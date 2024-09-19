Kristin Scott Thomas' orange-red lipstick is a masterclass in easy glamour

Reaffirming the timeless impact of a red lip - and how to build a chic and cohesive look around it - Kristin Scott Thomas' makeup from the 2024 Emmy Awards is all the inspiration you need for the season...

When it comes to the best long-lasting lipsticks, a blue or orange-toned red is arguably the most classic shade to add to your collection. This is especially true if you're on the hunt for a versatile look, the sort that can always be relied upon to elevate and add a hint of glamour, whilst remaining wearable. That said, this type of statement hue can also feel rather daunting until you learn how to wear red lipstick. If you're looking for some extra tutelage in that area, actor Kristin Scott Thomas has just delivered something of a masterclass at the Emmys.

Stepping out in a purple silk dress with her chic grey hair swept back, Scott Thomas looked the picture of sophistication and her makeup, in particular, has supplied us with helpful pointers on how to carry off a red lip effortlessly...

Why Kristin Scott Thomas' red lip is the epitome of chic for autumn

A red lipstick is a classic and indisputably iconic beauty look. It's synonymous with old Hollywood and French makeup looks. And, like winged liner, is the sort of trend that endures year after year. A swipe of red lippie manages to complement all occasions and seasons, as well as skin tones, ages and aesthetics. That said, we're particularly drawn to the signature hue when the cold weather months roll around.

As for how to perfectly execute a red lip, please turn your attention to Kristin Scott Thomas' Emmys look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison)

Wearing a purple dress and embracing her natural greys in a sleek, slicked-back style, Scott Thomas opted for the classic makeup approach of offsetting a bold lip with a more minimal eye look. Rather than a heavy smokey eye, which is often a go-to on the red carpet, Thomas sported a wash of warm brown over her lid - a slightly lighter shade over the centre and darker in her crease. This was then paired with a subtle pencil liner applied along her top and bottom lashes.

For the lips, she opted for a matte, orange-toned red and wore a similarly warm blush on her cheeks to tie both her eye and lip looks together - creating cohesion. The overall finish is effortless and radiant, proving that less is more with red lipstick - and that warm shades are so perfect for this time of year.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to recreate Kristin Scott Thomas' red lip

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Shade Elson 2 View at Look Fantastic RRP: £36 Described as the perfect red, this lipstick boasts a similar orangey hue to Scott Thomas' and offers a long-lasting but comfortable matte finish - thanks to its oil-infused powder formula. Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Shade Love Bite View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 If you prefer a glossy or creamy sheen to your lipsticks, this shade from Charlotte Tilbury has orange undertones and is infused with hydrating waxes and light-scattering particles - for an enhanced-looking pout. Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush in Shade Spark View at Sephora RRP: £22 To achieve a cohesive blush and lip combination like Kristen's, opt for a warm blush, like Glossier's Spark - which is buildable and so easy to use.

As with any lipstick but especially when it comes to a matte red, we recommend using a lip scrub an hour or so before application, followed by one of the best lip balms. This will help to buff away any chapped skin and hydrate your lips, as matte formulas can be quite drying. Applying a translucent powder before and after your red lip application can also help to lock the colour in place.

For a sharp and precise look, remember to outline your lips with one of the best lip liners first, before adding your lipstick. We would also suggest following Thomas' lead, by wearing similar tones to your lipstick on your cheeks and eyes.