Kristin Scott Thomas' orange-red lipstick is a masterclass in easy glamour
We've just found the perfect new-season lip shade thanks to Kristin Scott Thomas' Emmys red carpet look...
Reaffirming the timeless impact of a red lip - and how to build a chic and cohesive look around it - Kristin Scott Thomas' makeup from the 2024 Emmy Awards is all the inspiration you need for the season...
When it comes to the best long-lasting lipsticks, a blue or orange-toned red is arguably the most classic shade to add to your collection. This is especially true if you're on the hunt for a versatile look, the sort that can always be relied upon to elevate and add a hint of glamour, whilst remaining wearable. That said, this type of statement hue can also feel rather daunting until you learn how to wear red lipstick. If you're looking for some extra tutelage in that area, actor Kristin Scott Thomas has just delivered something of a masterclass at the Emmys.
Stepping out in a purple silk dress with her chic grey hair swept back, Scott Thomas looked the picture of sophistication and her makeup, in particular, has supplied us with helpful pointers on how to carry off a red lip effortlessly...
Why Kristin Scott Thomas' red lip is the epitome of chic for autumn
A red lipstick is a classic and indisputably iconic beauty look. It's synonymous with old Hollywood and French makeup looks. And, like winged liner, is the sort of trend that endures year after year. A swipe of red lippie manages to complement all occasions and seasons, as well as skin tones, ages and aesthetics. That said, we're particularly drawn to the signature hue when the cold weather months roll around.
As for how to perfectly execute a red lip, please turn your attention to Kristin Scott Thomas' Emmys look.
Wearing a purple dress and embracing her natural greys in a sleek, slicked-back style, Scott Thomas opted for the classic makeup approach of offsetting a bold lip with a more minimal eye look. Rather than a heavy smokey eye, which is often a go-to on the red carpet, Thomas sported a wash of warm brown over her lid - a slightly lighter shade over the centre and darker in her crease. This was then paired with a subtle pencil liner applied along her top and bottom lashes.
For the lips, she opted for a matte, orange-toned red and wore a similarly warm blush on her cheeks to tie both her eye and lip looks together - creating cohesion. The overall finish is effortless and radiant, proving that less is more with red lipstick - and that warm shades are so perfect for this time of year.
How to recreate Kristin Scott Thomas' red lip
RRP: £36
Described as the perfect red, this lipstick boasts a similar orangey hue to Scott Thomas' and offers a long-lasting but comfortable matte finish - thanks to its oil-infused powder formula.
RRP: £28
If you prefer a glossy or creamy sheen to your lipsticks, this shade from Charlotte Tilbury has orange undertones and is infused with hydrating waxes and light-scattering particles - for an enhanced-looking pout.
As with any lipstick but especially when it comes to a matte red, we recommend using a lip scrub an hour or so before application, followed by one of the best lip balms. This will help to buff away any chapped skin and hydrate your lips, as matte formulas can be quite drying. Applying a translucent powder before and after your red lip application can also help to lock the colour in place.
For a sharp and precise look, remember to outline your lips with one of the best lip liners first, before adding your lipstick. We would also suggest following Thomas' lead, by wearing similar tones to your lipstick on your cheeks and eyes.
