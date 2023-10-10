Meghan Markle's favourite mascara is under £7 right now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle's favorite high street mascara is less than $8 right now, as part of Amazon Prime Day's beauty deals.

Thanks to the huge price slashes being made across Amazon for Amazon Prime Day, Meghan Markle's favourite drugstore mascara is priced at a majorly affordable £6.95 right now.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious, Was £9.99 Now £6.95 | Amazon Revealed to be one of Meghan Markle's best mascaras by her former make-up artist, the bargain Maybelline buy promises to lengthen, define and volumise lashes with ease and it's mega cheap this Amazon Prime Day. Time to give your lashes the Meg effect!

The gorgeously doe-eyed Duchess of Sussex is believed to be a big fan a Maybelline New York drugstore mascara, having recommended it to her former make-up artist, Lydia Sellers.

Lydia worked with the royal icon from 2015 and 2017 during the height of Meghan Markle's Suits career and previously revealed that the former actor told her all about one of the best Maybelline mascaras she'd tried.

She told Hello! magazine, "Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Praising Meghan's bank balance-friendly and super effective recommendation, Lydia added, "This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and a lengthening mascara, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

Ever the relatable woman, the Duchess's fondness for low-cost beauty fits right in with her laid-back Californian nature. Meghan Markle's hairstylist, who previously worked on her glam squad in London, has summed up the former actor's attitude towards her overall look. "The way she approaches things is how an everyday woman would approach things," George Northwood told Vogue in 2020.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious mascara has 30% off at Amazon, taking the already incredible price tag down to just £6.95

Meghan's lash stash essential promises to lengthen and thicken lashes, while the tapered, plastic wand, featuring six lengths of individual bristles, vows to "capture even the smallest of lashes" leaving nothing but "intense volume and definition".

With claims like that, it's little wonder Meghan's eyes never fail to stun.