and celebrity clientele alike adore above all others - for an expensive and versatile finish.

If your interest isn't already piqued, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one such star to be sporting the shade. So, if you're looking to channel her classy aesthetic this season, this is the summer pedicure trend to opt for...

The luxe, pro-approved pedicure colour Rosie HW is wearing this summer

Known for her chic 'Quiet Luxury' style, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just supplied us with all the pedicure inspo we'll need for the rest of the season.

Hosting the opening of Alo Yoga's new store on Regents Street on July 31st, the model could be seen wearing a white mini dress, with a matching white pedicure look - which, just so happens to be the one colour professional nail artists recommend for a timeless and refined look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett)

As we can see, her choice of a crisp white pedicure perfectly elevated the chic simplicity of her outfit. Like that of French tip nails and a pop of signature red, this shade never goes out of style and thus, can always be relied upon to complement both your everyday and vacation styling.

Plus, as A-list Manicurist and Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello point out, the milky hue, "enhances and highlights natural skin tones," and creates a contrast, "that often makes feet appear more radiant" - making it all the more desirable for summertime.

How to achieve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's pedicure

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at John Lewis RRP: £14.90 Funny Bunny nails are a trend in of themselves but this buildable, milky white hue is also perfect for your toes, offering an elegant wash of glossy, long-lasting colour. You can wear just one coat, for a sheer finish or apply two to three, for a more opaque and creamy finish. essie Nail Polish in Shade "1 Blanc" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 Essie's Blanc shade offers more of a crisp white finish, which is also ideal for creating the tip of French manicure - making it a great staple to add to your nailcare kit. Beauty Pie Super Tonic Peppermint Leg & Foot Scrub View at Beauty Pie RRP: £21 members price/ £35 non-members Featuring a nourishing blend of peppermint essential oil, vitamin E, tonic Bladderwrack Extract and amino acids, as well as exfoliating Blue Persian, Dead Sea and Pink Himalayan salts, this scrub helps to buff away dry and rough skin, for softer and fresher looking foot - to complement your pedicure. Beauty Pie says to avoid using it on broken or irritated skin though, as it may sting.

If you're already clued in on what a pedicure includes and want to book in with your nail tech, all you need do is prep your feet beforehand (by cleansing and exfoliating, pre-appointment) and then simply request a solid or slightly sheer (if you want more of a subtle finish) white gel or polish shade.

As for recreating the look at home, again exfoliate and cleanse your feet before then shaping and trimming your toenails to the desired length. Next, apply two to three coats of your white polish - to avoid any streakiness - and seal with a clear, high-shine top coat. We would then recommend applying a foot lotion in the evenings, to prolong your at-home pedicure.