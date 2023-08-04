Nicole Scherzinger rocks a wet, sultry take on the wolf haircut

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The former leader singer of The Pussycat Dolls recently showed off her new 'do, which is a modern, chic iteration of the wolf cut.

Nicole Sherzinger is known for many things - her amazing style, her undeniably incredible vocal chops, the list goes on. But her recent hairstyle just tacked another thing onto her list of Nicole Sherzinger feats, and we're obsessed with the '70s inspired wet hairstyle.

On 1 August, the pop princess' go-to hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos (who also does the hair of some of our fav celebs, including Jennifer Lopez and Lisa Rinna), posted a picture of Nicole's new wet 'do to his Instagram, setting a trend with the chic summer hair look.

Dimitris called Nicole's look a "wet shag" - slightly adjacent to the popular wolf cut, and a great low maintenance hairstyle, especially for those with highly textured hair.

"NICOLE 🔥 Fresh ✂️ for @nicolescherzinger in a wet shag by urs truly," he captioned his photo.

In the comments, people sounded off, admiring Nicole's really chic new hairstyle.

One fan compared the singer to a young Naomi Campbell, saying, "beautiful ! looks like a younger Naomi Campbell - love the haircut!"

One fan even went so far to say that they've "never seen her hair so nice" - which we'd say is quite the compliment, considering the singer has always truly had amazing, billowing locks.

This post comes just days after Nicole posted a seriously fiery video of her coming out of a pool Baywatch-style with massively long hair. She flips her long locks up to the sky dramatically, letting the water from the pool splash everywhere cinematically. Guess she probably won't be able to do that anymore - but at least she can't still style her hair to get that amazingly chic wet look.

Styling a shag cut takes minimal effort, according to hairstylist Riawna Capri, which is why so many people have been opting for it over the past few years.

""The best part about having a good cut is the effortlessness of styling it," Riawna previously explained to woman&home. "For most shags, all your need is your favorite mist or serum to scrunch and go, and hydrate at the same time."

To elevate the style, use your best straighteners to style the ends into waves, "pulling each twist downwards to avoid it bouncing up into an overdone curl".