Meghan Markle's favourite mascara is under £7 right now
Meghan Markle's favourite mascara is so affordable this Amazon Prime Day
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle's favorite high street mascara is less than $8 right now, as part of Amazon Prime Day's beauty deals.
Thanks to the huge price slashes being made across Amazon for Amazon Prime Day, Meghan Markle's favourite drugstore mascara is priced at a majorly affordable £6.95 right now.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious,
Was £9.99 Now £6.95 | Amazon
Revealed to be one of Meghan Markle's best mascaras by her former make-up artist, the bargain Maybelline buy promises to lengthen, define and volumise lashes with ease and it's mega cheap this Amazon Prime Day. Time to give your lashes the Meg effect!
The gorgeously doe-eyed Duchess of Sussex is believed to be a big fan a Maybelline New York drugstore mascara, having recommended it to her former make-up artist, Lydia Sellers.
Lydia worked with the royal icon from 2015 and 2017 during the height of Meghan Markle's Suits career and previously revealed that the former actor told her all about one of the best Maybelline mascaras she'd tried.
She told Hello! magazine, "Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her!"
Praising Meghan's bank balance-friendly and super effective recommendation, Lydia added, "This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and a lengthening mascara, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."
Ever the relatable woman, the Duchess's fondness for low-cost beauty fits right in with her laid-back Californian nature. Meghan Markle's hairstylist, who previously worked on her glam squad in London, has summed up the former actor's attitude towards her overall look. "The way she approaches things is how an everyday woman would approach things," George Northwood told Vogue in 2020.
The Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious mascara has 30% off at Amazon, taking the already incredible price tag down to just £6.95
Meghan's lash stash essential promises to lengthen and thicken lashes, while the tapered, plastic wand, featuring six lengths of individual bristles, vows to "capture even the smallest of lashes" leaving nothing but "intense volume and definition".
With claims like that, it's little wonder Meghan's eyes never fail to stun.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
Meghan Markle's makeup bag essential for flawless foundation coverage is on sale now
Meghan Markle once revealed her love for this bargain beauty essential - and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day
By Amy Hunt Published
-
ghd Duet Style review: is this 2-in-1 tool the game-changer your routine needs?
Our Beauty Editor’s ghd Duet Style review has the lowdown on the innovative two-in-one hair tool
By Jess Beech Published
-
Meghan Markle's makeup bag essential for flawless foundation coverage is on sale now
Meghan Markle once revealed her love for this bargain beauty essential - and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day
By Amy Hunt Published
-
I think Prime Day beauty deals are seriously underrated – these 26 picks are editor-approved
Our edit of the best Prime Day beauty deals to snap up before the sale ends – across skincare, hair and beauty tech devices
By Millie Fender Published
-
Jennifer Lopez has the coolest mani we've seen in a while
JLo *always* has a chic mani - but this one really sets the bar high
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Martha Stewart *loves* this drugstore lotion - and it’s on sale for Prime Day
One of the 81-year-old's favorite skincare products is on sale for Prime Day 2023 and we're buying it immediately
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's favorite skincare brand is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day and we're stocking up!
The 'Friends' actress has amazing skin - and her favorite product is on sale!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The bestselling skincare product that the Queen and Princess Diana both loved is on sale right now
Both the Queen and Princess Diana were big fans of the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream - and it's a bargain for Amazon Prime Day!
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Best perfume deals in October 2023: Where to find luxury fragrances for the cheapest prices
We've scoured the web for the best perfume deals this month, to help you find coveted, popular and designer fragrances at a great price
By Hannah Holway Last updated
-
These are the best Dyson hair dryer deals in October 2023
The best Dyson hair dryer deals to snap up now, with free gifts and limited-edition colourways available
By Hannah Holway Last updated